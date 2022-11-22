Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
DeVos family donates $3 million to 30 local organizationsVictorOrlando, FL
positivelyosceola.com
Dunkin’ Offers a Free “Cup of Thanks” to Florida Residents this Giving Tuesday
November 29th is Giving Tuesday, a day for communities to come together and share in the spirit of giving back. Dunkin’ is raising a cup to Florida residents with a free “Cup of Thanks” for all of their continued support for one another and their communities during the road to recovery following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
positivelyosceola.com
St. Cloud Jeweler warns other local businesses after thieves attempt early morning break-in
Dave Askew, owner of Askew Jewelers in downtown St. Cloud, is hoping his recent experience with an attempted break in will cause other local businesses to make sure their security systems are ready for what looks to be an unfortunate trend of burglaries in Central Florida, and recently, in the St. Cloud area.
wogx.com
Orlando weather: A few showers possible on Thanksgiving in Central Florida ahead of next cool front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Thanksgiving!. While you're getting ready to feast with family and friends, you may be trying to decide whether to eat indoors or outdoors. Central Florida will be warm and mostly dry, but there is a chance for some downpours on this Turkey Day. And be sure to have a sweater ready because another cool front is on the way!
aroundosceola.com
New local board members sworn in; St. Cloud hears construction complaints
New faces in local government have now taken their seats. Two new St. Cloud City Council and Osceola County School Board members each have taken their seats. On Tuesday, Heather Kahoun (district 4) and Erika Booth (district 5) were sworn in to their seats, replacing Clarence Thacker and Robert Bass, who did not seek re-election.
fox35orlando.com
Here's when you can watch the next rocket launch from Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - After weather scrubbed the launch this week, SpaceX will try again this Saturday to send a resupply mission to the International Space Station from Florida. The space agency's Falcon 9 rocket launch of Dragon's 26th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission is set to lift off...
Ron DeSantis Launches New Site for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launched the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to help residents of the Sunshine State recover from Hurricane Ian.Photo byFlorida Daily. This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis launched the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to help residents of the Sunshine State recover from Hurricane Ian.
Florida's Safest Hospitals in Fall 2022, According to the Leapfrog Group
Each spring and fall, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, releases its safety ratings for around 3,000 hospitals using more than 30 metrics of patient safety.
fox35orlando.com
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
fox35orlando.com
These Central Florida restaurants are open on Thanksgiving: See menus
ORLANDO, Fla. - If a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following restaurants will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving, according to multiple reports, but hours may vary. Starbucks. Buffalo Wild Wings. Burger King. Domino’s Pizza. Dunkin’. Fleming’s Steakhouse - opening early (11 a.m. -...
WESH
Rain tonight then near record heat late week!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast.
fox35orlando.com
$2.5 billion unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you
ORLANDO, Fla. - There is currently $2.5 billion in Florida waiting to be claimed just in time for the holidays!. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt this week, encouraging Florida residents to check to see if they have unclaimed money or property. "Currently, Florida has unclaimed...
‘Tragic accident’: Volusia County man, 71, dies after being crushed by large tree limb
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 71-year-old man died after he was crushed by a large tree limb in DeLand in what Volusia County deputies called a “tragic accident.”. Deputies said Gary Clancy, of DeLeon Springs, was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field off Covey Hill Way on Monday morning.
WESH
Rain chances going up Tuesday-Wednesday!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast.
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
Rick Scott, Ashley Moody Hold Hearing on Seniors Issues in the Villages
Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody and Senator Rick ScottPhoto byFlorida Daily. This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chaired a U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging field hearing on “Issues Facing Seniors: Retirement Security, Healthcare & Fiscal Health” in the Villages.
allears.net
All the Central Florida Theme Park Deals for Black Friday
You may be thinking about Thanksgiving plans, but there’s one other big holiday that’s happening this week — Black Friday!. We’ve already started to share some Disney merchandise sales that we’ve spotted around, as well as other big deals you might be interested in. But if you’re a theme park fan, there are some savings you’ll want to check out!
Judge declines suspended state attorney’s request for Gov. DeSantis’ testimony
Gov. Ron DeSantis won’t be called to testify after a federal judge decided to deny a suspended state attorney’s request.
Florida Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The U.S.
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
