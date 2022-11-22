ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aroundosceola.com

New local board members sworn in; St. Cloud hears construction complaints

New faces in local government have now taken their seats. Two new St. Cloud City Council and Osceola County School Board members each have taken their seats. On Tuesday, Heather Kahoun (district 4) and Erika Booth (district 5) were sworn in to their seats, replacing Clarence Thacker and Robert Bass, who did not seek re-election.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

These Central Florida restaurants are open on Thanksgiving: See menus

ORLANDO, Fla. - If a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following restaurants will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving, according to multiple reports, but hours may vary. Starbucks. Buffalo Wild Wings. Burger King. Domino’s Pizza. Dunkin’. Fleming’s Steakhouse - opening early (11 a.m. -...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

Burgers and fries on a white platePhoto byPhoto by Jiroe (Matia Rengel) on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

$2.5 billion unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you

ORLANDO, Fla. - There is currently $2.5 billion in Florida waiting to be claimed just in time for the holidays!. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt this week, encouraging Florida residents to check to see if they have unclaimed money or property. "Currently, Florida has unclaimed...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

All the Central Florida Theme Park Deals for Black Friday

You may be thinking about Thanksgiving plans, but there’s one other big holiday that’s happening this week — Black Friday!. We’ve already started to share some Disney merchandise sales that we’ve spotted around, as well as other big deals you might be interested in. But if you’re a theme park fan, there are some savings you’ll want to check out!

Comments / 0

Community Policy