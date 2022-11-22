Read full article on original website
Santa, Mrs. Claus To Arrive Friday In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves will be arriving in Downtown Paris on Friday morning. Weather permitting, they will be arriving at their newly-renovated home on the court square via a Paris Fire Truck. Their helper, Kasey Muench of the Downtown Paris Association, said they are watching weather reports “and hopefully we’ll be able to have them escorted by the fire truck as we have in other years.”
Holiday Cheer From Paris–And Santa
Paris, Tenn.–If the Eiffel Tower in Paris doesn’t get you in the holiday mood, nothing will. The Eiffel Tower, with Santa Claus climbing to the top, has been lit up with festive green and red colors to welcome visitors to Paris. The city of Paris is also aglow with holiday cheer downtown, with the Downtown Plaza and Santa house decorated with lights, giant ornaments, trees and more. Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves will arrive in downtown Paris at 10 a.m. Friday. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Christmas and holiday events in the Local 6 area
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Christmas and holiday events are popping up all across the Local 6 region. Browse through our list to see what's happening where you live. Kentucky. Paducah. Nov. 22 — Holiday Lighting Ceremony: The Holiday Lighting Ceremony celebration will include carolers, refreshments, and a tree-lighting....
West Tennessee Christmas Parades for 2022
Visit Jackson, Tennessee shared a list of Christmas Parades in West Tennessee.
Henry County Fair Wins Festival Of Trees Best Of Show
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Fair won Best of Show in the 2022 Festival of Trees. A large crowd was on hand for this morning’s Chamber Coffee and announcement of winners. There are some 30 entries this year. The Fair’s entry was 100 percent homemade and crocheted by Tracy...
“Feeding of 5,000” Held in Union City
Area residents came to the Obion County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, as part of the annual “Feeding of 5,000”. The event is held in advance of Thanksgiving, and provides take home meals, followed by a traditional sit-down meal of turkey and dressing and all trimmings. Bro. Dan Huggins, of...
Mayfield Christmas Parade to result in temporary road closure on Saturday evening
MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield-Graves County Lions Club Christmas Parade will cause a temporary closure along a section of KY 121-Business on Saturday evening. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the parade is primarily traveling southward on KY 121-Business/South 6th St./Paris Road from Walnut St. The parade will turn east on to East Douthitt St. and will end at Mayfield High School.
Festival Of Trees To Open Tuesday In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–The Downtown Paris 5 & 10 Event Center is filled with merry and bright Christmas trees for the annual Festival of Trees which will open Tuesday. A Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Coffee will be held at 8 a.m. at which winners will be announced and it will be open to the public at 1 p.m. The Festival of Trees will be open through December 18 every day. Photo by Shannon McFarlin.
West Tennessee church taking donations for upcoming giveaway
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A Greenfield church is hosting a free giveaway in December. Greenfield First Baptist Church says they will be hosting the giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Items available will include gently used clothes, household items, toys, and non-perishable food items. You can drop off items to be...
Day After Thanksgiving Hikes At Paris Landing, Reelfoot Lake
Skip the Black Friday shopping and join the Tennessee State Parks on the day after Thanksgiving for a post-holiday hike. They have guided hikes for all ages and abilities, from easy peaceful strolls to rugged ramblings. With 57 State Parks to choose from, it’s easy to find just the right hike at a park near you.
West Tennessean to appear in new movie ‘It’s Christmas Again’
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special premiere will be taking place at the Princess Theatre to watch one local go from student to actor. “We’re going to have the red carpet premiere of ‘It’s Christmas Again‘ here. We’re featuring Jordan Williams. This is really unique because it’s not very often that we get to showcase a local cast member of a feature. And so we’re really looking forward to this as the community surrounds this event, plus with the message that it presents of the true meaning of Christmas,” said Weston Watts, with Princess Theatre.
Jackson councilman, church hosting Thanksgiving Day luncheon
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson city councilman, along with a church, are hosting a Thanksgiving Day luncheon. According to a news release, Councilman for District 2 Johnny Dodd is hosting the luncheon at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at 225 Daugherty Street in Jackson on Thursday. The luncheon will be...
Refuge To Host ‘Trim Tree For Wildlife’
Springville, Tenn.–Have the family in for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and looking for something to do, especially something that is free? Do you really need a place that is designed for kids of all ages? Then come on down to the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center on Saturday, November 26th from 10 a.m. – 3 pm for a fun day with the whole family. The refuge is hosting “Trim a Tree for Wildlife” a day that will focus on making Christmas ornaments out of things from nature as well as suggestions on how to trim your outdoor tree for wildlife.
Local organizations prepare to serve more people at community Thanksgiving meals
PADUCAH — When you picture Thanksgiving, you probably imagine eating delicious food with family and friends. Amid record inflation, for some, that's a luxury this year. That's why local organizations are preparing meals for those in the Local 6 area who can't afford to celebrate the holiday. Groups we spoke with were not exactly sure how many people will come through their doors, but they're expecting more than normal.
Turkey Giveaway A Huge Success
Paris, Tenn.–Tuesday’s turkey giveaway at Patriot Express Mart was a huge success, with 300 frozen turkeys given away free. A long line of cars lined Chickasaw and into the parking lot of the Express Mart as volunteers from the convenience store, SolarFields, and Lewy’s handed out turkeys. Patriot Express Mart owner Jay Sukhadia thanked SolarFields, Lewy’s, Coca-Cola and Walmart for their donations of turkeys, canned and baked goods and Coke products that were included in the giveaway. (SolarFields photo).
Paducah Police deliver food baskets to Housing Authority residents
PADUCAH — Officers with the Paducah Police Department put together Thanksgiving food baskets on Wednesday, delivering them to local Housing Authority residents. Officers assembled the "baskets," themselves, filling blue tote bags with traditional sides — as well as cake mix and frosting for dessert — before delivering them to Housing Authority residents in person.
Free meals given out by church in West Tennessee
BELLS, Tenn. — The season of giving is upon us, and a local church has made it their mission to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. Members of the Knee Temple Church handed out 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in Bells and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. Members says this is...
Dresden Awarded $100,000 Downtown Improvement Grant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today the 16 Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities that are recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants. The city of Dresden has received a $100,000 grant for downtown improvements, which will be a big help to the community which was hard hit by last December’s tornado.
Paris Youth Surpasses His Birthday Goal For Shelter Animals
Paris, Tenn.–Kane Price and his big heart have done it again. For the third year in a row, he has organized a food drive for the local animal shelter instead of birthday gifts. This year, he surpassed his goal, raising $1,200 for the animals at the Paris/Henry County Animal...
Multiple BPU Projects Lined Up; Solar Farm To ‘Flip Switch’ In January
Paris, Tenn.– At a busy session Tuesday, the Paris Utility Authority board heard reports on multiple projects that are underway. Authority CEO Terry Wimberley delivered an update on the Paris Solar Farm – Puryear, which has an expected generation startup on December 8. About a month later, the utility with partners will hold the ‘Flip the Switch’ event on January 18, revealing the completion of the first solar farm in Henry County.
