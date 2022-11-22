A lengthy discussion between members of the Washington County Board of Supervisors occurred at their November 15th meeting regarding a personnel change request from the County Ambulance Department. The request was for a total raise of $3.74 per hour, fully effective January 1st for paramedic Jeff Lavrenz, who told department management that if it were not approved, he would be forced to move to part-time status, further stretching a staff that finds themselves currently “mandatoried in for overtime” as described by then Interim Ambulance Director Pat Curl. Curl served in that position from October 27th, when then County Ambulance Director Jeremy Peck was placed on month long administrative leave without pay. Curl tendered his resignation to county officials November 17th, effective immediately. Curl cited his interim tag and the turmoil within the department as reasons for the Supervisors to be involved in the decision. Curl said, “I felt the current situation was not one where I should be requesting or supporting any pay raises for anybody until somethings settle down, and that’s what I told him. I told him if he wanted to go to the board with any requests he could, I just don’t think at this particular point in time it would be fair to give him a pay raise and not other individuals that had been looked at. These are things that Jeremy (Peck) and I were looking at but we never got to the point to complete the process of evaluating doing that. Jeremy (Peck) did the evals for employees back in July and after that we started discussions on where we should be looking at giving individuals pay raises.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO