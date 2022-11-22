ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, TN

KFVS12

Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway

CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
CARDWELL, MO
thunderboltradio.com

“Feeding of 5,000” Held in Union City

Area residents came to the Obion County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, as part of the annual “Feeding of 5,000”. The event is held in advance of Thanksgiving, and provides take home meals, followed by a traditional sit-down meal of turkey and dressing and all trimmings. Bro. Dan Huggins, of...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Tennessee Court Of Appeals Visits UT-Martin

Martin, Tenn.– The Tennessee Court of Appeals visited UT Martin on Nov. 15 to hold oral arguments before a live audience and guests. Students and faculty were invited to sit in and listen to oral arguments in the Boling University Center’s Watkins Auditorium. “Bringing the courtroom to the students is a wonderful way to involve them in the judicial process,” said Court of Appeals Judge Steve Stafford. Stafford, of Dyersburg, is a UT Martin alum. “It’s also important for us, as judges, to get out into the community and provide this valuable teaching tool. We thoroughly enjoy interacting with the public in these settings.” A reception was held for attorneys and judges later that afternoon in the Champions Club. Pictured (from left) with UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver are Judge Jeff Parham and attorney Reagan Brock Wallace, both UT Martin graduates. Parham is circuit court judge for Obion and Weakley counties, and Wallace is an associate attorney at Rainey, Kizer, Reviere & Bell, PLC, in Martin.
MARTIN, TN
KFVS12

Pulaski Co. business break-in under investigation

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will name a new attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Teddy spent more than 100 days in the hospital prompting a public awareness campaign that came to be known as “Tough Like Teddy.”. Shop Small Holiday Market held before SEMO men’s basketball game. Updated:...
PULASKI COUNTY, IL
WBBJ

Free meals given out by church in West Tennessee

BELLS, Tenn. — The season of giving is upon us, and a local church has made it their mission to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. Members of the Knee Temple Church handed out 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in Bells and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. Members says this is...
BELLS, TN
radionwtn.com

Multiple BPU Projects Lined Up; Solar Farm To ‘Flip Switch’ In January

Paris, Tenn.– At a busy session Tuesday, the Paris Utility Authority board heard reports on multiple projects that are underway. Authority CEO Terry Wimberley delivered an update on the Paris Solar Farm – Puryear, which has an expected generation startup on December 8. About a month later, the utility with partners will hold the ‘Flip the Switch’ event on January 18, revealing the completion of the first solar farm in Henry County.
PARIS, TN
KFVS12

Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County

County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
MISSOURI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Local organizations prepare to serve more people at community Thanksgiving meals

PADUCAH — When you picture Thanksgiving, you probably imagine eating delicious food with family and friends. Amid record inflation, for some, that's a luxury this year. That's why local organizations are preparing meals for those in the Local 6 area who can't afford to celebrate the holiday. Groups we spoke with were not exactly sure how many people will come through their doors, but they're expecting more than normal.
PADUCAH, KY
WBBJ

West Tennessee church taking donations for upcoming giveaway

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A Greenfield church is hosting a free giveaway in December. Greenfield First Baptist Church says they will be hosting the giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Items available will include gently used clothes, household items, toys, and non-perishable food items. You can drop off items to be...
GREENFIELD, TN

