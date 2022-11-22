Martin, Tenn.– The Tennessee Court of Appeals visited UT Martin on Nov. 15 to hold oral arguments before a live audience and guests. Students and faculty were invited to sit in and listen to oral arguments in the Boling University Center’s Watkins Auditorium. “Bringing the courtroom to the students is a wonderful way to involve them in the judicial process,” said Court of Appeals Judge Steve Stafford. Stafford, of Dyersburg, is a UT Martin alum. “It’s also important for us, as judges, to get out into the community and provide this valuable teaching tool. We thoroughly enjoy interacting with the public in these settings.” A reception was held for attorneys and judges later that afternoon in the Champions Club. Pictured (from left) with UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver are Judge Jeff Parham and attorney Reagan Brock Wallace, both UT Martin graduates. Parham is circuit court judge for Obion and Weakley counties, and Wallace is an associate attorney at Rainey, Kizer, Reviere & Bell, PLC, in Martin.

