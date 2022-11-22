Read full article on original website
KY Department of Education recognizes eleven Paducah Public Schools employees with Stilwell awards
PADUCAH — Eleven Paducah Public Schools employees and staff members were recently recognized for their dedication to technology education during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release from Paducah Public Schools, the employees were recipients of the Stilwell award, which they received at the Paducah Board of Education meeting on Nov. 21.
Mayfield candle factory destroyed by tornado facing retaliation charge from former employees
Former employees of the western Kentucky candle factory destroyed in last December’s deadly tornado outbreak are alleging Mayfield Consumer Products retaliated against them for cooperating with an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) probe. The charge – filed with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of 20 former...
More than 12,000 cans, food items donated by Union City Schools students, staff
UNION CITY, Tenn. (KBSI) – Union City Schools students and staff donated more than 12,000 cans and non-perishable food items to a pair of charitable organizations that will feed and provide assistance to those in need during the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The widespread acts of kindness from...
“I Don’t Know Where I’m Going to Go”: HUD Displaces Even More Residents in This Small City
HUD already closed four public housing complexes in the Cairo, Ill., area. Now the federal agency is set to demolish a high-rise, gutting the city of some of its last affordable housing.
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
TDOT Approves Detour Route Change for Tractor-Trailer Traffic in Obion County
After several consultations with Obion County Mayor Steve Carr, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will change a detour route for semi-tractor trailer trucks. The change in traffic was forced due to the closure of Highway 51, from Union City to Fulton, because of work on the I-69 project. The current...
Renaming of Marshall County High School baseball field complete
The renaming of Marshall County High School's baseball field is now complete as it will now be known as Preston Cope Field. Cope was one of two students killed in the shooting at the school in January 2018. A ceremony was held in August to rename the field in honor...
“Feeding of 5,000” Held in Union City
Area residents came to the Obion County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, as part of the annual “Feeding of 5,000”. The event is held in advance of Thanksgiving, and provides take home meals, followed by a traditional sit-down meal of turkey and dressing and all trimmings. Bro. Dan Huggins, of...
Tennessee Court Of Appeals Visits UT-Martin
Martin, Tenn.– The Tennessee Court of Appeals visited UT Martin on Nov. 15 to hold oral arguments before a live audience and guests. Students and faculty were invited to sit in and listen to oral arguments in the Boling University Center’s Watkins Auditorium. “Bringing the courtroom to the students is a wonderful way to involve them in the judicial process,” said Court of Appeals Judge Steve Stafford. Stafford, of Dyersburg, is a UT Martin alum. “It’s also important for us, as judges, to get out into the community and provide this valuable teaching tool. We thoroughly enjoy interacting with the public in these settings.” A reception was held for attorneys and judges later that afternoon in the Champions Club. Pictured (from left) with UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver are Judge Jeff Parham and attorney Reagan Brock Wallace, both UT Martin graduates. Parham is circuit court judge for Obion and Weakley counties, and Wallace is an associate attorney at Rainey, Kizer, Reviere & Bell, PLC, in Martin.
Pulaski Co. business break-in under investigation
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will name a new attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Teddy spent more than 100 days in the hospital prompting a public awareness campaign that came to be known as “Tough Like Teddy.”. Shop Small Holiday Market held before SEMO men’s basketball game. Updated:...
Police: Young Caruthersville child flown to hospital for treatment of drugs
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating what caused a young child to be hospitalized. Officers were called to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 22 in reference to a sick child. Police said the child was being treated for drugs in their system. The child was later flown...
Free meals given out by church in West Tennessee
BELLS, Tenn. — The season of giving is upon us, and a local church has made it their mission to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. Members of the Knee Temple Church handed out 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in Bells and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. Members says this is...
Cape Girardeau man dies in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will name a new attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Teddy spent more than 100 days in the hospital prompting a public awareness campaign that came to be known as “Tough Like Teddy.”. Mo. Gov. Parson to name new attorney general. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Multiple BPU Projects Lined Up; Solar Farm To ‘Flip Switch’ In January
Paris, Tenn.– At a busy session Tuesday, the Paris Utility Authority board heard reports on multiple projects that are underway. Authority CEO Terry Wimberley delivered an update on the Paris Solar Farm – Puryear, which has an expected generation startup on December 8. About a month later, the utility with partners will hold the ‘Flip the Switch’ event on January 18, revealing the completion of the first solar farm in Henry County.
Artworks by local students on display at Yeiser Art Center's Teen Spirit 2022
PADUCAH — Works of art by west Kentucky high school students are on display at the Yeiser Art Center. YAC says its Teen Spirit 2022 exhibition is officially open, and this year's salon style display includes works from 208 students. A total of 215 pieces are included in the exhibition.
Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County
County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
Local organizations prepare to serve more people at community Thanksgiving meals
PADUCAH — When you picture Thanksgiving, you probably imagine eating delicious food with family and friends. Amid record inflation, for some, that's a luxury this year. That's why local organizations are preparing meals for those in the Local 6 area who can't afford to celebrate the holiday. Groups we spoke with were not exactly sure how many people will come through their doors, but they're expecting more than normal.
West Tennessee church taking donations for upcoming giveaway
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A Greenfield church is hosting a free giveaway in December. Greenfield First Baptist Church says they will be hosting the giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Items available will include gently used clothes, household items, toys, and non-perishable food items. You can drop off items to be...
West Tennessee Christmas Parades for 2022
Visit Jackson, Tennessee shared a list of Christmas Parades in West Tennessee.
