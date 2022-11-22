ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Santa returns to Santa’s House in Sioux City for the 34th year

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXXbE_0jJmhyW200

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Santa made his first visit to kids in Sioux City on Monday when he made a stop at UnityPoint – St. Luke’s Santa’s House on Pierce Street.

For the 34th year, kids and their families can visit Saint Nic and work on holiday crafts, all free admission.

Siouxlanders gather for Holiday Light Parade

It’s still early, but the jolly bringer of Christmas is pleased with what he’s hearing so far.

“When you see these good little boys and girls and what they wish for and what they would like and so many different things that they want. Sioux City has been very good and it showed by their outpouring of love for Santa Claus. Hohoho,” Santa told KCAU 9.

You can find Santa’s House is open Tuesdays and Thursdays as well as on weekends.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kscj.com

20TH ANNUAL NATIVE MEMORIAL MARCH FOR LOST CHILDREN TAKES PLACE

THE ANNUAL MEMORIAL MARCH TO HONOR LOST CHILDREN TOOK PLACE IN SIOUX CITY TODAY (WEDNESDAY). THE MARCH TO REMEMBER CHILDREN REMOVED FROM THEIR NATIVE HOMES BEGAN AT THE WAR EAGLE MONUMENT WHERE TERRY MEDINA SPOKE AND CONDUCTED A PRAYER CEREMONY:. MARCH1 OC…OUR CHILDREN.. :20. . THE ANNUAL MARCH IS...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY POLICE PROVIDE HOLIDAY HELPING HAND

SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS ARE PROVIDING A HELPING HAND TO THOSE IN NEED THIS THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY. SGT. TOM GILL SAYS SEVERAL OFFICERS WERE AT THE SIOUXLAND SOUP KITCHEN AT 717 WEST 7TH ON TUESDAY:. PDHELP OC……..SERVE THOSE MEALS. :08. THE OFFICERS SERVED THE MEALS FROM 4P-UNTIL 6PM AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandproud.com

Stray of the Day: Meet Koda

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!. This is Koda, a young adult, male, brown-and-tan, Shiba Inu. He was found grabbing a coffee at Scooters on Gordon Drive. The shelter says he’s a super friendly and outgoing pup. If you know Koda, please...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy