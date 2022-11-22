Read full article on original website
UK responds after racist assault, gives update on resources
Following a recent violent and racist assault at the University of Kentucky and students repeated calls for change — President Eli Capilouto gave an update on the university's ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts.
Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health commissioner
State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the new commissioner for the Tennessee Health Department effective Jan. 16.
Lexington homicide detectives relying on Crime Stoppers for tips on record number of cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A record number of homicides in Lexington for 2022, and the count keeps rising. The additional cases are putting more strain on an already understaffed police department that works to give each investigation the attention it deserves. Homicide detectives are hoping Crime Stoppers’ initiative to pay $2500 for tips in unsolved 2022 murders brings in the information they need to close a case.
Eastern Kentucky University student charged with rape
An EKU student has been charged with first-degree rape following instances that occurred between October 2021 and the fall of 2022. According to the complaint warrant obtained by FOX 56 News, 21-year-old Thomas Haroules allegedly sexually assaulted his then-girlfriend on three occasions.
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash.
Thanksgiving safety: The do’s and don’ts in the kitchen
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — This Thanksgiving, you want to make sure you don’t need to call 911. Nationally, Thanksgiving is the peak holiday for home cooking fires. Here in Kentucky, fire departments across the state will be on call should you need their help this holiday but are also offering tips to ensure you don’t need their help.
Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
Lexington educator wins The US Heartland Chinese Teacher Award
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington teacher has just won a national award for her contribution to bridging worlds together, inside a classroom. Yan Wang, a Chinese teacher at Dixie Magnet Elementary School has just won the U.S. Heartland Chinese Teacher Award and was nominated by Mayor Linda Gorton. Teachers across 20 different states were eligible for the award.
Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the holiday
Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the holiday in an effort to reduce collision fatalities to zero.
Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans
Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans.
Kentuckians preparing to travel for Thanksgiving
Thousands of Kentuckians have already hit the roads, and the skies for Thanksgiving travel.
Domestic homicide investigation underway after man shoots wife in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are reporting the shooter is 59-year-old Stephon Henderson. Henderson is being lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center and is charged with:. Murder (domestic violence) Violation of an Emergency Protective Order. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police responded to...
Bluegrass Hospitality Group delivers Thanksgiving meals to Hope Center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Clients at the Hope Center had the chance to enjoy a hot Thanksgiving meal. Bluegrass Hospitality group shared some thanksgiving joy with the Hope House by dropping off nearly 500 meals to be distributed to the different branches. The deliveries included all the Thanksgiving favorites.
Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County wreck kills 1
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault after driving an SUV while under the influence.
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
Lexington hosts gun violence forum
Leaders in Lexington are hoping to discover way to curb violence.
The new all-electric Volvo SUV can tell if you are impaired
The new all-electric Volvo SUV can tell if you are impaired
Lexington to host holiday lighting festival
On Saturday Lexington will be lighting up its Christmas tree and Menorah during the Holiday Lighting Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Richmond police searching for man involved in theft investigation
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond police are searching for information about a man wanted in connection to a theft investigation. The Richmond Police Department said it is looking for 31-year-old Charles Duh. Police said he is a suspect in a theft investigation and has several unserved arrest warrants.
Louisville metro police chief steps down
Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of the year.
