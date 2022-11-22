Effective: 2022-11-25 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-26 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 8 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. 2 to 4 inches over Lookout Pass. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 8 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

MINERAL COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO