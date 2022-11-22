Read full article on original website
New York cannabis farms have nowhere to sell a combined 300,000 pounds of weed, valued at $750 million, as delays continue for dispensaries in the state
The legal recreational cannabis market is stalled as applicants for retail and nonprofit licenses continue to await the green light from the state.
Marijuana Is Now Legal in 21 States. These Startups Want to Be the 'Amazon of Weed'
The legal marijuana industry in the U.S. could be wildly profitable, although startups face complex regulations.
California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough
Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
THC-infused lemonade squeezes into market as ballot push unbottles potential for 2M Missouri cannabis customers
Blending the classic and comforting flavor of lemonade with the benefits of marijuana is like mixing oil and water, said Michael Wilson. But Franklin’s Stash House persisted, spending the time and money to perfect the process behind its THC-infused lemonade, he said. “Our water soluble formula has been our biggest investment — and really the The post THC-infused lemonade squeezes into market as ballot push unbottles potential for 2M Missouri cannabis customers appeared first on Startland News.
Building Design & Construction
FullStack Modular prepares to begin work on its first California project
Next February, FullStack Modular, a leading supplier of prefabricated modules, is scheduled to begin production for its first project in California, a, 86,000-sf, six-story, 143-room hotel that will be the Treehouse Hotel brand’s debut in the United States. Starwood Capital Group launched Treehouse in 2019 as a eco-friendly lifestyle...
Tech CEO says he was hit with up to $30,000 in surprise taxes and fees after a software engineer worked remotely in California and Texas without telling the company
The CEO, unaware his employee was working from those locations, told WSJ he didn't register his business in those states, leading to penalties.
BOLD By Wyndham Initiative Aims To Expand Support For Black Entrepreneurs In The Hotel Industry
According to Geoff Ballotti, the president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, more than 20% of Black Americans are involved in business ownership. However, less than two percent of U.S. hotels are Black-owned. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchise company, sporting more than 9,100 hotels in...
Thinking of Buying a Franchise? These Four Industries Are Flaming Hot Right Now
Turns out eating breakfast, working out, riding a rollercoaster and getting a job have something in common.
The Top 5 Hot Franchise Categories for 2023, According to One Industry Expert
Despite the economic uncertainty as the year comes to an end, there is reason to be bullish about franchising in 2023. If you're looking to become your own boss, here are five franchising opportunities to consider that are poised to thrive in 2023 and beyond.
PPL offers steep discounts on smart thermostats for Black Friday
Allentown, Pa. — Smart thermostats can help save energy and money by adjusting the temperature when you are at sleep, away from home, and so-on. According to PPL Electric Utilities, the use of a smart thermostat can save between 10 and 15 percent on heating and cooling costs. If you're looking to upgrade your home's thermostat or have a friend who could use one, now is the time to buy one. PPL is offering discounts up to $120 on energy-efficient smart thermostats in its online store. The sale will run through December 1. Smart thermostats connect to Wi-Fi and can be controlled from a smartphone, tablet, or computer. A schedule may be set to automatically adjust heating and cooling temperature settings at certain times. Some will even "learn" your temperature preferences based on commonly-used settings and suggest an automatic schedule.
SqlDBM and Inergy Announce Partnership, Looking at Cloud as the Future of Data
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- SqlDBM - Online Data Modeling Tool announced their partnership with Inergy, a leading provider of BI and Analytics solutions based in the Netherlands. Henceforth, Inergy will collaborate with SqlDBM as a Silver Partner, aligning on digital exposure and cloud adoption strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005636/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
The 5-step checklist small-business owners should use to prepare for 2023, including investing in new technology
It's imperative for business owners to be prepared in 2023 as they face inflated prices and a potential recession.
Capitol Raises $10 Million to Revolutionize Decision Making With AI Driven Data Stories Platform That Liberates the Business From Data Teams
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Capitol, an AI solution that helps healthcare insurers make critical decisions by visually unlocking data and bypassing decision bottlenecks, announced the closing of its $10 million seed round with funding from 468 Capital, Designer Fund, Fuel Capital, Tokyo Black (Looker founder), Brian Chesky (founder/CEO, Airbnb), Chase Coleman III (founder, Tiger Global), Nomad Capital, AirAngels, Sanno Capital, and John McCormick (formerly Blackstone). The company’s Data Stories Platform uses artificial intelligence to generate insights that give healthcare users new access to data to instantly combat fraud, spot cost savings, and improve the quality of healthcare. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005565/en/ Sample interface for Capitol’s Data Stories Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
VikingCloud™ Appoints Payments Industry Heavyweight as new President
DUBLIN, Ireland & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- VikingCloud, a leading provider of cyber security and compliance solutions, today announces the appointment of its new President. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005411/en/ Ben Peters President VikingCloud (Photo: Business Wire)
wealthinsidermag.com
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Exploring Sales of Subsidiaries, CEO Reveals
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX is exploring sales, recapitalizations, and other strategic transactions with respect to its solvent subsidiaries. The firm’s new CEO has instructed the FTX team “to prioritize the preservation of franchise value as best we can in these difficult circumstances.”. New FTX CEO Outlines Priorities. Cryptocurrency...
Research From Bright Data Shows Cost-of-Living Crisis is Forcing UK Consumers to Spend Less This Black Friday Weekend and Retailers Must Work Hard and Fast to Identify Opportunities
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- On the eve of the year’s biggest shopping weekend, new research from Vanson Bourne and Bright Data reveals that 68% of consumers plan to spend less than previously, with 70% citing ongoing inflationary pressures and a looming global recession as the primary reason for this. What’s more, 42% say price is the number one factor affecting their online purchasing decisions this year, with shoppers looking for an average discount of over 30%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005235/en/ Research from Bright Data shows cost-of-living crisis is forcing UK consumers to spend less this Black Friday weekend and retailers must work hard and fast to identify opportunities (Graphic: Business Wire)
13 Nominated Businesses To Support on Small Business Saturday
The holiday season is a critical time for small businesses, especially this year. According to the 2022 American Express Shop Small Impact study*, nearly three-quarters (72%) of small business owners...
NMSDC and Cargill Launch New Program to Advance Agricultural Supply Chain Access for Black Farmers
According to McKinsey & Company, today just 1.4% of farmers identify as Black or mixed race compared with about 14% a century ago. Furthermore, these farmers represent less than 0.5% of total U.S. farm sales. Perhaps, even more disturbing, Black farmers operate at 70% of US peer-level farm revenue. Because...
takeitcool.com
Recycled PET Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Recycled PET Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Recycled PET. Report Features Details. Product Name Recycled PET. Process Included Recycled PET Production From PET. Segments Covered.
How These Entrepreneurs Turned the Tables and Had Investors Pitching Them to Make a Deal
Inside Grill Rescue's winning strategy to land a deal on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch."
