SSI Schedule Reminder: Supplemental Security Income Recipients Receive Two Payments in December 2022

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive two payments in December. SSI benefits are usually paid on the first of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which case payments will be issued the Friday before , according to the Social Security Administration.

Social Security Schedule: When To Anticipate December 2022 Benefits

This year, you’ll get your December 2022 payments on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 30.

Because of a quirk in the 2022 payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October . If you don’t receive your payment on the expected date, the SSA advises allowing three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security.

SSI benefits are provided to Social Security recipients whose normal Social Security checks aren’t enough to cover basic living expenses. The program is overseen by the Social Security Administration and provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits. SSI payments are also made to people 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications.

Some states and U.S. territories supplement the federal SSI benefit with additional payments. The exact amount you receive varies based on your income, living arrangements and other factors. The maximum SSI amount changes based on an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) — tied to inflation — that applies to Social Security benefits.

SSI beneficiaries can look forward to a much higher monthly payment in 2023 thanks to an 8.7% COLA announced by the SSA — the biggest hike in more than 40 years. The monthly maximum federal SSI amounts for 2023 are $914 for an eligible individual, $1,371 for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse and $458 for an essential person.

An SSI essential person is someone who lives with an SSI beneficiary and provides essential care, according to Benefits.com. This could be a child taking care of a parent or a live-in caretaker . There are strict requirements around the definition of an essential person, so make sure you meet those requirements before applying for SSI benefits.

