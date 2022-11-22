ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Today's Talker: Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mbHY_0jJmhPoj00

It's now time for Today's Talker! This Thursday might end with turkey and the trimmings, but it'll start for many with the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade here on TMJ4.

Co-hosting the nation's biggest thanksgiving celebration, "Today" co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Roughly two and a half million people lined the streets of New York City for last year's pageantry. Part of that enchantment is 28 floats and 16 character balloons traveling the two-and-a-half-mile parade path.

It's an extravaganza not only entertaining millions in living rooms but also is the kitchen companion for many holiday chefs.

While some people will be watching for snoopy or Santa, fans of Mariah Carey will be tuning in to see the "Queen of Christmas" perform her 1994 seasonal smash, "All I want for Christmas is You."

She shared this video on Instagram three days ago sharing that her "Childhood dream is coming to life." Carey will appear at the parade around 11 a.m. Coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade begins at 8 a.m. Thursday morning, right here on TMJ4, followed at noon by the National Dog Show.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, Join Mom for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

"Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe," Mariah Carey wrote on Instagram after the performance Mariah Carey's 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan helped her ring in the holiday season! The singer, 52, closed out the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday afternoon by performing her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as her two kids danced behind her. Carey accessorized her red mermaid gown with a dramatic train with more than 80 carats of diamond (from Hamilton Jewelers' 110-Year Anniversary Capsule Collection), as...
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live For Free to See This Year’s Gigantic Floats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If the New York floats are a holiday tradition in your home, you may want to know how to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 live online for free to not miss a moment of the almost-100-year-old extravaganza. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade started in 1924 as a march with Macy’s employees to Macy’s Herald Square, the brand’s flagship store on 34th Street in New York City. The parade saw the employees dressed in vibrant costumes, alongside floats, professional bands and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
talentrecap.com

Mariah Carey is Set to Open For Santa Claus at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Mariah Carey is once again set to signify the start of the holidays with an exciting performance at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The unofficial “Queen of Christmas,” will be headlining the streets of Manhattan with her iconic Christmas song. Mariah Carey Will Perform in The Macy’s Thanksgiving...
Popculture

Macy's Parade Viewers Fighting for Justice for 'Corn Kid' Tariq After His Botched Appearance

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are demanding justice for Tariq, the 7-year-old social media sensation known as "Corn Kid," who appeared on the Green Giant Harvest in the Valley float during Thursday's holiday tradition. The Brooklyn native made headlines for his enthusiasm towards corn shared millions of times on social media and quickly remixed into a viral song declaring how the vegetable "has the juice."
BROOKLYN, NY
Popculture

'Frosty the Snowman' Channel, Time Revealed for Christmas 2022

Frosty the Snowman is coming early this year to kick off the holiday season. The classic TV special will air on friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. If you're planning to catch it on a network TV broadcast, this will be one of your best chances. CBS...
People

Meet the Man Who's Created Magic for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for 47 Years and Counting

Carpenter John Cheney, 75, began working at the Macy's Parade Studio in New Jersey in 1976 and has helped assemble floats for the iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade every year since Among the 16 character balloons, 40 inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns and 10 performance groups, there's a man behind the scenes at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade who is celebrating 47 years on the job. John Cheney, 75, is a master carpenter who has helped to assemble floats for the iconic parade every year since 1976. Or, as...
MOONACHIE, NJ
dallasexpress.com

The Evolution of Thanksgiving Traditions

While Thanksgiving was made a national holiday in 1863, the traditions we practice today have developed over the years. In the 1800s, the holiday was mainly celebrated by attending church and partaking in a large meal. As time passed, the holiday expanded beyond merely the meal and mass. In 1924,...
BoardingArea

Historic Christmas Themed Tourist Attraction Is For Sale

For those who celebrate Christmas, they often have particular family traditions. Decorating the Christmas tree. Opening one present on Christmas Eve. A special dinner menu. For some people, watching the 1983 film, A Christmas Story, over and over and over is an annual tradition, thanks to TV channels like TBS airing it for 24 hours straight on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
CLEVELAND, OH
readingismysuperpower.org

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Reads): Merry Ex-Mas

Merry Ex-Mas Happy Thanksgiving Eve! And welcome back to our annual blog series spotlighting (over 60 again this year) new and recently-released Christmas reads! (PS – if you’re looking for Thanksgiving reads, too, check outthis list) Christmas is still 32 days away, according to Google, BUT it’s never...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTAJ

When will “Frosty” and “Rudolph” be on TV? See the CBS holiday schedule for 2022

(WTAJ) — Are you ready for the most wonderful time of the year? The season wouldn’t be complete without end-of-the-year holiday specials. CBS will be airing classics like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” along with some all-new originals. Here’s when you can catch the special programming on WTAJ! Friday, November 25, 2022 […]
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy