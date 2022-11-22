Today's Talker: Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

It's now time for Today's Talker! This Thursday might end with turkey and the trimmings, but it'll start for many with the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade here on TMJ4.

Co-hosting the nation's biggest thanksgiving celebration, "Today" co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Roughly two and a half million people lined the streets of New York City for last year's pageantry. Part of that enchantment is 28 floats and 16 character balloons traveling the two-and-a-half-mile parade path.

It's an extravaganza not only entertaining millions in living rooms but also is the kitchen companion for many holiday chefs.

While some people will be watching for snoopy or Santa, fans of Mariah Carey will be tuning in to see the "Queen of Christmas" perform her 1994 seasonal smash, "All I want for Christmas is You."

She shared this video on Instagram three days ago sharing that her "Childhood dream is coming to life." Carey will appear at the parade around 11 a.m. Coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade begins at 8 a.m. Thursday morning, right here on TMJ4, followed at noon by the National Dog Show.

