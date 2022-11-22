Read full article on original website
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Utah Jazz are looking to trade Rudy Gay.
Atlanta Hawks Expected to Dump More Salary Soon
Hoops Hype reports that rival NBA executives believe the Atlanta Hawks will dump more salaries to avoid the luxury tax.
This Mavericks-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
Some ideas are better in theory than in practice. Some decisions that NBA teams make can be the same. For example, look at communism. In theory, it should be perfect – equality certainly has some intrinsic appeal. In practice, it’s usually fraught with issues. On paper, they should...
Jokic has 39 points, Nuggets outlast Thunder 131-126 in OT
OKAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 39 points, Aaron Gordon added 30 and Bruce Brown had a triple-double to help the depleted Denver Nuggets outlast the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-126 in overtime Wednesday night. Brown had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. “He’s a winner. Those are...
Kings And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in Tennessee.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Where Sacramento Kings’ six-game wining streak ranks among longest in franchise history
Let’s break down the longest winning streaks in franchise history as the Kings seek their seventh consecutive victory vs. the Grizzlies.
Kings-Hawks gameday live: Huerter returns to Atlanta as key to prolific Sacramento offense
Kings guard Kevin Huerter called Atlanta home for the first four years of his NBA career, but he has a new home now with the Beam Team.
Nets hope effort stays up ahead of trip to Pacers
For most of his 12-game tenure, coach Jacque Vaughn saw the Brooklyn Nets give enough effort that did not warrant
Jamal Murray's Status For Pistons-Nuggets Game
Jamal Murray is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.
Draymond Green Reacts to Patrick Beverley Getting Suspended
Draymond Green thought Beverley's punishment was a bit excessive.
Nets' Ben Simmons booed, loses in Philadelphia homecoming 115-106
Ben Simmons had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds to the tune of steady boos. Kyrie Irving scored 23 points and Kevin Durant had 20 before coach Jacque Vaughn pulled his starting lineup with 3 minutes left in the game.
Taurean Prince injures shoulder, Wolves beat Pacers
Prince left Wednesday's game with right shoulder irritation.
