5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
How much can it cost to rent or buy an apartment in Miami?USA DiarioMiami, FL
Thanksgiving Brunch at Trump International Beach Resort Miami 11/24/22
The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami on Sunny Isles Beach is inviting families and friends to get together and give thanks over brunch this year. The special offering, accompanied by live music, will take place on Thursday, November 24 at the resort’s Azzurro restaurant. Guests can start things...
The Ten Best Bars Open Thanksgiving Day in Miami
Thanksgiving 2022 has arrived, and that means turkey time with friends, family, and loved ones. But if none of those things are in your plans this week, we won't judge. Instead, we offer this alphabetical list of places to escape T-Day — if only for a drink or two.
The Miracle Holiday Pop-Up Bar Is Back In Miami For The Season!
The enchanting Miracle pop-up bar is returning for another season of holiday drinks and we’re so ho-ho-ho excited! Known for its kitschy holiday décor and well-crafted cocktails, the famous pop-up is coming back to town at Gramps!. Miracle in Miami at Gramps will be decking the halls of...
WET Miami in Brickell takes diners under the sea with Atlantic decor
We all love “The Little Mermaid,” and “Splash” was great, too, but while Ariel was trying to get out of the underwater world, we’re trying to get in — at a wet new restaurant. Deco reporter Alex Miranda, who’s pretty fishy himself, has the story.
10+ Things to Do in Miami Besides Party – You'll Forget All About the Nightlife
If you’re planning a trip to Miami, you’re probably looking forward to the nightlife in one of America’s most vibrant cities. And why wouldn’t you? South Beach is known far and wide for its club scene, and there is no shortage of fun to be had mingling well into the morning hours with beautiful people while great music plays in the background. At the same time, however, there is much more to Miami than just the bars and nightclubs. There’s something there for everyone, regardless of what you might be interested in. While it’s probably impossible to count all the things to do in Miami besides party, we’ve put together a list of attractions you should definitely check out, including…
Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop
Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
Sunny Isles Beach : Awesome Place To Visit In Florida
Enjoy the Sunshine in the Sunny Isles beach of Florida. Whether you’re looking to relax at the beach or explore a new city, the sunny isles of Florida have something for you. The sunshine can provide you with a range of activities, from boating to fishing, and you’ll find beaches in all shapes and sizes.
5 great places to get a Cuban sandwich in Miami
There are plenty of places to get Cuban sandwiches in Miami, but which stand out? Here are five terrific places to get a Cuban sandwich. 1. Enriqueta's Sandwich ShopWhy it stands out: A Miami staple for decades, Enriqueta's has been visited by celebrities like David Beckham, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Jonas. Address: 186 NE 29th St.Hours: 7:15am-2:45pm Monday-Friday and 8am-2:15pm Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop2. Sanguich De MiamiWhy it stands out: Sanguich offers both beef- and pork-based Cuban sandwiches. Address: 2057 SW 8th St.Hours: 10am–6pm Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday).3. La CarretaWhy it stands out:...
Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles
It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
Toronto Italian restaurant Sofia makes way to Miami’s Design District
Even though Thanksgiving is just a couple of days away, we’re not talking turkey tonight. There’s a new Italian restaurant in the Design District that’s got us tickled pink. Get ready to wine and dine in style!. Miami’s got a new addition that will have you thinking...
Here's The Highest-Rated Dessert Shop In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on the Magic City's best places to grab a sweet treat.
Developer Steve Witkoff lists Miami Beach lot for $19.95M
Developer Steve Witkoff is listing a waterfront lot on Miami Beach’s high-gloss North Bay Road for $19.95 million. The empty lot, at No. 4766, comes with plans for a massive 9,000-square-foot home, which will boast prime views of Biscayne Bay and Miami’s downtown skyline. “It’s prime dirt,” a...
DJ Khaled’s shoe closet available to rent on Airbnb
MIAMI — Grammy nominee DJ Khaled has teamed up with Airbnb to offer an opportunity for his fans to spend a night surrounded by his renowned sneaker closet. DJ Khaled teamed up with Airbnb to offer two one-night stays on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests only. Guests will be charged $11 a night, in a nod to DJ Khaled’s shoe size. Guests will also receive an exclusive pair of We The Best Air Jordan 5s, a handwritten welcome note from DJ Khaled and a private shopping session at a Miami sneaker store.
NYC-Born Whitman’s Restaurant Is Opening Its Biggest Location Yet in Wynwood
The Wynwood location will offer Whitman’s elevated comfort food, plus cocktails and a late-night menu
Win a $200 Gift Card from We The Best Foundation!
JAMZ FAM! ALL THIS WEEK, LISTEN TO WIN A $200 GIFT CARD TO MAKE YOUR HOLIDAY SEASON EASIER FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!. WE’RE GRATEFUL AND THANKFUL FOR YOU! COURTESY OF DJ KHALED AND THE WE THE BEST MUSIC FOUNDATION AND 99 JAMZ MIAMI’S #1 FOR HIP HOP AND R&B!
The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)
Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
Meet Germane Barnes, award-winning designer-architect
Special release in collaboration with Commissioner. Germane Barnes’ research and design practice explores the connection between architecture and identity. Exhibited and published at The Museum of Modern Art, in The New York Times and Architect Magazine, recent awards include the Harvard Wheelwright Prize, the Rome Prize in Architecture and the Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers. Germane is the AIRIE Everglades inaugural Wege Invitational Fellow.
TRAVEL: Flight Delays, Cancelations Already At South Florida Airports
Getaway Day Expected To Break Local Records. Reminder: Most Animals Need To Be Pre-Registered. The Fake “Emotional Support” Ruse Is Over. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6:02 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are flying in or out of Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, or Miami […]
Officials At South Florida Airports: Arrive 3 Hours Early This Week
Palm Beach International Airport remind says to expect longer wait times at security checkpoints, especially for early morning flights.
Norwegian Prima – My First Cruise on a Norwegian Ship
This month, Miami welcomed Norwegian Prima, the first of six new Prima-class ships planned by Norwegian Cruise Lines. It made its way here from its naming ceremony Aug. 27 in Reykjavik, Iceland, where the ship’s godmother, singer Katy Perry, gave it a star-studded send-off. The occasion was a personal...
