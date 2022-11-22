ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Hollywood Reporter

Arrest Made in Attack Following Elton John Concert at Dodger Stadium

One suspect has been arrested following an attack outside L.A.’s Dodger Stadium after an Elton John concert this past Thursday. The attack involved alleged battery and vandalism and resulted in one of two victims being treated and released from a local hospital the night of the incident, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind JoJo Siwa's 'Rocketman'-Inspired Look at Elton John's Dodger Stadium Farewell ConcertA Helicopter, 28 Cameras and an 11 p.m. Curfew: Ben Winston on How Producers Pulled Off Elton John's Dodger Stadium Live StreamElton John Takes Final Bow at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Elton John's Disney+ Concert Closed Captioning Featured 'Donald Trump'

Disney+ customers tuning in to watch Elton John from the comfort of their couch got some unwanted politics mixed in with their music ... all thanks to an apparent hack of the streaming service's closed captioning feature. Viewers reported on several occasions the name "Donald Trump" mixed in with the...
suggest.com

This Is Why Lisa Marie Presley Still Lives With Her Ex, Danny Keough￼

Elvis Presley was the inimitable king of rock and roll. Decades after his death, he is still considered music royalty and one of the foremost pop culture icons of the 20th century. Fans were riveted by every aspect of his life while he was alive. Elvis’ marriage to Priscilla Beaulieu in 1967 and the birth of their only child, Lisa Marie, the following year were among the hottest celebrity topics of that era.
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Time Out Global

A house on the site where Elton John recorded ‘Candle in the Wind’ is for sale

In 1973, Elton John wrote a song about the death of Marilyn Monroe with lyrics by Bernie Taupin called ‘Candle in the Wind’. Most people know it, though, for its second incarnation, ‘Candle in the Wind 1997’ (aka ‘Goodbye England’s Rose’), a new version of the song with different lyrics about Princess Diana, who tragically died on August 31 1997 in a car crash in Paris, aged just 36. Elton John performed the reworked version at Diana’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 6 1997 (its only live performance) and released it as a single, with all sales going to the charities that Diana supported. It peaked at Number 1 in the UK, Elton John’s fourth UK Number 1 single. It then went on to be the biggest-selling physical single in chart history.
ktalnews.com

Elton John rockets toward retirement at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forty seven years after he took the stage at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in a sequined-studded baseball uniform as the world’s biggest pop star, Elton John walked on to the same stage on Sunday night wearing a bedazzled Dodgers bathrobe, a uniform more fitting for a 75-year-old man on the verge of retirement.
LOS ANGELES, CA

