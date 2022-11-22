Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Related
Elton John Says Goodbye In Triumphant Last-Ever U.S. Concert At Dodger Stadium
The music icon was joined by multiple guests for the final American date of his farewell tour.
Emotional Elton John bids America farewell from Dodger Stadium: 'Be kind to each other'
In a concert livestreamed on Disney+, Elton John performed one last time for U.S. audiences at Dodger Stadium in LA. Here's a recap from the show.
Arrest Made in Attack Following Elton John Concert at Dodger Stadium
One suspect has been arrested following an attack outside L.A.’s Dodger Stadium after an Elton John concert this past Thursday. The attack involved alleged battery and vandalism and resulted in one of two victims being treated and released from a local hospital the night of the incident, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind JoJo Siwa's 'Rocketman'-Inspired Look at Elton John's Dodger Stadium Farewell ConcertA Helicopter, 28 Cameras and an 11 p.m. Curfew: Ben Winston on How Producers Pulled Off Elton John's Dodger Stadium Live StreamElton John Takes Final Bow at...
TMZ.com
Elton John's Disney+ Concert Closed Captioning Featured 'Donald Trump'
Disney+ customers tuning in to watch Elton John from the comfort of their couch got some unwanted politics mixed in with their music ... all thanks to an apparent hack of the streaming service's closed captioning feature. Viewers reported on several occasions the name "Donald Trump" mixed in with the...
Chuck Berry Paid out $1.2 Million After He Was Caught Installing Bathroom Cameras in His Restaurants
Chuck Berry made many happy with his music, but his legacy isn't untarnished. The late artist was sued following a major scandal.
Lionel Richie calls girlfriend Lisa Parigi, 40 years his junior: 'My heart' during Rock & Roll induction
Lionel Richie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday. He celebrated the honor arm in arm with his girlfriend Lisa Parigi, who is 40 years his junior. The couple, who have been together since 2014, celebrated the "Hello" singer's achievements on the red carpet, posing for photos together.
suggest.com
This Is Why Lisa Marie Presley Still Lives With Her Ex, Danny Keough￼
Elvis Presley was the inimitable king of rock and roll. Decades after his death, he is still considered music royalty and one of the foremost pop culture icons of the 20th century. Fans were riveted by every aspect of his life while he was alive. Elvis’ marriage to Priscilla Beaulieu in 1967 and the birth of their only child, Lisa Marie, the following year were among the hottest celebrity topics of that era.
‘There is no cure’: Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals he has stage 4 cancer
Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, the band has revealed while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Taylor had to miss due to ongoing treatment. The renowned British new wave group revealed Taylor had been...
On this day in history, Nov. 15, 1956, Elvis makes big-screen debut in 'Love Me Tender'
Elvis Presley, The king of rock 'n' roll, capped the most extraordinary breakout year in pop-culture history with the release of his first movie on this day in history, Nov. 15, 1956. "Love Me Tender" — and Elvis the actor — garnered only tepid reviews. But the film helped turn...
Dolly Parton Interrupts Duran Duran’s Interview At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Many incredible artists recently came together to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton and Duran Duran were a few of the artists honored this year and Dolly adorably interrupted an interview with Duran Duran on accident. Just before the ceremony, many of the honorees...
The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
Bob Dylan Fans Who Bought $600 ‘Hand-Signed Books’ Receiving Refunds After Signatures Found to be Machine-Made
Distraught Bob Dylan fans who spent $599 to buy 900 “hand-signed” copies of his new book are set to receive refunds. This comes after the publisher, Simon & Schuster, admitted Sunday afternoon that complaints regarding the signatures being mechanical duplicates were valid. The publisher took to Twitter to...
Elvis Presley: The Secret Story Behind Graceland’s Iconic Lions
Graceland's white lions were not initially part of its outdoor decor. In fact, Elvis Presley purchased the iconic touchstones soon after moving into the home.
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
Time Out Global
A house on the site where Elton John recorded ‘Candle in the Wind’ is for sale
In 1973, Elton John wrote a song about the death of Marilyn Monroe with lyrics by Bernie Taupin called ‘Candle in the Wind’. Most people know it, though, for its second incarnation, ‘Candle in the Wind 1997’ (aka ‘Goodbye England’s Rose’), a new version of the song with different lyrics about Princess Diana, who tragically died on August 31 1997 in a car crash in Paris, aged just 36. Elton John performed the reworked version at Diana’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 6 1997 (its only live performance) and released it as a single, with all sales going to the charities that Diana supported. It peaked at Number 1 in the UK, Elton John’s fourth UK Number 1 single. It then went on to be the biggest-selling physical single in chart history.
Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Rock Legends Who Made Her Starstruck: ‘It’s Just Such a Thrill’
While Dolly Parton is a country music legend, she still was starstruck when speaking with three rock legends for her upcoming album
John Lennon Shared the Artist He Saw as the ‘First New Thing’ Since The Beatles
John Lennon said that the first artist he thought was doing something new since The Beatles was Elton John. He shared why he liked him.
Food Beast
Elton John Partners With Monty's Good Burger For Limited-Edition Combo Meal
Sir Elton John continues what’s said to be his final world tour aptly named Farewell Yellow Brick Road. The years-long world tour began in 2018 and has continued with performances planned through July of next year. VegNews reports that along with wrapping up his North American run with upcoming...
ktalnews.com
Elton John rockets toward retirement at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forty seven years after he took the stage at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in a sequined-studded baseball uniform as the world’s biggest pop star, Elton John walked on to the same stage on Sunday night wearing a bedazzled Dodgers bathrobe, a uniform more fitting for a 75-year-old man on the verge of retirement.
Comments / 0