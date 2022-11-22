Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Richard ‘Rick’ E. Teschner
Richard “Rick” E. Teschner, age 70, of Hartford passed away on November 19, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born September 14, 1952, in Milwaukee to Richard and Florence (Hintz) Teschner. Richard graduated from St. John’s Cathedral, Milwaukee, in 1971....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary A. Bankert
Aug. 7, 1928 - Nov. 19, 2022. Mary A. Bankert went to her heavenly home at Alden Estates of Jefferson to dance again with her loving husband Eddie and see her son Edward. She is the last survivor of her immediate family. Mary Agnes Neuman was born on August 7,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Karen Christine Wolf
March 8, 1954 - Nov. 20, 2022. Karen Christine Wolf (nee Schaefer), age 68, passed away on Sunday, November 20,. 2022, at the Waterford in West Bend. She was born on March 8, 1954, to Roland and Isabella Schaefer. Karen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going on vacations with her friends at the Gentle Dental Emporium, golfing, watching the Packers, wondering every Sunday if Eugene would possibly put a fire in the fireplace, and being with family. For the past six years, through her struggles with dementia, she has been loved and taken care of by her husband, Eugene. His love is what kept her going through this difficult time.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorisjean ‘Dori’ Hertzberg
Jan. 6, 1938 - Nov. 21, 2022. Dorisjean “Dori” Hertzberg of Waukesha, formerly of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully at her home at Avalon Square on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Milwaukee on January 6, 1938, the daughter of Louis and Mildred (nee Kaliebe) Meyer.
Greater Milwaukee Today
James R. Sellmann, 67
Mr. Jim Sellmann passed away unexpectedly at his home in the Town of Saukville on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was 67 years old. James was born in Milwaukee on October 3, 1955, son of Robert F. and Lois A. (nee Baesemann) Sellmann. He attended local schools and graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School, Class of 1973, before trying his hand at higher education.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jean Proudfoot Menzies
Jean Proudfoot Menzies of Waukesha, formerly of ChapelHall, Scotland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by “Sandy,” her devoted husband of 53 years; sister Margaret and Robert Barton; brother-in-law “Jimmy” Shanks; and others. She will be forever missed by her sister Myra and Robert Waite and their family; her sister Catherine Shanks and her family; Jean and Eric Dow, Susan and Bruce Kremin, Julia Augur, Ann and John Buras, Dee Cantrell and all her other friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
William ‘Bill’ Robert Sivula
William “Bill” Robert Sivula, age 84, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Froedtert of West Bend. He was born on September 17, 1938, in Hurley to Tauno and Vieno (nee Salli) Sivula. Bill enjoyed restoring old tractors, going up to Saxon, WI, for the county...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eduardo ‘Lalo’ ‘Eddie’ Llanas
May 19, 1950 - Nov. 7, 2022. Eduardo “Lalo” “Eddie” Llanas was born on May 19, 1950, and died on November 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his sisters Louisa and Roberta; and brother-in-law Greg (Nina). He is also survived by nephews, nieces and many lifelong friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Half a century of serving the community
SLINGER — The Village Board on Monday issued a formal proclamation recognizing the 50th anniversary of Blaine’s Auto & Truck Parts. Located at 300 Storck St., Slinger, Blaine’s Auto & Truck Parts has been family owned and operated since it was founded in 1972. Blaine’s primary business is supplying automotive and truck parts. But it also has a lesserknown history as a key site in training local rescue units.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fully embracing the new
There will be a sense of the new for both the Hartford and Slinger girls’ basketball teams this winter, only for different reasons, and it could make for some interesting hoops in the 2022-23 season. For Slinger, it will be the replacement of long-time successful coach Tony Dobson with...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Strong: Community members reflect on unifying theme
WAUKESHA — Since the Christmas parade tragedy last November, businesses have held fundraisers to support victims of the violence, neighbors have lit blue lights to show support and the community has gathered for vigils and remembrance ceremonies, all with the theme “Waukesha Strong.”. To people in Waukesha, this...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘Waukesha is strong because we are together’
WAUKESHA — Blinking blue lights danced among the crowd of Waukesha community members who gathered at Cutler Park Monday night. Residents came dressed in blue to remember the lives lost and the tragedy that took over the community exactly one year ago, on Nov. 21, at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Calm and Bright: Holiday Show at The Domes
The Mitchell Park Domes holiday show opens to the public on November 19 and showcases nearly a thousand colorful poinsettias!. The centerpiece of the floral display is a towering Christmas tree, adorned with vintage ornaments from the Domes collection. For decades, the Domes have been a destination for families looking for a calming respite during the holidays; the Holiday Show offers an escape to a magical place of annual tradition since it opened in 1964.
Greater Milwaukee Today
All-Freeman Football Team: With Stang, it was always Wynn-ing time for Mukwonago
MUKWONAGO — Wynn Stang sat on the bench with a thousand-mile stare. His season had abruptly ended, and there was nothing he could do about it. The driving force behind Mukwonago reaching state for the first time in 18 years couldn’t even be on the field after breaking his collarbone on just his second carry of the game.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Blockbuster Video opens in Cedarburg - sort of
CEDARBURG — “Be Kind, Rewind” is back in the lexicon. Well, at least in downtown Cedarburg. A “Free Blockbuster” box - a takeoff of the free library concept - was installed on the side of the Creekside Antiques building earlier this month. Storing multimedia ranging from DVDs, VHS tapes, Blu rays and video games, the rules are simple: take a movie, leave a movie.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ocon team to reveal new identity
OCONOMOWOC — Outsiders will consider whatever the Oconomowoc boys basketball team accomplishes this season to be an inside job. That’s because few of them know who the Raccoons are. Oconomowoc’s 2021-22 team went 14-11 overall and 8-8 in the Classic 8 Conference to share fourth place with Mukwonago...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Local bar hosts U.S. World Cup watch parties
GERMANTOWN — A bar in Germantown will host a watch party on Friday for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team World Cup game against England. Old Germantown plans to host watch parties for all the U.S. Men’s team games during the 2022 World Cup. There are not...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Making history: How West Bend officials achieved historic designation for downtown at state level
WEST BEND — The historic downtown in West Bend — long known as historic to the local community — will now be recognized for its historic value at the state level, as the Wisconsin Historic Preservation Office has approved the historic designation for the area. The Wisconsin...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartland multi-use building proposal application pulled from agenda by applicant
HARTLAND — The Plan Commission made a motion Monday night to move past the discussion and consideration of a proposed multi-use building at 221 Cottonwood Ave. after the applicant made a request to pull the application. According to Village President Jeffrey Pfannerstill, the applicants known as James Kupfer of...
