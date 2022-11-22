Read full article on original website
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary A. Bankert
Aug. 7, 1928 - Nov. 19, 2022. Mary A. Bankert went to her heavenly home at Alden Estates of Jefferson to dance again with her loving husband Eddie and see her son Edward. She is the last survivor of her immediate family. Mary Agnes Neuman was born on August 7,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ruth R. Musack
Jan. 26, 1929 - Nov. 19, 2022. Ruth R. Musack (nee Lisko) “Toots,” age 93, of Hartford went home to Jesus Saturday, November 19, 2022, in her home comfortably in the care of her beloved husband and family. Ruth was born January 26, 1929, in the Town of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sarah Jane Habanek
May 29, 1940 - Nov. 19, 2022Sarah Jane Habanek of Delafield was born to eternal life on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the age of 82. Born in Port Washington on May 29, 1940, Sarah was the daughter of Elmer and Agnes (nee Mertzig) Godersky. On April 24, 1965, she married the love of her life, Gerald S. Habanek; he preceded her in death on April 24, 2002.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorisjean ‘Dori’ Hertzberg
Jan. 6, 1938 - Nov. 21, 2022. Dorisjean “Dori” Hertzberg of Waukesha, formerly of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully at her home at Avalon Square on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Milwaukee on January 6, 1938, the daughter of Louis and Mildred (nee Kaliebe) Meyer.
Greater Milwaukee Today
James R. Sellmann, 67
Mr. Jim Sellmann passed away unexpectedly at his home in the Town of Saukville on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was 67 years old. James was born in Milwaukee on October 3, 1955, son of Robert F. and Lois A. (nee Baesemann) Sellmann. He attended local schools and graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School, Class of 1973, before trying his hand at higher education.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Half a century of serving the community
SLINGER — The Village Board on Monday issued a formal proclamation recognizing the 50th anniversary of Blaine’s Auto & Truck Parts. Located at 300 Storck St., Slinger, Blaine’s Auto & Truck Parts has been family owned and operated since it was founded in 1972. Blaine’s primary business is supplying automotive and truck parts. But it also has a lesserknown history as a key site in training local rescue units.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eduardo ‘Lalo’ ‘Eddie’ Llanas
May 19, 1950 - Nov. 7, 2022. Eduardo “Lalo” “Eddie” Llanas was born on May 19, 1950, and died on November 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his sisters Louisa and Roberta; and brother-in-law Greg (Nina). He is also survived by nephews, nieces and many lifelong friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Strong: Community members reflect on unifying theme
WAUKESHA — Since the Christmas parade tragedy last November, businesses have held fundraisers to support victims of the violence, neighbors have lit blue lights to show support and the community has gathered for vigils and remembrance ceremonies, all with the theme “Waukesha Strong.”. To people in Waukesha, this...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘Waukesha is strong because we are together’
WAUKESHA — Blinking blue lights danced among the crowd of Waukesha community members who gathered at Cutler Park Monday night. Residents came dressed in blue to remember the lives lost and the tragedy that took over the community exactly one year ago, on Nov. 21, at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Making history: How West Bend officials achieved historic designation for downtown at state level
WEST BEND — The historic downtown in West Bend — long known as historic to the local community — will now be recognized for its historic value at the state level, as the Wisconsin Historic Preservation Office has approved the historic designation for the area. The Wisconsin...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartland multi-use building proposal application pulled from agenda by applicant
HARTLAND — The Plan Commission made a motion Monday night to move past the discussion and consideration of a proposed multi-use building at 221 Cottonwood Ave. after the applicant made a request to pull the application. According to Village President Jeffrey Pfannerstill, the applicants known as James Kupfer of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fully embracing the new
There will be a sense of the new for both the Hartford and Slinger girls’ basketball teams this winter, only for different reasons, and it could make for some interesting hoops in the 2022-23 season. For Slinger, it will be the replacement of long-time successful coach Tony Dobson with...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Calm and Bright: Holiday Show at The Domes
The Mitchell Park Domes holiday show opens to the public on November 19 and showcases nearly a thousand colorful poinsettias!. The centerpiece of the floral display is a towering Christmas tree, adorned with vintage ornaments from the Domes collection. For decades, the Domes have been a destination for families looking for a calming respite during the holidays; the Holiday Show offers an escape to a magical place of annual tradition since it opened in 1964.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ocon team to reveal new identity
OCONOMOWOC — Outsiders will consider whatever the Oconomowoc boys basketball team accomplishes this season to be an inside job. That’s because few of them know who the Raccoons are. Oconomowoc’s 2021-22 team went 14-11 overall and 8-8 in the Classic 8 Conference to share fourth place with Mukwonago...
Greater Milwaukee Today
All-Freeman Football Team: With Stang, it was always Wynn-ing time for Mukwonago
MUKWONAGO — Wynn Stang sat on the bench with a thousand-mile stare. His season had abruptly ended, and there was nothing he could do about it. The driving force behind Mukwonago reaching state for the first time in 18 years couldn’t even be on the field after breaking his collarbone on just his second carry of the game.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Blockbuster Video opens in Cedarburg - sort of
CEDARBURG — “Be Kind, Rewind” is back in the lexicon. Well, at least in downtown Cedarburg. A “Free Blockbuster” box - a takeoff of the free library concept - was installed on the side of the Creekside Antiques building earlier this month. Storing multimedia ranging from DVDs, VHS tapes, Blu rays and video games, the rules are simple: take a movie, leave a movie.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Local bar hosts U.S. World Cup watch parties
GERMANTOWN — A bar in Germantown will host a watch party on Friday for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team World Cup game against England. Old Germantown plans to host watch parties for all the U.S. Men’s team games during the 2022 World Cup. There are not...
Greater Milwaukee Today
No. 3 Kansas survives OT scare from Wisconsin 69-68
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Kansas' Bobby Pettiford Jr. stood all the way out near midcourt, almost on the Battle 4 Atlantis logo, when he saw his teammate launch a shot for the lead with only a few seconds left in overtime. “I mean, I normally don’t crash but that’s...
