ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mary A. Bankert

Aug. 7, 1928 - Nov. 19, 2022. Mary A. Bankert went to her heavenly home at Alden Estates of Jefferson to dance again with her loving husband Eddie and see her son Edward. She is the last survivor of her immediate family. Mary Agnes Neuman was born on August 7,...
JEFFERSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ruth R. Musack

Jan. 26, 1929 - Nov. 19, 2022. Ruth R. Musack (nee Lisko) “Toots,” age 93, of Hartford went home to Jesus Saturday, November 19, 2022, in her home comfortably in the care of her beloved husband and family. Ruth was born January 26, 1929, in the Town of...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sarah Jane Habanek

May 29, 1940 - Nov. 19, 2022Sarah Jane Habanek of Delafield was born to eternal life on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the age of 82. Born in Port Washington on May 29, 1940, Sarah was the daughter of Elmer and Agnes (nee Mertzig) Godersky. On April 24, 1965, she married the love of her life, Gerald S. Habanek; he preceded her in death on April 24, 2002.
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dorisjean ‘Dori’ Hertzberg

Jan. 6, 1938 - Nov. 21, 2022. Dorisjean “Dori” Hertzberg of Waukesha, formerly of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully at her home at Avalon Square on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Milwaukee on January 6, 1938, the daughter of Louis and Mildred (nee Kaliebe) Meyer.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James R. Sellmann, 67

Mr. Jim Sellmann passed away unexpectedly at his home in the Town of Saukville on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was 67 years old. James was born in Milwaukee on October 3, 1955, son of Robert F. and Lois A. (nee Baesemann) Sellmann. He attended local schools and graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School, Class of 1973, before trying his hand at higher education.
SAUKVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Half a century of serving the community

SLINGER — The Village Board on Monday issued a formal proclamation recognizing the 50th anniversary of Blaine’s Auto & Truck Parts. Located at 300 Storck St., Slinger, Blaine’s Auto & Truck Parts has been family owned and operated since it was founded in 1972. Blaine’s primary business is supplying automotive and truck parts. But it also has a lesserknown history as a key site in training local rescue units.
SLINGER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Eduardo ‘Lalo’ ‘Eddie’ Llanas

May 19, 1950 - Nov. 7, 2022. Eduardo “Lalo” “Eddie” Llanas was born on May 19, 1950, and died on November 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his sisters Louisa and Roberta; and brother-in-law Greg (Nina). He is also survived by nephews, nieces and many lifelong friends.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha Strong: Community members reflect on unifying theme

WAUKESHA — Since the Christmas parade tragedy last November, businesses have held fundraisers to support victims of the violence, neighbors have lit blue lights to show support and the community has gathered for vigils and remembrance ceremonies, all with the theme “Waukesha Strong.”. To people in Waukesha, this...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘Waukesha is strong because we are together’

WAUKESHA — Blinking blue lights danced among the crowd of Waukesha community members who gathered at Cutler Park Monday night. Residents came dressed in blue to remember the lives lost and the tragedy that took over the community exactly one year ago, on Nov. 21, at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartland multi-use building proposal application pulled from agenda by applicant

HARTLAND — The Plan Commission made a motion Monday night to move past the discussion and consideration of a proposed multi-use building at 221 Cottonwood Ave. after the applicant made a request to pull the application. According to Village President Jeffrey Pfannerstill, the applicants known as James Kupfer of...
HARTLAND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fully embracing the new

There will be a sense of the new for both the Hartford and Slinger girls’ basketball teams this winter, only for different reasons, and it could make for some interesting hoops in the 2022-23 season. For Slinger, it will be the replacement of long-time successful coach Tony Dobson with...
SLINGER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Calm and Bright: Holiday Show at The Domes

The Mitchell Park Domes holiday show opens to the public on November 19 and showcases nearly a thousand colorful poinsettias!. The centerpiece of the floral display is a towering Christmas tree, adorned with vintage ornaments from the Domes collection. For decades, the Domes have been a destination for families looking for a calming respite during the holidays; the Holiday Show offers an escape to a magical place of annual tradition since it opened in 1964.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ocon team to reveal new identity

OCONOMOWOC — Outsiders will consider whatever the Oconomowoc boys basketball team accomplishes this season to be an inside job. That’s because few of them know who the Raccoons are. Oconomowoc’s 2021-22 team went 14-11 overall and 8-8 in the Classic 8 Conference to share fourth place with Mukwonago...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

All-Freeman Football Team: With Stang, it was always Wynn-ing time for Mukwonago

MUKWONAGO — Wynn Stang sat on the bench with a thousand-mile stare. His season had abruptly ended, and there was nothing he could do about it. The driving force behind Mukwonago reaching state for the first time in 18 years couldn’t even be on the field after breaking his collarbone on just his second carry of the game.
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Blockbuster Video opens in Cedarburg - sort of

CEDARBURG — “Be Kind, Rewind” is back in the lexicon. Well, at least in downtown Cedarburg. A “Free Blockbuster” box - a takeoff of the free library concept - was installed on the side of the Creekside Antiques building earlier this month. Storing multimedia ranging from DVDs, VHS tapes, Blu rays and video games, the rules are simple: take a movie, leave a movie.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Local bar hosts U.S. World Cup watch parties

GERMANTOWN — A bar in Germantown will host a watch party on Friday for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team World Cup game against England. Old Germantown plans to host watch parties for all the U.S. Men’s team games during the 2022 World Cup. There are not...
GERMANTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

No. 3 Kansas survives OT scare from Wisconsin 69-68

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Kansas' Bobby Pettiford Jr. stood all the way out near midcourt, almost on the Battle 4 Atlantis logo, when he saw his teammate launch a shot for the lead with only a few seconds left in overtime. “I mean, I normally don’t crash but that’s...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy