MUKWONAGO — Wynn Stang sat on the bench with a thousand-mile stare. His season had abruptly ended, and there was nothing he could do about it. The driving force behind Mukwonago reaching state for the first time in 18 years couldn’t even be on the field after breaking his collarbone on just his second carry of the game.

MUKWONAGO, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO