ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Wales must improve to beat Iran: five reasons to believe they can | Ben Fisher

By Ben Fisher in Doha
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

Moore has to start against Iran

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFWLp_0jJmezrU00
The Wales players after their draw with the USA Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Officially, Gareth Bale was the man of the match against the USA but even the Wales captain was happy to pass the accolade to Kieffer Moore, whose half-time introduction transformed the game. Moore rejuvenated the Red Wall, who could be forgiven for feeling a tad deflated at the break, and revitalised his teammates. Rob Page conceded his decision to start Daniel James, who was replaced by Moore, alongside Bale in attack, inspired by watching the USA play out a draw against Saudi Arabia in Alicante in September, backfired. “Lessons have been learned,” Page said. “It was important not to lose.”

Page can lean on strength in depth

“Chris Coleman would probably be the first to admit that when he looked over his shoulder to the bench [at Euro 2016], he didn’t have as good quality to replace some of the lads winning games on the pitch,” Page said recently. This Wales squad includes more Premier League players than ever and two of those, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon – even if they are on loan in Italy and France respectively – were among Wales’s best performers against the USA. Also, it was not just Moore who thrived as a substitute, with the Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson, who shone in Nations League defeats in the Netherlands and Belgium, scoring in the former, instrumental in instigating panic. In fairness, Page did not hesitate to turn to Moore and he needn’t fret about looking behind him in the future.

This is a World Cup like no other. For the last 12 years the Guardian has been reporting on the issues surrounding Qatar 2022, from corruption and human rights abuses to the treatment of migrant workers and discriminatory laws. The best of our journalism is gathered on our dedicated Qatar: Beyond the Football home page for those who want to go deeper into the issues beyond the pitch.

Guardian reporting goes far beyond what happens on the pitch. Support our investigative journalism today .

Defence is best form of attack

The Wales supporters enjoyed rattling through the back catalogue of songs en route to the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, singing Tom Jones’s Delilah, chanting about Moore, Jonny Williams – to them “super Joniesta” – and then Chris Gunter, whose men’s appearance record Bale equalled on Monday. Gunter, an experienced full-back, is unlikely to feature barring injury and almost certainly not in Wales’s favoured wing-back system. Connor Roberts and Neco Williams, who played hours on from learning of his grandfather’s death, were pegged back for long periods and had to suffer as Timothy Weah and Christian Pulisic made meaningful tracks down the flanks for the first 45 minutes, but Wales are at their bewitching best when the pair are rarely seen in their own half.

Bale will only get better

The painful reality is that until levelling from the penalty spot on 82 minutes Bale had something of a stinker against the USA. A performance littered with misplaced passes and poor touches will, rightly, be sugarcoated by the fact Bale ensured Wales stay in the conversation to progress to the last 16. It was no surprise the 33-year-old felt fatigued towards the end – his first full game since September ran to more than 100 minutes – but after his tailor-made fitness programme at Los Angeles FC ensured he arrived in Qatar clear of niggles, he will be keen to put his foot down. “Now is All,” is Fifa’s motto for this tournament and Bale will presumably have a similar message at the forefront of his mind against Iran on Friday. A couple of minutes after the final whistle Bale gathered his teammates into a huddle and urged them to build on the momentum garnered late on.

Wales won’t suffer stage fright

Aside from failing to make the ball stick up front, against the USA in the first half Wales were generally a shadow of the fearless, vibrant team that turned up in the second. Page seemed at a loss as to why. He pondered whether it was the occasion – after all, it was their first appearance at a World Cup for 64 years – or first-game nerves. Wales fought back from a goal down against Switzerland to rescue a point in their opener at the European Championship in Baku last year courtesy of a goal from Moore, before beating Turkey four days later. How Wales would happily settle for a repeat in Doha.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

USA’s European elite sparkle then fizzle on World Cup return against Wales

Gregg Berhalter displayed a preference for players who ply their trade overseas. For large parts of Monday’s game it was clear why. For the better part of 80 minutes on a cool Monday night in the Arabian desert west of Doha, it looked like the United States’ much talked-about golden generation was finally taking flight, perhaps ahead of schedule. More than five years after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and nearly eight-and-a-half years since their most recent appearance at the tournament, the second-youngest team in Qatar were making a swaggering return to the sport’s biggest stage.
FLORIDA STATE
NME

Wales fans “have rainbow hats confiscated” at Qatar World Cup game

Welsh football fans have claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of the World Cup match with the USA yesterday (November 21). Following the match which ended in a 1-1 draw – marking the first time Wales had played in a World Cup match in 64 years – the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and plans to address the matter with FIFA.
Reuters

Soccer-Denmark held by fired-up Tunisia in World Cup opener

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Denmark hit the woodwork in the second half as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their Group D World Cup opener that smouldered and sparked, but never quite caught fire at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.
The Guardian

Saudi execution spree continues as fears rise for Jordanian on death row

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday executed two more Saudi citizens for drug offences, taking the total number of executions in the past fortnight to 17. The kingdom had previously given a commitment it would not impose the death penalty for drug offences, but has suddenly gone back on its word, executing seven Saudi and 10 foreign nationals. Saudi Arabia has already executed 130 people this year.
Sporting News

Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
theScore

Glazer family to explore Manchester United sale

The Glazer family is shifting its attention to selling Manchester United now that the Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco is over. Manchester United said Tuesday that the American family will explore options, which could include selling the Premier League club outright. United's owners will also consider a partial sale or a strategic partnership with third parties.
BBC

Manchester United: Who might buy the football club?

Manchester United, one of the world's biggest football clubs, is potentially up for sale with its owners considering their options. The Glazer family, who bought the club in 2005 for £790m, say they are exploring "strategic alternatives". It is thought they could sell it for £4bn-£4.5bn, though some have...
The Independent

England vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 early team news, starting 11 and latest build-up

England take on the USA in Group B of the World Cup on Friday in Qatar. The Three Lions won their opening game in style against Iran, cruising to a 6-2 victory as Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate’s side.Harry Kane has shaken off an injury scare and is fit to play after undergoing a scan on his ankle this week, while Harry Maguire has also declared himself ready to start following an illness. England will want to end an unwanted record and claim their first victory over the...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Wales captain Gareth Bale to set record in crucial Iran tie

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales face Iran in a crucial second World Cup match...
The Guardian

The Guardian

509K+
Followers
117K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy