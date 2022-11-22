Denmark vs Tunisia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Denmark know they must make a strong start to Group D when they face Tunisia in their opening game of the World Cup .

With holders France and Australia also in the group, a team Denmark beat both home and away in the recent Nations League campaign, Kasper Hjulmand’s side will fancy their chances of qualifying and perhaps even beating Les Bleus to top spot.

Christian Eriksen will make an emotional return to a major tournament after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Euro 2020 finals last summer.

The Manchester United midfielder said it was his “dream” to make Denmark’s squad for the tournament, while his team-mates showed on their run to the semi-finals that they have the calibre and experience to do well in Qatar.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Denmark vs Tunisia?

The match will kick off at 1pm GMT on Tuesday 21 November at the Education City Stadium.

What TV channel is Denmark vs Tunisia on and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting following Argentina’s match against Saudi Arabia in Group C. It will also be shown online on ITV X, formerly known as the ITV Hub.

Confirmed line-ups

Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen, Kristensen, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Delaney, Eriksen; Olsen, Dolberg.

Tunisia XI: Dahmen, Abdi, Talbi, Meriah, Bronn, Draeger, Laidouni, Skhiri, Slimane, Msakni, Jembali

Odds

Denmark: 13/25

Draw: 16/5

Tunisia: 37/5

Prediction

Denmark’s recent record at both the Euros and Nations League suggests they can go a long way in Qatar if they get off to a good start. If they can replicate their performances from the past couple of years then they should be comfortable winners. Denmark 3-1 Tunisia