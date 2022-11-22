ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What TV channel is Denmark vs Tunisia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

By Jamie Braidwood
Christian Eriksen is set to make a remarkable appearance at the World Cup as Denmark take on Tunisia in the opening game of Group D in Qatar.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer but said he was motivated to return to the pitch in order to play for his country at the World Cup.

Denmark will be confident of their chances of making a deep run in Qatar after making the Euro 2020 semi-finals without Eriksen, and they are joined by France and Australia in Group D.

Tunisia will make their second consecutive appearance at the World Cup after failing to qualify from the group stage in Russia four years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Denmark vs Tunisia?

The match will kick off at 1pm GMT on Tuesday 21 November at the Education City Stadium.

What TV channel is Denmark vs Tunisia on and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting following Argentina’s match against Saudi Arabia in Group C. It will also be shown online on ITV X, formerly known as the ITV Hub.

Confirmed line-ups

Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen, Kristensen, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Delaney, Eriksen; Olsen, Dolberg.

Tunisia XI: Dahmen, Abdi, Talbi, Meriah, Bronn, Draeger, Laidouni, Skhiri, Slimane, Msakni, Jembali

Odds

Denmark: 13/25

Draw: 16/5

Tunisia: 37/5

Prediction

Denmark’s recent record at both the Euros and Nations League suggests they can go a long way in Qatar if they get off to a good start. If they can replicate their performances from the past couple of years then they should be comfortable winners. Denmark 3-1 Tunisia

