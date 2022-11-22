ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark vs Tunisia confirmed line-ups ahead of World Cup fixture

By Jamie Braidwood
Denmark play Tunisia at the World Cup looking to make an early statement in Group D.

Kasper Hjulmand’s Denmark side are joined by France and Australia in their group and they will be confident of their chances of qualifying after beating the defending champions both home and away in their recent Nations League campaign.

The return of Christian Eriksen to a major international competition will be the headline of Denmark’s opening game, a year and a half after he suffered a cardiac arrest playing for his country at Euro 2020.

Eriksen has said it was his “dream” to return to the pitch in order to make the Denmark squad, and after reaching the Euro 2020 semi-finals his team will be hopeful of another deep tournament run.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Denmark vs Tunisia?

The match will kick off at 1pm GMT on Tuesday 21 November at the Education City Stadium.

What TV channel is Denmark vs Tunisia on and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting following Argentina’s match against Saudi Arabia in Group C. It will also be shown online on ITV X, formerly known as the ITV Hub.

Confirmed line-ups

Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen, Kristensen, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Delaney, Eriksen; Olsen, Dolberg.

Tunisia XI: Dahmen, Abdi, Talbi, Meriah, Bronn, Draeger, Laidouni, Skhiri, Slimane, Msakni, Jembali

Odds

Denmark: 13/25

Draw: 16/5

Tunisia: 37/5

Prediction

Denmark’s recent record at both the Euros and Nations League suggests they can go a long way in Qatar if they get off to a good start. If they can replicate their performances from the past couple of years then they should be comfortable winners. Denmark 3-1 Tunisia

Community Policy