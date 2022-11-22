ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Porter scores 14 in Wichita State’s win on Monday

By The Associated Press, Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPnTZ_0jJmelkY00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Craig Porter Jr. scored 14 points as Wichita State beat Grand Canyon 55-43 on Monday.

Porter added 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Shockers (3-1). Xavier Bell scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Jaykwon Walton finished 5 of 9 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Noah Baumann led the Antelopes (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and two blocks. Grand Canyon also got seven points from Josh Baker. Gabe McGlothan also had six points and eight rebounds.

Wichita State led Grand Canyon 30-24 at the half, with Porter (nine points) its high scorer before the break. Wichita State outscored Grand Canyon in the second half by six points, with Bell scoring a team-high 12 points.

The Shockers now face San Francisco (5-0), a come-from-behind winner over Northern Iowa, in Tuesday’s 1 p.m. title game

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Johnson lifts Kansas State past LSU, 61-59 for Cayman title

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 16 points and his jumper with five seconds left allowed Kansas State to remain undefeated and hand LSU its first loss, 61-59 in the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic on Wednesday night. Adam Miller gave LSU the lead, 59-57 with his layup with 1:15 […]
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Kansas State bowl projections: Where the Wildcats could land in the postseason with one game to play

Kansas State currently sits at 8-3 following a 48-31 win against West Virginia on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The Wildcats reached bowl eligibility for the 24th time in program history by attaining their sixth win of the season against Oklahoma State. Continue scrolling to see where the nation's expert bowl predictors have the Cats going at season's end.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Kansas

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Kansas on Saturday, November 26, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Looking back on Saturday, obviously a strange first half how everything went down. Both teams scored on defense. There were some explosive plays. We were able to get the extra turnover on the fourth-and-one stop, which I thought was big to take that one and score. It’s 14-nothing, then 14-13, and then, 28-13 and kind of went back and forth a little bit. A couple things that really stuck out to us is getting two field goals in two-minute drives, in essence, with the first field goal with around two minutes left. They elected to use some timeouts to try to save time, which I thought was smart because they were going to get the ball the second half. Then we got a sack and so we started using our timeouts, and then we were able to get another field goal to score twice before half. Even though they were field goals, I thought it was really important there. Then the missed extra points, I thought, were really important because West Virginia was kind of chasing a lot of points the rest of the day and had to go for two and weren't successful there. In essence, you're losing almost a touchdown with two-point conversions misses and missed PATS, and then the missed field goal. So, special teams, I thought, was really good. I thought Malik Knowles was dynamite on special teams as well as a receiver, and our offense was very aggressive and did some really good things in the first half. A little bit tougher probably to do things in the second half because they took about nine minutes off the clock on the first drive and don't get points, which was, I'm sure, demoralizing to the fact of they needed some quick scores, and we were able to get a stop there. Pleased anytime you can go on the road and get a win, especially in Morgantown. It's a really tough place to play. It's a tough environment and our guys were able to handle business and now we're back this week. We’ve got a really good KU team coming in here. I've got a lot of respect for Coach Leipold, does a great job, and they're playing really well. I know they've been beaten the last couple of weeks, but they're a good football team and it should be a heck of a battle here on Saturday.”
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

KSN News

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy