Read full article on original website
Related
A Rare Emerald Salvaged From a 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Could Reach $70,000 at Auction
The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
This once lost masterpiece could fetch $35 million at auction
Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens' visceral biblical scene of Salome with the beheaded Saint John the Baptist, believed to have been lost for over two centuries, is among 10 Baroque-era artworks going on sale at a New York auction in January.
This Rare 200-Pound T-Rex Skull Could Fetch up to $20 Million at Auction Next Month
Another day, another Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton heading to auction. Following a number of high-profile fossil sales, Sotheby’s is now offering history buffs a chance to own a T-rex skull. The ancient relic, known as “Maximus,” dates back some 76 million years and is the first of its kind to appear at a public auction, according to Sotheby’s. Less than a dozen skulls of a similar quality exist and all reside in museum collections. As a result, this highly sought-after cranium is expected to fetch between $15 million and $20 million next month. “Ranking among the best and most complete T-Rex skulls ever...
"Fortune Pink" diamond sells for more than $28.5 million at auction after tense bidding war
The "Fortune Pink" diamond, an exceptionally rare giant gemstone, sold for more than $28.5 million at auction in Geneva on Tuesday to a private Asian collector. At 18.18 carats, the gem is the largest pear-shaped "fancy vivid pink" diamond ever sold at auction, Christie's auction house said. The dazzling diamond...
This Rare 18-Carat Pink Diamond Just Sold for Nearly $29 Million at Auction
A single pink diamond is responsible for half of the $57.3 million achieved at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction. The Fortune Pink, which is the largest pear-shaped “fancy vivid” pink diamond ever to be sold at auction, hammered down for $28.8 million at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva on Tuesday. The bidding war lasted for around four minutes before a private collector from Asia claimed the gem by bettering the top bid by half a million. The Fortune Pink didn’t shine as brightly as expected, however. The supersized stone, which weighs nearly 19 carats, originally had a high estimate of $35...
Gold Jesus coin that is 1,000 years old that was bought for £450 in 1992 sells in London auction for £54,000
A 1,000-year-old gold coin commemorating Jesus Christ's 'Crown of Thorns' that was bought for £420 in 1992 has sold at auction for £54,000. The extremely rare 'Royal d'or' coin was one of six recovered from a treasure hoard found at Deauville, in Normandy, France, during new town planning in 1861.
Nazi bombs destroyed a priceless 'sea monster' fossil. Scientists just found its long-lost plaster copies.
More than 70 years ago, during a WWII air raid in the U.K., German bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. Scientists just found long-lost plaster casts of the priceless skeleton.
Christie’s cancels T rex skeleton auction after doubts raised
The British auction house Christie’s has been forced to call off the £20m auction of a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton just days before it was due to go under the hammer after a well-known paleontologist raised concerns that parts of it looked similar to another dinosaur. Christie’s said on...
ancientpages.com
Mystery Of The Boxgrave Humans – Fossils In The UK Reveal How Ancient Europeans Were Connected
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Piecing together the story of human evolution is an undeniably complex task. However, new research has brought us closer to understanding how early humans in Britain may have been related to other European populations over 400,000 years ago. Four human species that were living across...
$25 million auction of T. rex skeleton called off at the last minute over replica bone controversy
The auction house Christie's has called off the upcoming auction of a T. rex skeleton, known as Shen, after experts noticed it looked suspiciously similar to another famous T. rex specimen, Stan.
Christie’s Cancels Sale of $15 M.–$20 M. T-Rex Over Concerns About Number of Replica Bones
Christie’s has withdrawn the sale of a Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton planned for auction in Hong Kong over concerns over how many of its bones are replicas, alnog with copyright concerns from a notable fossil company. The auction for the T. rex nicknamed “Shen,” which was scheduled for November 30, was expected to fetch $15 million to $20 million. However, the lot was withdrawn after questions were sent to Christie’s from the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research fossil company about similarities between Shen’s bones and those of another high-profile T. rex skeleton sold by the auction house in 2020. When Christie’s...
BBC
Charles Darwin: Autographed document could fetch record price
A piece of paper signed by Charles Darwin, defending his theory of evolution, goes on sale on Friday with Sotheby's in New York. The item is likely to fetch over a million pounds - a world-record price for a Darwin manuscript. He'd produced the document so it could be copied...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Oldest Alligator Fossil Ever Found?
Alligators are ancient creatures with a history that stretches back millions of years. True members of this genus evolved after the dinosaurs walked the earth, but their ancestors lived alongside them. Today, we know them for living in the swampy coastal areas of the southeastern United States. However, they’ve inhabited other parts of North America as fossil records show. That might make you wonder, what’s the oldest alligator fossil ever found?
A once-in-a-lifetime auction for the rights to an Indonesian island archipelago
A group of Indonesian islands known as the Widi Reserve is up for auction in what could be one of the most eye-popping sales ever recorded in Asia.
Auction of Pre-Columbian Artifacts Begins in Paris Despite Pressure from Mexico
The Mexican government is attempting to halt a French auction from selling more than 60 pre-Columbian archaeological objects, bidding for which began today. In a statement, the Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) urged the sellers to “reflect on the ethical codes around the commercialization of looted cultural assets that contribute to cultural dispossession.” The INAH called on the Parisian auction house Giquello & Associés to “take into consideration the historical, symbolic and cultural value of the assets, which are superior to any commercial interest,” including ceramic sculptures from the Olmec people, one of the earliest Mesoamerican civilizations. Mexican officials have also cited...
WISH-TV
After the Bell: Disney CEO’s big paycheck; FFC blocks robocall provider; beers to best in soccer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Things won’t be as bad at Best Buy during the holidays as the electronics retailer previously warned. On Tuesday, the company forecasted a smaller drop in annual sales than it thought, saying deals and discounts will bring in more inflation-weary customers. Best Buy also beat...
Neise wins skeleton World Cup opener, Clarke 2nd for USA
WHISTLER, Canada (AP) — Olympic champion Hannah Neise of Germany won the opening women’s skeleton World Cup race of the season Thursday, while Hallie Clarke of the U.S. tied for second in her debut and gave the American program its best finish in nearly six years. Neise finished two runs in 1.47.40, while Clarke and Britain’s Brogan Crowley shared the silver with times of 1:47.58. The 18-year-old Clarke — born in Canada, but now in her first season racing for the U.S. and in a World Cup race for the first time — was the leader after the first run but couldn’t hold off Neise, who rallied to get her first World Cup gold. Clarke’s silver was the first medal for the U.S. in a World Cup skeleton race since Megan Henry won bronze at Igls, Austria, on Jan. 17, 2020. The last silver for the U.S. in skeleton was Jan. 20, 2017, when Kendall Wesenberg was second at St. Moritz, Switzerland.
WISH-TV
Tuesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Elon Musk is telling remaining Twitter employees that he has no more layoffs ‘planned.’. He also says he won’t move Twitter’s headquarters to Texas. Such a move has been speculated on since Musk’s...
Comments / 0