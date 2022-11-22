Things to know today: 268 dead, 151 missing in Indonesia quake; historic World Cup upset; 'Jeopardy!' crowns top champion

Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:59 p.m. EST
US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect. Americans who have gotten the updated COVID-19 boosters appear better protected against symptomatic infection than those who haven't — at least for now. That's according to a first look at the new shots' real-world effectiveness, released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only about 13% of U.S. adults have gotten the updated booster. The CDC tracked people tested for coronavirus-like symptoms at drugstores between September and early November. The study found people who'd had the new booster were less likely to have COVID-19 than those who've skipped the new shot.
South Korea President Yoon warns of crackdown on striking truckers
SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned that the government might step in to break up a nationwide strike by truckers, calling it illegal and unacceptable to take the national supply chain "hostage" during an economic crisis.
Dubai Airport
Dubai airport chief says passengers top pre-pandemic level. The CEO of Dubai International Airport says passenger numbers for the third quarter of 2022 have surpassed pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. Paul Griffiths, who oversees the world’s busiest airport, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the annual forecast at the airport is more than 64 million. The airport saw 18.5 million passengers in the third quarter of this year, up from 17.8 million during the first quarter of 2020 — prior to and at the dawn of the pandemic. He says that most of the growth comes from the traditional markets of India, the U.K., Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Griffiths added that the end of COVID-19 testing requirements and people’s eagerness to travel have contributed to the increase.
AP News Summary at 3:08 p.m. EST
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6. CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities and witnesses say a Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people. It was the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days. Police in Chesapeake say the gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when they found him. There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also injured at least six people, including one critically. The store was busy just before the attack Tuesday night as shoppers stocked up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Employee Briana Tyler says the stocking team gathered in the break room when her manager turned around and opened fire on the staff. Walmart identified the gunman as Andre Bing, an overnight team lead who had been with the company since 2010.
