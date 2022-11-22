ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

As the Saudi Arabian squad came through the Lusail Stadium mixed zone – these relative unknowns who had produced something reverberating around the planet – they all had the same line to the waiting media.“It’s just three points.”It’s been an attitude drilled into them by Herve Renard, and probably what is necessary to pull off a result like that. After the game, the accomplished coach told them to celebrate for 20 minutes “and that’s all”.It is, however, so much more than one win or three points. It is one of the biggest sensations in World Cup history and maybe...
Earlier Tuesday morning, Argentina suffered arguably the biggest upset loss in World Cup history. After taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi, Argentina watched as Saudi Arabia scored two second-half goals en route to a 2-1 win. Messi and company will have plenty of fans backing them as they attempt to right their World Cup.
A football fan lost more than $160,000 (£134,000) after placing a seemingly safe bet on Argentina beating Saudi Arabia. Online betting platform TAB has confirmed that someone placed $160,000 on Lionel Messi's side to kick off their World Cup campaign with a win in Doha.The Copa America champions are tipped as one of the favourites of the tournament alongside fellow South Americans, Brazil. However, the team which sits at number three in the Fifa rankings did not even manage to scrape together a draw against their 51st-ranked counterparts, instead losing 2-1 in the day three opener. At odds of...
Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup with high hopes for Argentina and a tricky test from Saudi Arabia in Lusail on Tuesday. Messi’s nation is one of the favorites to go far in Qatar and the one-time finalist would love to add a World Cup to his glittering resume.
You wouldn’t necessarily have blamed Argentina for overlooking Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. After all, the Albiceleste were riding a 36-game unbeaten run and were tipped as one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, came in ranked 51st in the world, having only advanced past the World Cup group stage once in its history, in 1994. But on Tuesday, the impossible happened in one of the most stunning results in World Cup history: Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1. It all started normally enough when Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a 10th-minute penalty. From...
WHISTLER, Canada (AP) — Olympic champion Hannah Neise of Germany won the opening women’s skeleton World Cup race of the season Thursday, while Hallie Clarke of the U.S. tied for second in her debut and gave the American program its best finish in nearly six years. Neise finished two runs in 1.47.40, while Clarke and Britain’s Brogan Crowley shared the silver with times of 1:47.58. The 18-year-old Clarke — born in Canada, but now in her first season racing for the U.S. and in a World Cup race for the first time — was the leader after the first run but couldn’t hold off Neise, who rallied to get her first World Cup gold. Clarke’s silver was the first medal for the U.S. in a World Cup skeleton race since Megan Henry won bronze at Igls, Austria, on Jan. 17, 2020. The last silver for the U.S. in skeleton was Jan. 20, 2017, when Kendall Wesenberg was second at St. Moritz, Switzerland.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Brazil shutting out Serbia, 2-0, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Richarlison's fancy footwork earned Brazil three points in Group G and extended its World Cup winning streak. Earlier, Portugal narrowly outlasted Ghana, 3-2, to pick up three points in Group H. Elsewhere,...
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...

