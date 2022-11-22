Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi speaks out after Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi has reacted to Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina reverberates beyond World Cup
As the Saudi Arabian squad came through the Lusail Stadium mixed zone – these relative unknowns who had produced something reverberating around the planet – they all had the same line to the waiting media.“It’s just three points.”It’s been an attitude drilled into them by Herve Renard, and probably what is necessary to pull off a result like that. After the game, the accomplished coach told them to celebrate for 20 minutes “and that’s all”.It is, however, so much more than one win or three points. It is one of the biggest sensations in World Cup history and maybe...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Argentina Star Lionel Messi
Earlier Tuesday morning, Argentina suffered arguably the biggest upset loss in World Cup history. After taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi, Argentina watched as Saudi Arabia scored two second-half goals en route to a 2-1 win. Messi and company will have plenty of fans backing them as they attempt to right their World Cup.
Football fan loses $160,000 after betting on Argentina to beat Saudi Arabia
A football fan lost more than $160,000 (£134,000) after placing a seemingly safe bet on Argentina beating Saudi Arabia. Online betting platform TAB has confirmed that someone placed $160,000 on Lionel Messi's side to kick off their World Cup campaign with a win in Doha.The Copa America champions are tipped as one of the favourites of the tournament alongside fellow South Americans, Brazil. However, the team which sits at number three in the Fifa rankings did not even manage to scrape together a draw against their 51st-ranked counterparts, instead losing 2-1 in the day three opener. At odds of...
Watch highlights from Saudi Arabia’s upset victory over Argentina in the World Cup
Some are calling it the most shocking upset in World Cup history.
Argentina Have Three Goals Disallowed In 13 Minutes Against Saudi Arabia
They say that 13 is unlucky for some and it seemingly was for Argentina in the first half of their World Cup Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.
NBC Sports
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, live! Score, updates, how to watch
Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup with high hopes for Argentina and a tricky test from Saudi Arabia in Lusail on Tuesday. Messi’s nation is one of the favorites to go far in Qatar and the one-time finalist would love to add a World Cup to his glittering resume.
Handsome Herve Renard and Saudi Arabia stun Argentina in all-time World Cup upset
You wouldn’t necessarily have blamed Argentina for overlooking Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. After all, the Albiceleste were riding a 36-game unbeaten run and were tipped as one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, came in ranked 51st in the world, having only advanced past the World Cup group stage once in its history, in 1994. But on Tuesday, the impossible happened in one of the most stunning results in World Cup history: Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1. It all started normally enough when Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a 10th-minute penalty. From...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 3: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia; Mexico vs. Poland; Denmark vs. Tunisia; France vs. Australia
After the excitement of yesterday, we get a full slate of games for the first time in this condensed World Cup, with no fewer than four (4!) matches for your viewing pleasure stretching across almost 12 hours. Here’s how to waste while away half your day:. ARGENTINA vs. SAUDI...
Yardbarker
Maradona’s son lays into Messi following Argentina’s shock defeat vs Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi cannot be compared to the late Diego Maradona. That is the view of Maradona’s son, Junior, who has weighed in on the ongoing debate over which Argentine legend is better. Messi, 35, was unable to rescue his country after they suffered a remarkable 2-1 opening World Cup...
Saudi Arabia Fans Celebrate Like Cristiano Ronaldo After Win Over Lionel Messi's Argentina
Video footage of Saudi supporters repeatedly performing Ronaldo's famous "SIU" celebration went viral on social media following Tuesday's game.
Soccer-Saudis celebrate shock defeat of Argentina in World Cup
DOHA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in the World Cup on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi's side, prompting an outpouring of Arab pride amidst the first staging of soccer's top tournament in the Middle East.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste get into the...
BBC
World Cup 2022 Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo scores from spot as Portugal beat Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first man to score at five Fifa World Cups as Portugal begin their campaign with a thrilling victory over Ghana. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
Saudi Arabia Leaves Another Scar on Argentina’s Soul
LUSAIL, Qatar — This time was supposed to be different. For Lionel Messi, this time was not supposed to end like all of the others, with those slumping shoulders, that distant stare, that hollow grimace.
Neise wins skeleton World Cup opener, Clarke 2nd for USA
WHISTLER, Canada (AP) — Olympic champion Hannah Neise of Germany won the opening women’s skeleton World Cup race of the season Thursday, while Hallie Clarke of the U.S. tied for second in her debut and gave the American program its best finish in nearly six years. Neise finished two runs in 1.47.40, while Clarke and Britain’s Brogan Crowley shared the silver with times of 1:47.58. The 18-year-old Clarke — born in Canada, but now in her first season racing for the U.S. and in a World Cup race for the first time — was the leader after the first run but couldn’t hold off Neise, who rallied to get her first World Cup gold. Clarke’s silver was the first medal for the U.S. in a World Cup skeleton race since Megan Henry won bronze at Igls, Austria, on Jan. 17, 2020. The last silver for the U.S. in skeleton was Jan. 20, 2017, when Kendall Wesenberg was second at St. Moritz, Switzerland.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Richarlison, Brazil top Serbia, 2-0
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Brazil shutting out Serbia, 2-0, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Richarlison's fancy footwork earned Brazil three points in Group G and extended its World Cup winning streak. Earlier, Portugal narrowly outlasted Ghana, 3-2, to pick up three points in Group H. Elsewhere,...
Poland vs Saudi Arabia - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Poland's World Cup group stage meeting with Saudi Arabia, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Soccer-Mexico's Ochoa in high spirits ahead of Messi test
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa says he feels very motivated ahead of Saturday's World Cup match against Argentina, when he will come up against the "magic" of Lionel Messi.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
