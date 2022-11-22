ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina reverberates beyond World Cup

As the Saudi Arabian squad came through the Lusail Stadium mixed zone – these relative unknowns who had produced something reverberating around the planet – they all had the same line to the waiting media.“It’s just three points.”It’s been an attitude drilled into them by Herve Renard, and probably what is necessary to pull off a result like that. After the game, the accomplished coach told them to celebrate for 20 minutes “and that’s all”.It is, however, so much more than one win or three points. It is one of the biggest sensations in World Cup history and maybe...
International Business Times

Qatar World Cup: Saudi Arabia Boss' Brutal Statement About Lionel Messi After Argentina's Defeat

Saudi Arabia boss Herve Renard has made a brutal statement about Lionel Messi after his side defeated Argentina 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina were stunned by Renard's Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C game in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. Messi and Co had entered the World Cup 2022 on a 36-match unbeaten streak that went back to 2019 when they had lost to Brazil in Copa America.
wegotthiscovered.com

Diego Maradona, Jr. blasts Messi after World Cup debacle

Following Argentina’s stunning defeat at the World Cup, Diego Maradona Jr., son of Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona, blasted comparisons of his father to Argentinian star Lionel Messi. Argentina was expected to easily defeat Saudi Arabia in their opening match of the World Cup and, in fact, the question...
NBC Los Angeles

Five Things to Know About Uruguay's Luis Suárez

Whether it’s his talent or antics, Luis Suárez knows how to find the soccer spotlight. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker has been one of the most prolific talents in the sport over the last decade-plus. He has been playing at the top level of European club soccer and on Uruguay’s national team for 15 years, scoring countless goals to go along with team and individual honors.
ABC News

Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
CBS Sports

Brazil vs. Serbia live score: FIFA World Cup 2022 updates as Neymar and company begin participation in Qatar

Neymar and the Seleção Brasileira goalless at the break in their World Cup opener. Day 5 is the big one as far as Brazil fans and those fancying the South Americans for the FIFA 2022 World Cup title are concerned. It is the entrance of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar and his Brazilian teammates into the tournament with their Group G opener against Serbia and it is 0-0 at half time.
The Associated Press

Neise wins skeleton World Cup opener, Clarke 2nd for USA

WHISTLER, Canada (AP) — Olympic champion Hannah Neise of Germany won the opening women’s skeleton World Cup race of the season Thursday, while Hallie Clarke of the U.S. tied for second in her debut and gave the American program its best finish in nearly six years. Neise finished two runs in 1.47.40, while Clarke and Britain’s Brogan Crowley shared the silver with times of 1:47.58. The 18-year-old Clarke — born in Canada, but now in her first season racing for the U.S. and in a World Cup race for the first time — was the leader after the first run but couldn’t hold off Neise, who rallied to get her first World Cup gold. Clarke’s silver was the first medal for the U.S. in a World Cup skeleton race since Megan Henry won bronze at Igls, Austria, on Jan. 17, 2020. The last silver for the U.S. in skeleton was Jan. 20, 2017, when Kendall Wesenberg was second at St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Sporting News

Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022

Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
NBC Los Angeles

Russia Relaunches Soviet-Era Moskvich Car Brand Using a Former Renault Plant

Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car relaunched in Russia on Wednesday at a former Renault factory. The relaunch comes as Russia strives for a self-sufficient economy as the country's finances continue to be choked by sanctions and other ramifications of its invasion of Ukraine. Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car...
