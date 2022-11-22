Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina reverberates beyond World Cup
As the Saudi Arabian squad came through the Lusail Stadium mixed zone – these relative unknowns who had produced something reverberating around the planet – they all had the same line to the waiting media.“It’s just three points.”It’s been an attitude drilled into them by Herve Renard, and probably what is necessary to pull off a result like that. After the game, the accomplished coach told them to celebrate for 20 minutes “and that’s all”.It is, however, so much more than one win or three points. It is one of the biggest sensations in World Cup history and maybe...
Argentina Have Three Goals Disallowed In 13 Minutes Against Saudi Arabia
They say that 13 is unlucky for some and it seemingly was for Argentina in the first half of their World Cup Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.
How Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup: Three reasons Lionel Messi's side were upset
The goal that could have assured Argentina a glorious start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup stayed on the board for more than a minute, so at least Lautaro Martinez had his moment in the spotlight. He’d earned it, for sure. Martinez executed a brilliant, incisive run to accept...
Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar
Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by coming from behind to beat Argentina in their Group C opener.
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Argentina kick off their highly anticipated 2022 World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22. With captain and superstar Lionel Messi appearing at the tournament for a final time, Argentina are hoping to send their icon out with a piece of silverware that has so far eluded him.
Qatar World Cup: Saudi Arabia Boss' Brutal Statement About Lionel Messi After Argentina's Defeat
Saudi Arabia boss Herve Renard has made a brutal statement about Lionel Messi after his side defeated Argentina 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina were stunned by Renard's Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C game in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. Messi and Co had entered the World Cup 2022 on a 36-match unbeaten streak that went back to 2019 when they had lost to Brazil in Copa America.
Maradona’s son lays into Messi following Argentina’s shock defeat vs Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi cannot be compared to the late Diego Maradona. That is the view of Maradona’s son, Junior, who has weighed in on the ongoing debate over which Argentine legend is better. Messi, 35, was unable to rescue his country after they suffered a remarkable 2-1 opening World Cup...
Diego Maradona, Jr. blasts Messi after World Cup debacle
Following Argentina’s stunning defeat at the World Cup, Diego Maradona Jr., son of Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona, blasted comparisons of his father to Argentinian star Lionel Messi. Argentina was expected to easily defeat Saudi Arabia in their opening match of the World Cup and, in fact, the question...
Goal of the World Cup? Brazil's Richarlison Breaks Out Insane Scissor Kick Vs. Serbia
We may have an early favorite for best goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On Day 5 of the Qatar-hosted tournament, Brazil forward Richarlison had a moment of individual brilliance in a 2-0 victory over Serbia. In the 73rd minute at Lusail Stadium, Vinicius Jr. fed the ball to...
Saudi Arabia Fans Celebrate Like Cristiano Ronaldo After Win Over Lionel Messi's Argentina
Video footage of Saudi supporters repeatedly performing Ronaldo's famous "SIU" celebration went viral on social media following Tuesday's game.
Brazil vs Serbia – World Cup Group G: How they got there, form and prediction as Neymar and Co get underway in Qatar
THEY'RE the most successful nation in World Cup history with FIVE trophies to their name. But Brazil haven't gone all the way since a Ronaldo-inspired success in 2002. In fact, they've only ONCE made it past the quarter-finals in the 20 years since that day when they lost the third-place play-off to Holland in 2014 on home soil.
Five Things to Know About Uruguay's Luis Suárez
Whether it’s his talent or antics, Luis Suárez knows how to find the soccer spotlight. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker has been one of the most prolific talents in the sport over the last decade-plus. He has been playing at the top level of European club soccer and on Uruguay’s national team for 15 years, scoring countless goals to go along with team and individual honors.
Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
South Korea President Yoon warns of crackdown on striking truckers
SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned that the government might step in to break up a nationwide strike by truckers, calling it illegal and unacceptable to take the national supply chain "hostage" during an economic crisis.
Brazil vs. Serbia live score: FIFA World Cup 2022 updates as Neymar and company begin participation in Qatar
Neymar and the Seleção Brasileira goalless at the break in their World Cup opener. Day 5 is the big one as far as Brazil fans and those fancying the South Americans for the FIFA 2022 World Cup title are concerned. It is the entrance of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar and his Brazilian teammates into the tournament with their Group G opener against Serbia and it is 0-0 at half time.
Neise wins skeleton World Cup opener, Clarke 2nd for USA
WHISTLER, Canada (AP) — Olympic champion Hannah Neise of Germany won the opening women’s skeleton World Cup race of the season Thursday, while Hallie Clarke of the U.S. tied for second in her debut and gave the American program its best finish in nearly six years. Neise finished two runs in 1.47.40, while Clarke and Britain’s Brogan Crowley shared the silver with times of 1:47.58. The 18-year-old Clarke — born in Canada, but now in her first season racing for the U.S. and in a World Cup race for the first time — was the leader after the first run but couldn’t hold off Neise, who rallied to get her first World Cup gold. Clarke’s silver was the first medal for the U.S. in a World Cup skeleton race since Megan Henry won bronze at Igls, Austria, on Jan. 17, 2020. The last silver for the U.S. in skeleton was Jan. 20, 2017, when Kendall Wesenberg was second at St. Moritz, Switzerland.
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste get into the...
Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022
Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
Russia Relaunches Soviet-Era Moskvich Car Brand Using a Former Renault Plant
Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car relaunched in Russia on Wednesday at a former Renault factory. The relaunch comes as Russia strives for a self-sufficient economy as the country's finances continue to be choked by sanctions and other ramifications of its invasion of Ukraine. Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car...
