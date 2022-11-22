Effective: 2022-11-24 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-25 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in freezing fog. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy to areas of freezing fog are anticipated to re-develop this evening and overnight.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO