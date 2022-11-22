Read full article on original website
N.J. ranks low among states in survey of EV charger availability
New Jersey clean energy supporters have long said making electric vehicle chargers ubiquitous around the state is a key to adoption of the technology among the general public. And, with a recent study showing the state has more than 2,000 EV chargers, the totality of the effort is higher than many. But, when it comes to chargers per capita, the state is far behind others.
RIPCO Real Estate adds two EVPs to N.J. market
RIPCO Real Estate has named Steven Winters and Michael Horne as new executive vice presidents for its New Jersey markets. The pair join RIPCO as a coordinated team that has been working together at CBRE for the past nine years. They will focus on the Northern and Central Jersey markets.
2 nurses from N.J. make national 20 Under 40 list
Rebecca Basso of the Valley Health System and Gregory Zanone of Atlantic Health System have been named 20 Under 40 honorees by the Emergency Nurses Association. Basso is the director of the emergency department and emergency services for the Valley Hospital. Zanone is a flight nurse. The two were highlighted...
Johnson named executive director of New Jersey Cannabis Trade Association
Todd Johnson, a cannabis industry veteran who has previously served in leadership roles at the New Jersey Cannabis Trade Association, was named the group’s executive director Wednesday, the NJCTA announced. In this new role at NJCTA, Johnson will be responsible for managing internal communication among member organizations and external...
$2.5M CSIT Clean Demonstration program offering grants to support startups testing prototypes
The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology will launch the Pilot Clean Tech Demonstration Program, a competitive $2.5 million program to support New Jersey companies accelerating the commercialization and deployment of innovative clean energy technologies. The Pilot Clean Tech Demonstration Program will provide grants of up to $250,000...
N.J. Arts and Culture Renewal Fund receives $1.5M grant from RWJ Foundation
The New Jersey Arts and Culture Renewal Fund — established at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and a lifesaving initiative for many of the state’s nonprofit organizations in the arts, culture and historical sectors — has received a $1.5 million grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, it recently announced.
CentraState launches emergency angioplasty procedure for heart attack patients
CentraState Medical Center in Freehold recently received approval from the New Jersey Department of Health to perform emergency angioplasty, also known as emergency PCI. The hospital’s interventional cardiologists already have begun using the life-saving emergency procedure for area heart attack victims. Jatinchandra Patel, medical director of the Cardiovascular Interventional...
Voorhees Medical Center celebrates grand opening on ‘Medical Row’
The Voorhees Medical Center in Voorhees celebrated its grand opening last month, with both New Jersey Urology and the Center for Surgical Excellence joining in the festivities, according to an announcement from WCRE, a South Jersey commercial real estate and advisory firm and leasing agent for the medical center. The...
