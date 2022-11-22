Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Iggy Azalea Sells Her Catalog In Eight-Figure Deal
Iggy Azalea has reportedly sold off her master recordings and publishing catalog to Domain Capital in a lucrative eight-figure deal. According to Billboard, the deal finds Iggy handing over “100 percent of her existing catalog,” but there’s a clause where she can earn future revenue on her masters.
Latto Trends After 130 Songs Leaked, Barbz Stir Up The Mess
Latto found her name trending on Twitter Tuesday morning (Nov. 22) after 130 demo tracks of hers were leaked and revealed ghostwriters The post Latto Trends After 130 Songs Leaked, Barbz Stir Up The Mess appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hiphop-n-more.com
New Kanye West & Travis Scott Song ‘God’s Country’ Surfaces Online
A new collaboration from Kanye West and Travis Scott called ‘God’s Country’ has surfaced online. Some fans will be able to identify this track as it was originally featured on the Donda tracklist revealed by Kanye himself on Twitter (see here). It was also previewed in a leaked documentary directed by Dame Dash.
Madonna lip syncs to Kendrick Lamar song in TikTok reel
Madonna has channelled Kendrick Lamar in a recent TikTok reel which has sparked fan backlash. The video, featuring “vent,” a song released by the rapper and Baby Keem, was met with some disgust by followers. She mimes along to the lyrics: “Have you ever been punched in your...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker & Her Baby Bump Show Out In New Rap Single & Music Video: Watch
As she awaits the arrival of her second baby, Summer Walker’s name has been in and out of the headlines. Firstly, she addressed fan questions about her relationship with her second baby daddy, Larry, which has now come to an end. Secondly, the R&B starlet has been speaking out...
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj World Cup 2022 Peformance: Rapper Collaborating With Nora Fatehi, Maluma [REPORT]
Nicki Minaj will be performing at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. Fatehi, a Canadian-Moroccan artist was already announced as one of the artists performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar this coming November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022.
Cardi B Slays Surprise Performance With GloRilla At 2022 American Music Awards: Watch
Cardi B, 30, looked beyond amazing at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20. The rapper attended the event to perform, and she looked like a winner when she got up on stage inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to sing “Tomorrow 2” with GloRilla. GloRilla started the performance of one of her biggest hits with a team of backup dancers, but midway through the song, she brought out Cardi B to sing her part of the song and the crowd went wild!
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Blasts 21 Savage For Questioning Nas' Relevancy: 'You Crazy, Boy!'
Kodak Black has called out 21 Savage for his comments about Nas being “irrelevant” following the release of his King’s Disease 3 album. The Florida rapper took to Instagram Live on Monday (November 14) to put 21 on blast for questioning the New York legend’s current position in the rap game, while quoting lyrics from his 2002 song “I Can.”
Singer B. Smyth Dead Three Weeks After Releasing Single in ICU
R&B singer B. Smyth has died just three weeks after releasing a new single from his intensive care unit bed. The artist was just 28 years old. Wrote his brother Denzil on Instagram after Smyth’s passing, “On behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years.”
They're #1! Diddy and son King Combs make history as they reign at the top two different Billboard charts
Diddy and his son Christian Combs have a lot to celebrate and be thankful for this Thanksgiving. The father-and-son duo made history Tuesday, becoming the first parent and child to reach number one on the Billboard charts with two different songs at the same time. Diddy, 53, reached the top...
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Says Album With T.I. Is “Harder” Than “Her Loss”
Tip seemed to agree when he hopped in the comments to agree with Boosie’s take. Undeniably, any release from Drake and 21 Savage poises itself to take over the charts. Within the first 24 hours of the release of Her Loss, the internet lit up as fans dissected the album’s lyrical content. Immediately, Her Loss began trending across social media platforms with Drake’s bars taking center stage.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
Keyshia Cole biopic in the works
R&B singer Keyshia Cole has a biopic on the way through the Lifetime network. Pre-production has already begun, and filming is set to start at the end of the year. Many fans have followed her story through her previous reality TV shows, “The Way It Is” and “Family First” starring her ex-husband Daniel Gibson. The show gave a firsthand account of the singer’s family and career. Her mother recently succumbed to an accidental overdose, and Cole told Essence in a previous interview that the biopic was perfect timing since she plans to retire from music.
Drake and 21 Savage Sued for Millions Over Fake Vogue Cover
Drake and 21 Savage are being sued for millions for the fake Vogue cover the rap duo decided to use as part of their promotional rollout for their new album, Her Loss. On Monday (Nov. 8), Vogue's parent company, Condé Nast, filed a hefty trademark infringement lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against both Drake and 21 Savage, claiming that the rappers' unauthorized use of the famed fashion magazine to promote their new album, Her Loss, was "deliberately deceptive." Condé Nast is suing Drake, 21 Savage and Hiltzik Strategies, the PR firm for Drake, for $4 million in statutory damages.
‘Oh Hell No… With Marlon Wayans’ Exclusive: Can Marlon Cure Kelly Rowland Of Claustrophobia By Sending Her Six Feet Under In A Casket?
Marlon Wayans tries to "help" Kelly Rowland get over her claustrophobia by sending her down a virtual abandoned mine...in a coffin!
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: French Montana Tells Van Lathan, ‘If Chinx Was Alive, Chinx Would Be Top 5’
French Montana joins the upcoming episode of 'Hip Hop Homicides' to discuss his friend and collaborator Chinx.
Complex
Drake Shares Self-Shot Home Video Style Clip for “Rich Flex” f/ 21 Savage With Cameos From Lil Yachty and More
Drake has shared the self-shot video for “Rich Flex,” one of the tracks from his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss. Shot by the OVO Sound head honcho himself on what appears to be an old camcorder, the clip is billed as a “Her Loss Recap” and shows what the duo got up to in the lead-up to and following the release of the project. It’s got footage of them recording, traveling, and partying with many of their famous friends.
