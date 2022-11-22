NY, NJ forecast: Bright and balmy with temps in the 50s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a week of unseasonably cool temperatures, New Yorkers will see the autumn chill ease off a bit.

The seasonable weather returns Tuesday with highs around 50 degrees in New York and New Jersey. It will also be sunny with a slight wind.

The seasonable conditions remain through the weekend. Temperatures will primarily be in the low 50s. It will be dry on Wednesday and Thanksgiving, but a few showers are possible Friday afternoon.

Saturday is looking clear, but more rain is likely on Sunday when temperatures could hit 60 degrees.

