ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Does anyone know of any local organizations in Spokane that need volunteers around the holidays?

Ask Spokane
Ask Spokane
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRQCs_0jJmVkTG00
unsplash web image

Hi, My husband and I have very few commitments this year over the Christmas holidays. I have been looking for ways to give back to the community but only have found gift drop offs. I used to sponsor a girls-care youth program but have not found something similar locally.

Does anyone know of any local organizations that need volunteers or sponsors around the holidays? We have talked about fostering in a few years after we move so I would prefer something to support children/teens. Any guidance would be greatly appreciated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ask Spokane

Where can I find warm or thermally efficient housing in Spokane?

I've been living in the city for nearly 10 years, and every apartment I've moved into is cold and drafty. I'm in the market to buy my first home / condo, and I want to avoid living in a place that is cold, drafty, and requires expensive upgrades to keep thermally efficient. The price of natural gas is going up and frankly, I'm fed up with throwing money out the literal window and still being uncomfortable.
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

Any recommendations for unique places to shop in Spokane?

I’m going to be in Spokane for 48 hours this week. As someone from a small central city as well as a die-hard fashion enthusiast, I’m looking forward to doing some shopping. I know some big shopping malls, but I also want to inquire about any smaller, locally owned shops with unique things to offer. If anyone can give me some recommendations, I would appreciate it. Thanks.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

In a bid to help local restaurants, the Spokane City Council wants to limit how much food delivery companies can charge — and local food delivery startups support it

During the depths of the pandemic, the very idea of getting food delivered to your door transformed. Suddenly, it wasn't a symbol of laziness or lack of culinary talent. It was social responsibility. Ordering food to be delivered made you something of a hero, a champion of small businesses, an epidemiologically conscious foodie-philanthropist.
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

Where can I get the electric services under my name in Spokane?

Hi, I’m an immigrant who just got here in the US, and I’ll be moving out of the rental accommodation provided by my employer. The new apartment I’m moving in needs me to transfer the electric services under my name. I called and spoke with the electric company and since I have no stated ID or driver’s license yet, they need me to submit a notarized affidavit with 2 ID to verify my identity. I’m new here, do you know a notary public with printing and fax services in Spokane?
SPOKANE, WA
Sandpoint Reader

In the hunt for a few more years

“Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.” Those historic, heroic words were by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in August, 1940, praising British pilots — average age 20 — who defended England against German bombings and foiled Hitler’s planned invasion. Today — in my case — they pay tribute to North Idaho caregivers.
SANDPOINT, ID
105.5 The Fan

Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?

There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

‘I spent the night here to protect my business’: Local businesses fed up with crime

SPOKANE, Wash. – Business owners in downtown Spokane say they’re fed up with crime and the damages they now have to pay because of it. One business owner said she’s been operating in downtown Spokane for years and she’s never seen crime this bad in her area. Now, she may be forced to shut down if nothing is done. “We have had nearly $20,000 in damage in the last year with graffiti, broken windows, repainting buildings,” she said. On a daily basis, the owner of one antique business in downtown Spokane has had to pick up needles, human waste, and vomit right outside her door. “We found a disassembled gun in our back patio yard,” she said. Out of fear of retribution, she wants to remain anonymous. But after multiple rocks being thrown at her store… “I spent the night here to protect my business,” she said. And with no solution, she said now is the time to speak up. “I’m not the only business. Most are small businesses, our budgets are very small and so financially we cannot stay in business in this environment,” she said. Owning a small business in downtown Spokane for 25 years, she never had these many issues… until recently. “The last couple of years… It’s escalated immensely,” she said. “Lots of drug paraphernalia, human waste, needles, broken windows, graffiti, garbage.” As you can imagine, that doesn’t make for a welcoming entry. “Our business is down considerably,” she said. Looking for solutions, she’s called Crime Check, emailed city council members, and the mayor. “Attempts to get help from city officials have fallen on deaf ears,” she said. She says if nothing changes… “I will be forced to close. I can’t run a business like this,” she said. On top of the 20 grand, she’s also being billed for false alarms, when the police show up and don’t find any criminal activity. “A couple of occasions there isn’t any visible damage, on one case we saw the damage the next day,” she said. That’s hundreds of dollars, and appealing the fine is another $25, money that keeps piling up. “It makes me feel victimized first by the vandals or criminals and secondly by the city I’m trying to do business in,” she said. Nonstop Local spoke to a security expert who said certain types of alarms can be triggered by anything from vibration to a high pitch noise. And if police are called out, and don’t find anything or anyone, a fine is issued, which is protocol. Spokane police confirmed they’ve responded to two alarm calls at that location in the last two months. One was a false alarm, and the other, a rock was thrown through a window. Police were also called out for a malicious mischief report here for another broken window. No arrests have been made in either, especially as incidents like these happen so fast and with a shortage of officers, it’s tough to follow up.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Why has it taken this long?’: Spokane city, county officials give updates on Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash.– November 15th, a week after Spokane city and county leaders hoped to clear out Camp Hope, more than 400 people are still living at the camp. Local officials are now talking about getting the state, and non-profit organizations joined in transitioning people out of the camp soon. “This shouldn’t take decades, years, or months, but weeks to get...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

U.S. 95 project pauses for winter

SAGLE — Construction on a U.S. 95 project between Lakeshore Drive and Sagle Road is on hold for the winter. Work on the project, including work on a median U-turn and an associated retaining wall north of Bottle Bay Road will continue in the spring. In the meantime, a temporary concrete barrier has been installed at the retaining wall site to project drivers from the steep drop-off, Megan Jahns, Idaho Transportation Department public information officer, said.
SAGLE, ID
Ask Spokane

Ask Spokane

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
546
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Everything about Spokane

Comments / 0

Community Policy