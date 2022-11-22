Does anyone know of any local organizations in Lansing that need volunteers around the holidays?

unsplash web image

Hi, My husband and I have very few commitments this year over the Christmas holidays. I have been looking for ways to give back to the community but only have found gift drop offs. I used to sponsor a girls-care youth program but have not found something similar locally.

Does anyone know of any local organizations that need volunteers or sponsors around the holidays? We have talked about fostering in a few years after we move so I would prefer something to support children/teens. Any guidance would be greatly appreciated.