Lansing, MI

Does anyone know of any local organizations in Lansing that need volunteers around the holidays?

Ask Lansing
 2 days ago
Hi, My husband and I have very few commitments this year over the Christmas holidays. I have been looking for ways to give back to the community but only have found gift drop offs. I used to sponsor a girls-care youth program but have not found something similar locally.

Does anyone know of any local organizations that need volunteers or sponsors around the holidays? We have talked about fostering in a few years after we move so I would prefer something to support children/teens. Any guidance would be greatly appreciated.

Any recommendations for unique places to shop in Lansing?

I’m going to be in Lansing for 48 hours this week. As someone from a small central city as well as a die-hard fashion enthusiast, I’m looking forward to doing some shopping. I know some big shopping malls, but I also want to inquire about any smaller, locally owned shops with unique things to offer. If anyone can give me some recommendations, I would appreciate it. Thanks.
Where can I find warm or thermally efficient housing in Lansing?

I've been living in the city for nearly 10 years, and every apartment I've moved into is cold and drafty. I'm in the market to buy my first home / condo, and I want to avoid living in a place that is cold, drafty, and requires expensive upgrades to keep thermally efficient. The price of natural gas is going up and frankly, I'm fed up with throwing money out the literal window and still being uncomfortable.
Where are some places to donate one-off food items in Lansing?

Hey all. Awhile back (about a month) I bought a jar of peanut butter, and discovered today that it's crunchy style, which I do not like. I'd like to donate it somewhere, but don't know who and would they take a one-off donation out of the blue? The jar is unopened, of course. Thank you all for your comments!
lansingcitypulse.com

Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC

“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
Are Lansing public schools as bad as people make them out to be?

I am about to settle in this city because of job change. Along with my wife and my lovely eight-year-old daughter. I looked for a lot of information on other websites and social communities. Most posts I have come across about Lansing public schools are overwhelmingly negative. Why is that? The main complaint I've heard is about school bullying, and unprofessional teachers? Anyone here have experience with the public schools here?
Where can I get the electric services under my name in Lansing?

Hi, I’m an immigrant who just got here in the US, and I’ll be moving out of the rental accommodation provided by my employer. The new apartment I’m moving in needs me to transfer the electric services under my name. I called and spoke with the electric company and since I have no stated ID or driver’s license yet, they need me to submit a notarized affidavit with 2 ID to verify my identity. I’m new here, do you know a notary public with printing and fax services in Lansing?
wkar.org

Housing advocates criticize City of Lansing for Kringle Holiday Market

The city of Lansing is facing backlash from advocates for people experiencing homelessness after opening a holiday market at a park where unhoused people commonly gather. The Kringle Holiday Market opened in Reutter Park last week. The pop-up shopping area features several heated sheds for businesses to sell food and trinkets, as well as an ice rink.
