ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Musk puts Twitter blue-check relaunch on hold ‘until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation’

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAZY7_0jJmUMaZ00

Twitter chief Elon Musk announced on Monday night that he would delay the relaunch of his new Twitter blue-check program until the platform develops a strategy with “high confidence of stopping impersonation.”

“Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation,” wrote Musk .

Musk’s $8 subscription-based verification plan launched earlier this month has come under scrutiny for the ease with which it can be misused to impersonate public figures .

Legitimate users could lose their verified checkmarks because they choose not to pay, allowing other accounts to deceptively use their information under the guise of a blue check.

A range of accounts impersonated public figures and companies after the rollout of Twitter Blue, causing sign-ups for the program to be suspended to “ help address impersonation issues .”

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO responded to the chaos by instating a new rule that parody accounts must include the word “parody” in their names rather than just bios.

“To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok,” he wrote.

The multibillionaire said on Wednesday that the new version of Blue Verified would be unveiled on Nov. 29 , but that start date may be delayed, according to Monday’s announcement.

“Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals,” Musk revealed Monday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 41

Bugger That
2d ago

Watching Musk implode Twitter is kind of funny. I wonder how long it takes to collapse now that Musk has knocked out the support structure.

Reply(2)
9
Viva Satire!
2d ago

Elon Musk: Destroying a Company and losing money out ofPetulance, for his COVID-19 Misinformation being censored, as a violation of the Terms of Service Agreement. Billionaire Bullxxxx Artist like Trump.

Reply
15
Shut Up Lefties
2d ago

Love these lefties in the comments trying to create something out of nothing. Clearly they have not heard of the case involving a fake insulin company. Most people with any verification on social media also have ad revenue and sponsorships. If they can’t pay $8 a month to verify they are a real individual, maybe choose a different career path rather than being a pointless media influencer. Twitter is, and will do, just fine.

Reply(4)
3
Related
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
msn.com

Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator

If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
The Hill

The Hill

781K+
Followers
89K+
Post
556M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy