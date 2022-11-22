Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Iowa City sleigh stolen on Friday
Iowa State Patrol reminding people to practice safe driving while traveling during the holidays. The Iowa State Patrol is reminding people to make sure they get to their destination in one piece- urging people to slow down, put down your phone, and don't drive under the influence. Updated: 6 hours...
KCJJ
IC Toy Redistribution Project needs used toys
The Iowa City Toy Redistribution Project is in need of quality, used toys for holiday distribution. Iowa City Toy Redistribution is a collaboration of The Lena Project, Corridor Community Action Network, Tats For Tots of The Velvet Lotus Tattoo, local social justice advocate Anne Ventullo, and Antelope Lending Library. Donated toys will be cleaned and prepared to be gifted to other community members during upcoming distribution events in December, when shoppers will be able to select items for free.
KCRG.com
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
KCJJ
Iowa City Police asking for help in locating stolen Ped Mall sleigh
Iowa City Police say that the sleigh displayed annually on the Ped Mall has been stolen. KCRG TV reports that it’s believed the sleigh was taken sometime between just before Midnight Friday and 1:15 am Saturday. Authorities are asking that the sleigh be returned. They’re also requesting residents to...
KCJJ
CommUnity’s Project Holiday returns for 35th year
Project Holiday is returning for its 35th season. Over the holiday season, the CommUnity Crisis Center Food Bank plans to provide nearly 1,500 local families with all the ingredients needed to make a traditional holiday dinner. Project Holiday is an annual fundraiser which provides local families with all of the essential groceries to make a home-cooked holiday meal. For the first time in the project’s 35 year history, prior registration will not be required to receive a meal.
KCJJ
Holiday Lights at the Lake opens at the Coralville Reservoir on Thanksgiving
Holiday Lights at the Lake opens to the public on Thanksgiving. The mile-long walk or drive-through holiday light show then runs nightly through New Year’s Eve at West Overlook Campground at Coralville Lake. Visitors can walk through on Wednesdays or drive through on all other days. The admission price...
Lindale Mall is Santa Central in Cedar Rapids In December
You know the Christmas season has started in Cedar Rapids when Santa arrives at Lindale Mall!. The anticipation has begun as Santa will be available at Lindale Mall to greet his guests and capture photo memories during retail hours beginning December 1 and continuing through Christmas Eve. Then, on December...
Iowa Police Warn Against Car Theft Due to Social Media Challenge
TikTok challenges are making the news a lot these days but many of them can cause a great deal of significant damage or injury...if not death. Be careful if you own a Kia or Hyundai in Iowa, and tell your incoming friends and relatives over the holiday to do the same. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is urging citizens that Kia and Hyundai models from 2010-2021 are becoming ripe for theft in the Cedar Rapids area due to a new social media challenge called "The Kia Challenge". Last summer it was highly prevalent in other parts of the midwest, and now it's arrived in Iowa.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man shares experience of wife with Alzheimer’s while encouraging caregivers to seek support
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Being a caregiver for someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s can be especially challenging over the holidays. Sam McCord of Cedar Rapids is sharing his experience and encouraging other caregivers to seek support. ”We were married 26 years and she was diagnosed with the dementia in...
ourquadcities.com
2 parks are merry and bright for holidays
Two Davenport parks will be bright and cheerful for the holidays. The Fejervary Holiday Lights, a show of multi-colored lights coordinated to music, will kick off Saturday, Nov. 26, and will run every night through Sunday, Jan. 8, from 5-9:30 p.m. every night at the Fejervary Learning Center. New for this year, the light display is bigger and brighter with twice the lights. The light shows last about 15 minutes with a show starting every 30 minutes.
Sioux City Journal
Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly
Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Caught on camera: porch thefts starting already
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — What happened outside his Marion home still has Jonathan Schmidt in disbelief. He says he's never had something like this happen before. "No, never," he says of Monday's incident. "I was kind of shocked, actually." That night his doorbell didn't chime when...
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa.
ourquadcities.com
Dispute with gun ends with hospital eval, police allege
One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation after a domestic disturbance involving a gun Tuesday afternoon in East Moline. About 4:45 p.m., East Moline Police were at a scene near the intersection of the 2200 block of Kennedy Drive and 3rd Street B. Several squad cars were in the area.
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriffs Office and State Agency Serve Warrants and Save Animals
The Washington County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant of the property at 2245 170th St Washington, IA, on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa, as well as the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, were present for the search. Katie Valentine with the Iowa Farm Sanctuary spoke with KCII News. “Iowa Farm Sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on this property on Monday. So I went ahead and called the local Sheriffs department and met with local Sheriffs Deputies on the site and we were appalled at what we found, we weren’t expecting this scale of situation, what we walked into was hell on earth. There are hundreds of dead bodies sprawling over many acres and there are bones and skeletons everywhere. There’s deceased corpses scattered throughout, and there are plenty of live animals here that have been living and suffering for we don’t know how long. With this search warrant we actually were able to get these animals surrendered into the Animal Rescue League. They are onsite with us and from there we have kind of just been birthing and getting these animals to safety, and to a different location, and then coordinate placement. They are in need of immediate medical attention. There are some starving, they are full of parasites, head injuries, basically knocking on deaths door. That’s the kind of situation we walked into and we are still here for a second day in a row getting things cleaned up and animal moved out of here. KCII will bring you more information when it becomes available.
KWQC
How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
westerniowatoday.com
More Than 100 Dead Animals Found At Iowa Farm
(Oxford, IA) More than 100 dead animals are found at an Iowa farm. The Iowa Farm Sanctuary says they responded to reports of a dead lamb on a nearby property, only to find hundreds of deceased animals. They’re working with local law enforcement and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa to rescue the surviving animals without adequate access to food or water. They’re asking for financial support to assist with the medical treatment of the survivors.
Cedar Rapids Scene Is Something Straight Out Of Grand Theft Auto [WATCH]
A strange sight in Cedar Rapids is making the rounds on social media. After watching .0005 seconds of this video, I had a feeling that the people in it could only be from Iowa. And I was right!. On Friday, November 18th Brandt Wieser shared a video that proved that...
Fatal four-wheeler accident in Delaware County
(Manchester) An ATV accident in Northeast Iowa on Wednesday afternoon resulted in one death. The Iowa State Patrol says the four-wheeler was traveling westbound on 240th Street and lost control. The ATV bottomed out upon entering the north ditch and the passengers were ejected. One rider was struck by the...
Comments / 1