If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are three kitchen brands that instantly turn us into the heart-eye emoji: Le Creuset, the Oprah-approved Our Place, and of course, Great Jones. The female-run brand makes some of the most colorful, heavy-duty kitchenware products we’ve ever seen, and we always love seeing how many creations our favorite foodie influencers make with them — specifically when they’re using the Great Jones The Dutchess Dutch Oven.

26 MINUTES AGO