dexerto.com
Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
NME
‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ rated in Korea
The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to Breath Of The Wild, has been rated in Korea. As spotted by Gematsu, via GamesRadar, it was discovered on November 18 that Tears Of The Kingdom has officially been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee.
From two-controller sprinting to backwards rock climbing, Pokemon players are finding new ways to traverse Scarlet and Violet
The Gen 9 games sure hold some interesting discoveries
dexerto.com
Where to find Applin, Flapple & Appletun in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Applin, Flapple and Appletun are all apple-themed Pokemon who return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here’s where to find a wild Applin and how to obtain both of its evolved forms, Flapple and Appletun. Applin, Flapple, and Appletun are returning fruit Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Each one is...
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Gym Leaders Ranked
Every generation of "Pokémon" games has content that adds to the lore of the world. While new Pokémon to add to the Pokédex are fun, there's nothing like a new round of gym leaders to excite fans. These colorful characters each have their own personality and style, as well as their own set of challenges for players. Ash Ketchum beat a surprising number of gym leaders in his quest to become a Pokémon master, but gamers don't have the luxury of choosing. Pokémon trainers embarking on their Treasure Hunt in Paldea will eventually have to face off against all 8 gym leaders in order to win their badges and earn the right to take on the Elite 4.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Fuecoco is "the most broken starter in Nuzlocke history"
One expert recommends banning the starter
How to Catch Chien-Pao in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
While the main Legendary Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet are found in the first few minutes of each game, there are still four new Legendary Pokemon players can find as well. All four of these Pokemon can be found in each game as well unlike Koraidon or Miraidon. They are the four shrine Pokemon and finding them is not as easy as just knowing the locations. Here is a guide on how to find and Catch Chien-Pao in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Sword and Shield's taxi Pokemon was bullied out of a job in Scarlet and Violet
It's all thanks to a horrible newcomer
University of Maryland Develops Real Invisibility Cloak That Stops AI Facial Recognition Cameras
Unlike this sitting on air trick, University of Maryland’s real invisibility cloak is simpler than you think. It consists of a pullover with a stay-dry microfleece lining with adversarial patterns the evade most AI facial recognition cameras. This demonstration showed that the pullover was able to evade the YOLOv2...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans have worked out how to jumpscare each other in co-op
This is why we can't have nice things
CNET
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get Your Bonus Pikachu
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have arrived on Nintendo Switch, and the games are offering a special bonus for early adopters. If you purchase one of the titles before Feb. 28, 2023, you'll be able to receive a rare Pikachu. Here's everything you need to know about the free Pokemon and how to claim it.
tryhardguides.com
Gholdengo Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring some new additions to the game, which means there’s a lot of new pocket monsters out there that can be collected and battled against. When battling against certain Pokemon, it’s unclear what type they are initially, so learning which moves you should use is very important! If you want to know what Gholdengo’s weaknesses are then we’ll walk you through them in this guide.
CNBC
Nintendo sets sales record with new Pokémon games on the Switch console
Nintendo said sales of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games for the Nintendo Switch surpassed 10 million units in the first three days since their global launch on Nov. 18. Investors are backing Nintendo thanks to its recent blockbusters. The company's shares are up more than 11% this...
How to get the Pokemon Violet Sinistea Chips and Malicious Armor
How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge with the Malicious Armor in Pokemon Violet - or how to get Ceruledge in Scarlet
Zendaya and Tom Holland Are In ‘Settling-Down Mode,’ Planning for a ‘Real Future Together’
More than a movie fling. Zendaya and Tom Holland are still going strong more than a year after their romance went public, and the lovebirds are only getting closer. The Euphoria actress and the England native seem “serious and permanent,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly in the latest issue, on stands now.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: How To Find And Evolve Tadbulb
When it comes to overly literal puns in Pokémon names, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" just might have taken the cake with their introduction of Tadbulb in the ninth generation roster. Called the "EleTadpole Pokémon," Tadbulb does indeed seem to be some sort of electric tadpole, bearing a strong resemblance to the standard variety of modern incandescent lightbulbs. This cute and quirky Pokémon is a fairly common sight in the starting areas of Paldea and isn't the most powerful — with the dual-type Pawmi and Wattrel evolutionary lines available from the start as well, Tadbulb doesn't quite measure up as the early-game Electric-type team member to invest in.
How To Find Delibird Paradox Form Iron Bundle In Pokemon Violet
Scarlet and Violet fans will see brand new forms of some familiar fan favorites Pokemon and also some Pokemon no one expected to get new forms. In Pokemon Violet, they are known as Future Paradox Pokemon. One of those Pokemon includes the Paradox form of Delibird. Here’s how to find the Delibird Paradox form, Iron Bundle, to add to your party.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
TechRadar
Check out these super low Black Friday prices on Nintendo Switch OLED bundles
We're seeing some fantastic deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED this Black Friday, with the console itself going for a historic low price. But, if you're looking to set yourself up with some games and accessories, we have two great offers to share. For $399.99 (opens in new tab) you...
