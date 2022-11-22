One injured in overnight crash in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after an overnight crash near Highway 31 and Highway 9 in Little River.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the area around 3:36 a.m. after a car hit a utility pole.
Utility crews have been called to repair the damaged pole and South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0