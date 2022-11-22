ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River, SC

One injured in overnight crash in Little River

By Aaron Smay
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UusG5_0jJmTAxe00

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after an overnight crash near Highway 31 and Highway 9 in Little River.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the area around 3:36 a.m. after a car hit a utility pole.

Utility crews have been called to repair the damaged pole and South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Tidal flooding impacts some Pawleys Island roads Thursday

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Pawleys Island police warned about coastal flooding impacting some roads Thursday morning. Flooding was reported along several areas on Myrtle Avenue. “Driving through salt water will damage your vehicle and the wake created damages resident’s property,” the police department said. People are asked to wait until the tide recedes before […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WMBF

Florence man dies in I-20 crash, coroner says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man died after a crash on Interstate 20 on Tuesday. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima was driving eastbound on the interstate in Darlington County when a semi-truck driving westbound crossed over the median hitting the car near mile marker 136.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Body found inside home in Florence area, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body was found inside a home in the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. Details surrounding the death were not […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Smoke notice in place following 2-acre fire near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an outside two-acre fire Monday morning near Aynor that resulted in a smoke notice, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Edwards and Newton roads, HCFR said. HCFR put a smoke notice in place until further notice. A […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Hundreds participate in Myrtle Beach turkey trot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This year marks the 16th annual Myrtle Beach Turkey Trot 5K to help three local non-profit organizations. It is also a chance for people to move their feet before they eat. This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area. Organizers said about 800 people from all […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

93K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy