ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpq.com

Burn Ban Issued for NCW

The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for the North Central Washington area. The restrictions include all of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties. A Stage 1 ban prohibits all outdoor and agricultural burning, as well as the use of uncertified wood stoves. The restrictions were...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Vape Shop Loses License After Selling to Minors

Washington State’s Liquor and Cannabis Board issued an emergency license suspension to Wenatchee’s Pacific North West Tobacco Shop for selling vapes to minors multiple times. On Nov. 9, the shop was caught selling vapes to an underage Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) investigative aid. LCB investigators found multiple...
WENATCHEE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways

Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
PASCO, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snow causes spinouts, closes stretches of I-90 in Cascades

Snow and ice made Thanksgiving travel through the Cascade passes difficult Tuesday, with eastbound I-90 traffic shut down in two places because of spinouts. Tuesday morning saw freezing rain on Snoqualmie Pass, which quickly escalated to several inches of snow falling as the day continued. The issues started when large...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
kpq.com

$20,000 Worth of Tools Stolen From Wenatchee Riverfront Railway

The Wenatchee Riverfront Railway was robbed of nearly $20,000 worth of tools and antiques on the night of Nov. 23. Between 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, someone stole over $15,000 worth of tools and materials, along with damaging the main locomotive and stealing antique railroad items.
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: WSDOT to rename I-90 rest areas near Cle Elum

For those who travel Interstate 90, Indian John Hill is a waypoint in the trip, as well as a place to take a well-earned break from their travels. The hill, and the rest areas that sit on either side of the freeway between Cle Elum and Ellensburg, are named for an Upper Yakama man who lived in the area and was known to the settlers who came through. A placard at the rest area gives an extremely brief history of its namesake.
CLE ELUM, WA
ifiberone.com

Majority of Grant and Douglas counties to get 'iced over' by freezing rain early Tuesday; light snow expected

EPHRATA - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are predicting treacherous travel conditions early Tuesday in Grant, Douglas and Chelan counties due to widespread freezing rain. One-hundredth of an inch to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is expected across most of Grant and Douglas counties. The immediate Wenatchee...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Moses Lake engineers building the future of spaceflight

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — On roughly 23.5 acres of what used to be sagebrush-covered scrubland north of Moses Lake, engineers with Stoke Space Technologies are working to build the future of spaceflight, as reported by our news partners, the Columbia Basin Herald. “Moses Lake is where we do our...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Oregon Climbing Instructor Accused of Molesting Teen Student in Leavenworth

A rock-climbing instructor from Bend, Oregon is accused of molesting his 15-year-old female climbing student in Leavenworth this past summer. 37-year-old Brady Wayne Kendrick has been charged with third-degree child molestation. On July 3, 2022, Kendrick allegedly inappropriately touched the 15-year-old student while camping at the Bridge Creek Campground in...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snow brings travel problems to Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snow and ice complicated cross-state travel on Interstate 90 Tuesday, as eastbound traffic was shut down in two places because of spinouts. The Washington State Patrol closed a stretch of eastbound I-90 near Ellensburg beginning in the afternoon following crashes caused by freezing rain. By early...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
ifiberone.com

'All aboard!' Polar Express experience offered for first time in Leavenworth by Wenatchee Valley Shuttle

WENATCHEE - The film and book, Polar Express, is an imaginative wonder and remains so since 1985, but now, a third interpretation of the classic Christmas story is literally coming to life in Leavenworth this year. Wenatchee Valley Shuttle in cooperating with Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center and Comfort Inn Wenatchee Gateway will debut its Leavenworth Polar Express bus ride experience on Nov. 26.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Ephrata

EPHRATA, Wash. – 45-year-old Daniel Tiegen from Soap Lake was killed in a crash on Nov. 22. His brother, Christoper Tiegen, was traveling in the passenger seat, and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Daniel was driving a Ford Ranger pickup northbound on Road B NW, which is north of Road 19-NW, just before 11:00 a.m. He lost control of the vehicle...
EPHRATA, WA
KOMO News

Causes of death for father, sons in Grant County canoe accident revealed

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The manner and causes of death from a canoe accident that left a father and his two sons dead in Grant County has been released. Miguel Porfirio De Dios, 32, and his three sons, all under the age of 11, were at a lake within the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge to go fishing when their canoe capsized on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Ellensburg Police Department warns of new scam

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - As we occasionally bring to your attention the numerous ways in which professional cowards attempt to scam people out of money, please be aware of a new one taking shape as the Holiday Season is upon us. This new scam is text-based and will present you with...
ELLENSBURG, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy