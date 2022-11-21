Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Burn Ban Issued for NCW
The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for the North Central Washington area. The restrictions include all of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties. A Stage 1 ban prohibits all outdoor and agricultural burning, as well as the use of uncertified wood stoves. The restrictions were...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Vape Shop Loses License After Selling to Minors
Washington State’s Liquor and Cannabis Board issued an emergency license suspension to Wenatchee’s Pacific North West Tobacco Shop for selling vapes to minors multiple times. On Nov. 9, the shop was caught selling vapes to an underage Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) investigative aid. LCB investigators found multiple...
kpq.com
Traffic Improves In Wenatchee Area After Scores Of Crashes, Delays Tuesday
Traffic in Chelan and Douglas counties has largely recovered from Tuesday afternoon when many roadways were at a standstill. Travel conditions were difficult to the point that State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber actually phoned in to KPQ News to advise drivers to avoid traveling if at all possible. "It was...
Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways
Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
MyNorthwest.com
Snow causes spinouts, closes stretches of I-90 in Cascades
Snow and ice made Thanksgiving travel through the Cascade passes difficult Tuesday, with eastbound I-90 traffic shut down in two places because of spinouts. Tuesday morning saw freezing rain on Snoqualmie Pass, which quickly escalated to several inches of snow falling as the day continued. The issues started when large...
kpq.com
$20,000 Worth of Tools Stolen From Wenatchee Riverfront Railway
The Wenatchee Riverfront Railway was robbed of nearly $20,000 worth of tools and antiques on the night of Nov. 23. Between 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, someone stole over $15,000 worth of tools and materials, along with damaging the main locomotive and stealing antique railroad items.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: WSDOT to rename I-90 rest areas near Cle Elum
For those who travel Interstate 90, Indian John Hill is a waypoint in the trip, as well as a place to take a well-earned break from their travels. The hill, and the rest areas that sit on either side of the freeway between Cle Elum and Ellensburg, are named for an Upper Yakama man who lived in the area and was known to the settlers who came through. A placard at the rest area gives an extremely brief history of its namesake.
ifiberone.com
Just in time: Firefighters prevent explosion of diesel tanker on I-90 near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG - A disaster on I-90 in Thorp just west of Ellensburg was averted on Wednesday due to a swift response by firefighters. In the early afternoon, firefighters raced to the scene of a diesel tanker truck fire; the vehicle was hauling a full load of fuel. When crews arrived,...
Ukrainian family of 10 flee war to a ‘blessed country’ — and safer life in Tri-Cities
Nearly 400 Ukrainians have migrated to Tri-Cities and Moses Lake since the start of the war.
ifiberone.com
Majority of Grant and Douglas counties to get 'iced over' by freezing rain early Tuesday; light snow expected
EPHRATA - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are predicting treacherous travel conditions early Tuesday in Grant, Douglas and Chelan counties due to widespread freezing rain. One-hundredth of an inch to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is expected across most of Grant and Douglas counties. The immediate Wenatchee...
Moses Lake engineers building the future of spaceflight
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — On roughly 23.5 acres of what used to be sagebrush-covered scrubland north of Moses Lake, engineers with Stoke Space Technologies are working to build the future of spaceflight, as reported by our news partners, the Columbia Basin Herald. “Moses Lake is where we do our...
kpq.com
Oregon Climbing Instructor Accused of Molesting Teen Student in Leavenworth
A rock-climbing instructor from Bend, Oregon is accused of molesting his 15-year-old female climbing student in Leavenworth this past summer. 37-year-old Brady Wayne Kendrick has been charged with third-degree child molestation. On July 3, 2022, Kendrick allegedly inappropriately touched the 15-year-old student while camping at the Bridge Creek Campground in...
Snow brings travel problems to Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snow and ice complicated cross-state travel on Interstate 90 Tuesday, as eastbound traffic was shut down in two places because of spinouts. The Washington State Patrol closed a stretch of eastbound I-90 near Ellensburg beginning in the afternoon following crashes caused by freezing rain. By early...
45-Year-Old Daniel A. Teigen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ephrata (Ephrata, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Ephrata on Tuesday morning. Ford Ranger driven by 45-year-old Daniel A. Teigen of Soap Lake, Washington, was traveling north on Road B Northwest, near Road 18 at around 11 a.m. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, he lost control of...
ifiberone.com
'All aboard!' Polar Express experience offered for first time in Leavenworth by Wenatchee Valley Shuttle
WENATCHEE - The film and book, Polar Express, is an imaginative wonder and remains so since 1985, but now, a third interpretation of the classic Christmas story is literally coming to life in Leavenworth this year. Wenatchee Valley Shuttle in cooperating with Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center and Comfort Inn Wenatchee Gateway will debut its Leavenworth Polar Express bus ride experience on Nov. 26.
Moses Lake, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Moses Lake. The Liberty Bell High School football team will have a game with Odessa High School on November 26, 2022, 12:00:00. The Freeman High School football team will have a game with Royal High School on November 26, 2022, 15:00:00.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Ephrata
EPHRATA, Wash. – 45-year-old Daniel Tiegen from Soap Lake was killed in a crash on Nov. 22. His brother, Christoper Tiegen, was traveling in the passenger seat, and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Daniel was driving a Ford Ranger pickup northbound on Road B NW, which is north of Road 19-NW, just before 11:00 a.m. He lost control of the vehicle...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Bible Study Leader Accused Of Rape Free On Reduced Bail, Pleads Not Guilty
A Wenatchee bible study leader charged with rape is free after posting bail that was reduced from $1 million to $750,000. An attorney for 69-year-old Michael Edward Wilson filed for the reduced bail Friday and a judge granted the request Monday with conditions. That same day, Wilson pleaded not guilty...
KOMO News
Causes of death for father, sons in Grant County canoe accident revealed
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The manner and causes of death from a canoe accident that left a father and his two sons dead in Grant County has been released. Miguel Porfirio De Dios, 32, and his three sons, all under the age of 11, were at a lake within the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge to go fishing when their canoe capsized on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
KHQ Right Now
Ellensburg Police Department warns of new scam
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - As we occasionally bring to your attention the numerous ways in which professional cowards attempt to scam people out of money, please be aware of a new one taking shape as the Holiday Season is upon us. This new scam is text-based and will present you with...
