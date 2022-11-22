Read full article on original website
Details on City of Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program
At the November 21 City Council meeting, Yolanda M. Bland, Director of the Office of Management and Budget/Community Services, provided an update on the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program. The City would like to share this information with residents who may qualify for assistance through the program. Saginaw City Council approved...
Neeley focuses on rebranding Flint in second term as mayor
FLINT, MI -- Can some recent good news, institutional building blocks and the enthusiasm of a newly re-elected mayor change what others think about a city with historically high crime, bad water and disinvestment?. Buckle up, Flint. We’re about to find out. Fresh off winning a second term in...
Here’s a brief history of Saginaw’s mayors, and the pursuit of the gavel
SAGINAW, MI — Per the city charter, the new Saginaw City Council will select its next mayor for a 2-year term during a Monday, Nov. 21, meeting. Following a November election that included the addition of one new member and re-election of three incumbents, the city’s new 9-member governing body will convene for the first time at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at City Hall, 1315 S. Washington.
Flushing City Council appoints new member after death of Councilman Dan Fralick
FLUSHING, MI -- The City Council has appointed a new member following the death of longtime resident and first-term Councilman Dan Fralick. Council members appointed David Lewicki, a former city firefighter and Flushing citizen of the year, to complete the term of Fralick, who died Nov. 9, during a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 21.
MLive.com
End of Saginaw’s water moratorium shutoff slashed unpaid bills total by $700K
SAGINAW, MI — When a water utility shutoff moratorium ended in July, Saginaw City Hall staff estimated there was $1.7 million total in unpaid bills from city residents. Since then, the unpaid tally dropped to about $960,000, said Lori Brown, the city’s finance director. She said many of...
Genesee County general election results get certification, multiple write-in winners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – The Nov. 8 general election results have been certified by the Genesee County Board of Canvassers, the clerk’s office announced Wednesday morning. Official results can be found on the Genesee County clerk’s website at this link. There are no significant changes from the...
Who needs a new furnace? $3.8M Saginaw home rehabilitation program heats up
SAGINAW, MI — Next month, lower-income Saginaw residents can apply to replace or add furnaces to their homes using $3.8 million of Saginaw’s $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The benefit represents the first part of a three-phase program aimed at supporting owner-occupied housing rehabilitation...
Ananich moving from Michigan Senate to lead Greater Flint Health Coalition
FLINT, MI -- Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich is joining the Greater Flint Health Coalition as its new chief executive officer. Ananich, who was prohibited from seeking re-election to the state Senate because of term limits, will oversee day-to-day operations at the GFHC starting in January, the organization announced in a news release on Monday, Nov. 21.
MLive.com
Flint City Hall, trash collection schedules changing for Thanksgiving holiday
FLINT, MI -- Some schedules for city services are changing in Flint this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Most city offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, according to a news release from the city, but residents may continue to use the red drop box in front of City Hall for water payments, property taxes, and any other correspondence.
MLive.com
Flint community remembers Club Q victims at memorial church service
FLINT, MI -- Jelecia Geraghty’s first instinct after hearing about the Club Q shooting was to check on her people. Geraghty, a Flint resident, has a close friend that lives in Colorado and has been to the LGBTQ nightclub before. It was her first instinct after hearing news of the shooting that killed five and injured several others.
Flint’s deputy fire chief announces retirement
FLINT, MI — Flint Fire Department Deputy Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons has retired from the department, the city announced Tuesday in a news release. The announcement comes less than a week after the city announced that Chief Raymond Barton was leaving the department and that he would be replaced in the interim by Theron Wiggins.
Help make Bay City shine bright for 2022 holiday lighting contest
BAY CITY, MI - Whether you believe in decorating for Christmas before or after Thanksgiving, one thing is certain in Bay City -- make sure that you have your lights shining bright by mid-December for the chance to win a prize. Bay City announced that the annual Mayor’s Holiday Lighting...
Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents
There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
Curbside yard waste pickup in Saginaw, Thomas Township ends Dec. 2
SAGINAW, MI — The week of Monday, Nov. 28, will mark the end of curbside yard waste collection for Saginaw and Thomas Township 2022, Mid Michigan Waste Authority officials announced. Residents in those two communities, whose neighborhood’s yard collection day was scheduled on Fridays, will provide the last round...
Covenant HealthCare seeks to hire 182 nurses, with some positions paying $33 or more per hour
SAGINAW, MI — Covenant HealthCare is recruiting registered nurses to fill nearly 200 positions, with some paying $33 or more per hour. The Saginaw-based health care system is hosting a nursing career fair and networking and training event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 5400 Mackinaw Road, in the lower-level conference room.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings
Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
WNEM
Midland announces winning snowplow names
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The winners of the “Name the Plow” contest for the city of Midland have been announced. The city said that the six winning names are featured on the six plows in black block letters on the left and right sides of the plows’ cab hoods.
MLive.com
After greatest win in team history, Gladwin has more daunting tasks to tackle
GLADWIN, MI – They just might be talking about that victory forever in Gladwin. But they’re trying to forget about it this week.
WNEM
Last-minute need for Thanksgiving volunteers at Saginaw shelter
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local shelter is putting out a call for help after a last-minute cancellation. City Rescue Mission in Saginaw said it’s in need of volunteers to serve Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. There are also a few openings to serve lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday.
Scam calls promising utility ‘refunds’ making rounds in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Police are warning Bay City residents of phone scams. Bay City issued a notice on Monday, Nov. 21 stating that Bay City utility customers are receiving scam calls. The calls falsely state that the potential victim has a refund due and to press ‘1′ for more information, according to the city.
