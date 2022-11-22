ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
review-mag.com

Details on City of Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program

At the November 21 City Council meeting, Yolanda M. Bland, Director of the Office of Management and Budget/Community Services, provided an update on the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program. The City would like to share this information with residents who may qualify for assistance through the program. Saginaw City Council approved...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Neeley focuses on rebranding Flint in second term as mayor

FLINT, MI -- Can some recent good news, institutional building blocks and the enthusiasm of a newly re-elected mayor change what others think about a city with historically high crime, bad water and disinvestment?. Buckle up, Flint. We’re about to find out. Fresh off winning a second term in...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Here’s a brief history of Saginaw’s mayors, and the pursuit of the gavel

SAGINAW, MI — Per the city charter, the new Saginaw City Council will select its next mayor for a 2-year term during a Monday, Nov. 21, meeting. Following a November election that included the addition of one new member and re-election of three incumbents, the city’s new 9-member governing body will convene for the first time at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at City Hall, 1315 S. Washington.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Flint City Hall, trash collection schedules changing for Thanksgiving holiday

FLINT, MI -- Some schedules for city services are changing in Flint this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Most city offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, according to a news release from the city, but residents may continue to use the red drop box in front of City Hall for water payments, property taxes, and any other correspondence.
MLive.com

Flint community remembers Club Q victims at memorial church service

FLINT, MI -- Jelecia Geraghty’s first instinct after hearing about the Club Q shooting was to check on her people. Geraghty, a Flint resident, has a close friend that lives in Colorado and has been to the LGBTQ nightclub before. It was her first instinct after hearing news of the shooting that killed five and injured several others.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint’s deputy fire chief announces retirement

FLINT, MI — Flint Fire Department Deputy Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons has retired from the department, the city announced Tuesday in a news release. The announcement comes less than a week after the city announced that Chief Raymond Barton was leaving the department and that he would be replaced in the interim by Theron Wiggins.
FLINT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents

There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Curbside yard waste pickup in Saginaw, Thomas Township ends Dec. 2

SAGINAW, MI — The week of Monday, Nov. 28, will mark the end of curbside yard waste collection for Saginaw and Thomas Township 2022, Mid Michigan Waste Authority officials announced. Residents in those two communities, whose neighborhood’s yard collection day was scheduled on Fridays, will provide the last round...
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings

Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Midland announces winning snowplow names

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The winners of the “Name the Plow” contest for the city of Midland have been announced. The city said that the six winning names are featured on the six plows in black block letters on the left and right sides of the plows’ cab hoods.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Last-minute need for Thanksgiving volunteers at Saginaw shelter

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local shelter is putting out a call for help after a last-minute cancellation. City Rescue Mission in Saginaw said it’s in need of volunteers to serve Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. There are also a few openings to serve lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
23K+
Followers
22K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy