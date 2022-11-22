ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Burlington senior Mateo Rascon, The Hawk Eye's Boys Golfer of the Year

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
 2 days ago
Mateo Rascon was one of the most decorated youth golfers to come through Burlington in the last two decades.

Rascon twice qualified for the national finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition, finishing as the national runner-up one year at Augusta National Golf Course.

Rascon proved himself to be one of the top golfers in Burlington High School the last four years, finishing his career at a Class 4A district tournament in Long Grove, just missing a spot in the state tournament.

Rascon was at or near the top at nearly every tournament this season for the Grayhounds. He was the steady, calming influence the Grayhounds looked for in a leader.

"It was a decent season," said Rascon, The Hawk Eye's Boys Golfer of the Year. "It started off on a good foot with a couple good tournaments. It didn't finish the way I wanted it to. I shot a 76 at districts. I just didn't play as good as I wanted to that day. My putting was a struggle. But the team did pretty well. I'm glad that people like Carson (Ziegler) and Richie (Bliesener) stepped up. I hope they do well next year."

Rascon helped Burlington qualify for the state tournament as a junior. The Grayhounds finished fourth in Class 4A as Rascon finished tied for 21st with a 157 total.

Rascon came into this season as the team leader, with only two other golfers back from that state tournament team a year ago.

That put added pressure on Rascon's shoulders.

"It was definitely a lot different than last year," Rascon said. "With only Tomas (Rascon) and Richie back with varsity experience, we had to show the other guys how things worked and how things are done. It was a good stepping stone. The guys were willing to work and improve and we got better throughout the season. That helped with being a leader."

Rascon got the opportunity to play with his younger brother, sophomore Tomas, the last two seasons. He passes the reins to him for the next two years, leaving the BHS program in good hands.

"He was a big help on and off the course," Mateo said of Tomas. "He's definitely a good golfer and he has improved a ton. He was always telling me how the tempo of my swing was and helping me fix things in my game. It was great to be able to play with him the last two years and watch him grow and develop."

Rascon finished 17th in Class 4A with a 37.61 adjusted stroke average. He has left a legacy at BHS for younger golfers to follow.

Now, he is looking ahead to playing golf at the college level.

"I'm still trying to figure everything out," said Rascon, who plans to major in business or accounting. "A couple schools have reached out to me, but I haven't decided anything yet. I've been on a couple visits. They are nice schools, but not exactly what I am looking for. I'm trying to do as much as I can to get my name out there."

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA Today Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 32 years at The Hawk Eye. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.

