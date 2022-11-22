Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday hours
CULLMAN, Ala. – Thousands of local shoppers will choose to participate in Black Friday shopping on Friday, Nov. 25. In years past several retailers opted to open on Thanksgiving night, but most appear to be holding off until the early hours of Friday morning this year. Below is a list of businesses that will be open on Thanksgiving Day and the opening hours for businesses on Friday.
Thanksgiving Day
- Big Lots
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Walgreen’s
Black Friday
- Belk 7 a.m.
- Big Lots 6 a.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods 5 a.m.
- Five Below 8 a.m.
- Harbor Freight 7 a.m.
- Hobby Lobby 8 a.m.
- Lowe’s Home Improvement 6 a.m.
- PetSmart 7 a.m.
- Tractor Supply 6 a.m.
- Ulta Beauty 6 a.m.
- Wal-Mart 5 a.m.
