James City County, VA

Man sentenced to 3 years for sex crimes involving 13-year-old in James City County

By Julius Ayo
 2 days ago

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sentenced to 3 years after being found guilty of sex crimes involving a 13-year-old girl in James City County.

Then 23-year-old Max Patterson was arrested in July 2021 following inappropriate sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl in September of 2019. An investigation revealed Patterson came to James City County, from New Hampshire, after meeting the victim online.

He was initially charged with carnal knowledge of a child between thirteen and fifteen years of age.

On Monday, Patterson was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison with 7 years suspended. He was also given 10 years of supervised probation.

