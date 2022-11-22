Read full article on original website
Related
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced On Felony Meth Conviction From Siren Drug Bust
BURNETT COUNTY -- A drug investigation in Siren, WI, has resulted in felony convictions for Troy Lanning, one of 3 people that were arrested and charged following the execution of search warrants in May 2020. Authorities located Lanning, Gerard McKee, and Chelsea Lindmeier at the residence, and found meth, cocaine, a loaded handgun, and nearly $1,000 in U.S. currency during the execution of the search warrants. McKee was subsequently sentenced, and the Court recently accepted a proposed deferred agreement on Lindmeier’s case.
Diocese of Superior identifies 23 clergy members with 'substantiated' abuse
The Catholic Diocese of Superior in northwestern Wisconsin has released the names of 23 clergy members who have been identified as having "substantiated" allegations of child abuse against them following multiple reviews. James Powers, Bishop of the Diocese of Superior, announced clergy members with credible allegations of child abuse on...
Wisconsin Pot Bust: 300 Plants & 2 Monkeys. Greatest Bust, Ever?
A Western Wisconsin drug bust went down, and authorities found WAY MORE than they expected. Not only was there a ton of smoke, but cops also found TWO MONKEYS! mprnews. It's not everyday that a huge drug bust in Wisconsin leads to finding two monkeys...Or maybe I should have just typed, what in the actual hell, monkeys? Either way it is a pretty awesome story!
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Shelter Sees Several Animals Abandoned Outside, Says Abuse And Neglect Of Pets Is Rising
DULUTH, Minn. — Animal Allies says it’s seeing a disturbing trend pick up: more abuse and neglect cases of Northland pets. The Duluth-based animal shelter made two posts on Facebook just this week about pets being abandoned. In the first post, they wrote that two puppies were discovered...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Moose Lake, Cloquet, Twin Ports
Moose Lake, MN- There is still time to make plans for Thanksgiving! The Sturgeon Lake Lions Club is hosting its 25th Annual Thanksgiving Feast on Thanksgiving. All are invited and dinner is free, but donations are welcome. The turkey and ham meal will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holy Angels Church. Extra donations will be given to local food shelves after the event. If you’re looking to get a meal delivered, they also have that option.
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
drydenwire.com
WATCH: 'Positive Tuesday' W/ Special Guest: Rallye!
SPOONER, WI -- Ben’s daughter Rallye joined this week’s “Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy” show featuring DrydenWire founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. The livestreaming show began at 8:30 (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page today, Tuesday, November 22, 2022. ICYMI: You can...
drydenwire.com
Charges Filed After Authorities Investigate Woman Accused Of Locking Up Child While Doing Drugs
SAWYER COUNTY -- Drug charges have been filed against Vala Qauderer, age 40, of Hayward, WI after LCO Law Enforcement, LCO Child Welfare, and Sawyer County CPS responded to a report that she had been using drugs and locking her child in a room while doing so. Authorities executed a search warrant and discovered meth, heroin, and marijuana in the home within reach of the child. Vala also has drug charges filed against her in court cases in 2020 and 2019.
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
wpr.org
Request to play Muslim call to prayer in Barron met with strong opposition
Somali residents in the rural northern Wisconsin city of Barron are withdrawing a request to play an amplified Muslim call to prayer from two mosques after the idea drew stiff opposition from some residents at a recent city council meeting. Barron is home to a community of around 470 Somali...
One of Best Christmas Displays in the Country is Right Here in Minnesota
If you're looking to get in the holiday spirit, only one Christmas display in Minnesota was ranked one of the best in the country. And it's now open for the season!. The Bentleyville Tour of Lights is officially entering its 19th year in 2022 and is one of the biggest holiday light displays and festivals in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It opened for the 2022 season last weekend. Though it started nearly 20 years ago with a holiday display at Nathan Bentley's home in Esko, these days the festival is located at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth (a little over 3 hours northeast of Rochester.)
Gallery: Modernist home on Duluth's observation hill listed for nearly $1.6M
A modern, hillside home for sale in Duluth offers a private courtyard, sprawling decks and plenty of other places to take in the magnificent Lake Superior views. The 4,155-square-foot home, built on Observation Hill in 1991, features floor-to-ceiling windows, granite floors, warm wood accents and other modernist elements influenced by the designs of prolific local architect David Salmela.
Popular Wisconsin Diner Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Up For Sale
Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.
Comments / 0