KCRG.com
Iowa City sleigh stolen on Friday
Iowa State Patrol reminding people to practice safe driving while traveling during the holidays. The Iowa State Patrol is reminding people to make sure they get to their destination in one piece- urging people to slow down, put down your phone, and don't drive under the influence. Updated: 6 hours...
KCRG.com
Iowa City police ask for help finding stolen downtown sleigh
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Public Safety says the city’s decorative sleigh that usually sits downtown has been stolen. In a tweet, officials said the sleigh, which is displayed annually in the Pedestrian Mall, was taken sometime between 11:56 p.m. Friday and 1:15 a.m. Saturday. City officials...
KCJJ
IC, UI Police launch winter clothing drive
The Iowa City and University of Iowa police departments are teaming up to host a winter clothing drive. The departments are collecting the following items in sizes ranging from newborn to adult:. Coats. Gloves. Hats. Scarves. Socks. Snow pants. Snow boots. All items should be new or gently used. Donations...
KCJJ
IC Toy Redistribution Project needs used toys
The Iowa City Toy Redistribution Project is in need of quality, used toys for holiday distribution. Iowa City Toy Redistribution is a collaboration of The Lena Project, Corridor Community Action Network, Tats For Tots of The Velvet Lotus Tattoo, local social justice advocate Anne Ventullo, and Antelope Lending Library. Donated toys will be cleaned and prepared to be gifted to other community members during upcoming distribution events in December, when shoppers will be able to select items for free.
KCJJ
Holiday Lights at the Lake opens at the Coralville Reservoir on Thanksgiving
Holiday Lights at the Lake opens to the public on Thanksgiving. The mile-long walk or drive-through holiday light show then runs nightly through New Year’s Eve at West Overlook Campground at Coralville Lake. Visitors can walk through on Wednesdays or drive through on all other days. The admission price...
kciiradio.com
County Attorneys Meet With Trustees Regarding Brighton Fire Department
Washington County Attorney John Gish and Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Lerner met with trustees from Brighton, Clay, Marion, and Dutch Creek Townships on Tuesday, November 22. The objective of the meeting was to review and take public comments regarding a proposed 28E Agreement relating to fire protection in the City of Brighton.
KCJJ
CommUnity’s Project Holiday returns for 35th year
Project Holiday is returning for its 35th season. Over the holiday season, the CommUnity Crisis Center Food Bank plans to provide nearly 1,500 local families with all the ingredients needed to make a traditional holiday dinner. Project Holiday is an annual fundraiser which provides local families with all of the essential groceries to make a home-cooked holiday meal. For the first time in the project’s 35 year history, prior registration will not be required to receive a meal.
cbs2iowa.com
Groundbreaking on new downtown Cedar Rapids apartment building
Ground breaks on Monday on a new apartment building in downtown Cedar Rapids and some of the units will be for teens that are aging out of the foster care system. That complex is at 510 Seventh Avenue SE. Cedar Rapids Hatch Development and Foundation 2 Crisis Services were there...
Cedar Rapids Scene Is Something Straight Out Of Grand Theft Auto [WATCH]
A strange sight in Cedar Rapids is making the rounds on social media. After watching .0005 seconds of this video, I had a feeling that the people in it could only be from Iowa. And I was right!. On Friday, November 18th Brandt Wieser shared a video that proved that...
KCRG.com
Trouble-free, but potentially not rain-free, Thanksgiving forecast
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mother Nature is definitely cooperating for local or even regional travel this Thanksgiving, which is something to be thankful for. Clouds will continue to build in on Wednesday evening, but weather should otherwise stay pretty quiet for any pre-Thanksgiving travelers. Winds will stay relatively light, too, presenting little to no challenge.
Iowa Police Warn Against Car Theft Due to Social Media Challenge
TikTok challenges are making the news a lot these days but many of them can cause a great deal of significant damage or injury...if not death. Be careful if you own a Kia or Hyundai in Iowa, and tell your incoming friends and relatives over the holiday to do the same. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is urging citizens that Kia and Hyundai models from 2010-2021 are becoming ripe for theft in the Cedar Rapids area due to a new social media challenge called "The Kia Challenge". Last summer it was highly prevalent in other parts of the midwest, and now it's arrived in Iowa.
KCRG.com
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
KCRG.com
College Community School District increases starting bus driver pay rate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The College Community School District is raising its starting pay rate for bus drivers by $2 from $21 to $23 an hour in its latest effort to recruit and retain employees. In a press release, the district said the move comes in addition to a...
westerniowatoday.com
More Than 100 Dead Animals Found At Iowa Farm
(Oxford, IA) More than 100 dead animals are found at an Iowa farm. The Iowa Farm Sanctuary says they responded to reports of a dead lamb on a nearby property, only to find hundreds of deceased animals. They’re working with local law enforcement and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa to rescue the surviving animals without adequate access to food or water. They’re asking for financial support to assist with the medical treatment of the survivors.
littlevillagemag.com
Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County
The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
WASHINGTON, Iowa — Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. The ARL says the animals were found living in ‘horrendous conditions’. The animals were filthy, underfed and living among deceased animals. The ARL says 36 pigs […]
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriffs Office and State Agency Serve Warrants and Save Animals
The Washington County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant of the property at 2245 170th St Washington, IA, on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa, as well as the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, were present for the search. Katie Valentine with the Iowa Farm Sanctuary spoke with KCII News. “Iowa Farm Sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on this property on Monday. So I went ahead and called the local Sheriffs department and met with local Sheriffs Deputies on the site and we were appalled at what we found, we weren’t expecting this scale of situation, what we walked into was hell on earth. There are hundreds of dead bodies sprawling over many acres and there are bones and skeletons everywhere. There’s deceased corpses scattered throughout, and there are plenty of live animals here that have been living and suffering for we don’t know how long. With this search warrant we actually were able to get these animals surrendered into the Animal Rescue League. They are onsite with us and from there we have kind of just been birthing and getting these animals to safety, and to a different location, and then coordinate placement. They are in need of immediate medical attention. There are some starving, they are full of parasites, head injuries, basically knocking on deaths door. That’s the kind of situation we walked into and we are still here for a second day in a row getting things cleaned up and animal moved out of here. KCII will bring you more information when it becomes available.
KCRG.com
Driver that hit Cedar Rapids protestor pleads not guilty; motions to change trial venue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 24th at approximately 7:17 pm, a person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse was reportedly struck by a truck in the area of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street SE. Cedar Rapids Police officially charged 53-year-old David Alan Huston several weeks...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man shares experience of wife with Alzheimer’s while encouraging caregivers to seek support
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Being a caregiver for someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s can be especially challenging over the holidays. Sam McCord of Cedar Rapids is sharing his experience and encouraging other caregivers to seek support. ”We were married 26 years and she was diagnosed with the dementia in...
KCJJ
Oxford man formally charged with violating no-contact order in North Liberty stalking case
An Oxford man arrested in Washington County on theft charges has now been formally charged with violating a no-contact order in a North Liberty stalking case. 58-year-old Jimmy Frees of South Augusta Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 9:00 Tuesday night. He was arrested Sunday afternoon near Sinclair Tractor on Highway 92. Frees is accused of stealing a trail cam from an address on Red Oak Avenue…between Washington and Crawfordsville…just before 2:15 Sunday afternoon. Before it went off-line, the camera reportedly captured both Frees’ image and that of his vehicle.
