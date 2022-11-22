Read full article on original website
wraltechwire.com
Fiber internet provider expanding its footprint in N.C. to New Bern
NEW BERN – Indiana-based Metronet, which has a growing service footprint in North Carolina, is now rolling out service in New Bern. Individuals and families can sign up for speeds up to 2 gigabits. Businesses can get access as fast as 10 gigabits, the company says. “Customers located in...
Raleigh News & Observer
Conduent, S&D Coffee end hiring agreements with NC, citing the pandemic’s effects
COVID-19 may no longer be upending daily life, but changes brought about by the pandemic — like the embrace of remote work — appears to be preventing some companies from achieving their job commitments in North Carolina. On Tuesday, the state’s Economic Investment Committee (EIC) voted to terminate...
Despite industry layoffs, tech job openings hit high in the Triangle
If you want to work in tech in the Triangle, you can find plenty of jobs.
Which North Carolina airports rank among the nation’s best?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) – So do you have a favorite airport? If so, we bet we know what drives your choice: on-time in-and-out, the potential for cheap fares, faster security lines and cheap parking. With our busiest travel days approaching for Thanksgiving and Christmas – lookout for Sunday and Wednesday this week – The Wall […]
WECT
North Carolina to receive over $6 million from federal ‘Internet for All’ grant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has announced that North Carolina will receive $6,415,614.32 from its first “Internet for All” grant. Under the Internet for All initiative, the grant money is to be used for deploying high-speed internet networks...
WCNC
Procter and Gamble fined nearly $35K after worker death at North Carolina facility
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Labor fined Procter and Gamble Co. after completing an inspection of their Guilford County facility. The company must pay $34,502 for three serious violations, according to N.C. DOL. An employee died in May after a piece of equipment hit them...
North Carolina officials consider alternative transportation taxes
State leaders are grappling with how to raise the money to maintain those roads as the population grows and the gas tax becomes a less reliable source of revenue.
jocoreport.com
County Commissioners Support New Manufacturing Workforce Center In Four Oaks
FOUR OAKS – The Johnston County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to approve up to $17.5 million in matching funds to build a 60,000 sq.-ft. Advance Manufacturing Workforce Center in Four Oaks. The facility would have the same transformative economic development potential that the Johnston County Workforce Development Center (WDC) has made for the bio-pharma sector in the western part of the county.
wunc.org
For one NC county, the reading gap between high and low-income students narrowed during COVID.
A new study on a large North Carolina school district found the reading gap narrowed between high and low-income students there during the pandemic. The study by researchers at NC State's College of Education, in affiliation with researchers at Harvard and other universities, examined the reading scores of third through fifth graders at about 180 elementary schools in an unnamed North Carolina county. The public schools in that county gave students an option between in-person or virtual learning in fall 2020.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
State: New York's first pot crop jeopardized by court fight
ALBANY, N.Y. — A court fight that has prevented New York from awarding marijuana dispensary licenses in some parts of the state could wind up hurting small farms that just harvested their first cannabis crop, officials warned a judge Tuesday. New York on Monday issued its first 36 licenses...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
Durham’s downtown revitalization continues with two major demolitions
Separate crews began razing the former University Ford property at 601 Willard Street, and the Liberty Street Public Housing Apartments just a few blocks north.
North Carolina raising per gallon motor fuels tax
(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Revenue is alerting motorists that the state’s motor fuels tax rate will increase by 2 cents next year. The department issued a news release on Tuesday announcing the motor fuels and alternative fuels tax for 2023 will increase from the current 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon.
Popular chain undercooking burgers: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Nov. 22)
Two restaurants in Wake and Durham counties received ‘B’ grades this week.
No, the 'r' rule for eating oysters is a myth
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Turkey is the centerpiece on most Thanksgiving meals, but culinary historians tend to agree the first Thanksgiving at Plymouth in 1621 likely had abundant shellfish. So, let's crack the shell on a longstanding debate, before you serve these delectable h'ors d'oeuvres for the holidays. Earlier this...
Johnston County BOE approves $9.5M security upgrades
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Johnston County Board of Education voted to implement state-of-the-art security systems in every school in the district. Many schools like Clayton High School have a “buzz-in” security system where visitors are checked before being allowed in, but the new changes include new technology like weapons detection systems and school resources officers in every school.
North Carolina Gov. Cooper appoints new team to review leadership in the UNC system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – At least three people with connections to the Piedmont Triad have been named by Gov. Roy Cooper to a commission to study the governance of the public universities in North Carolina. Cooper announced on Wednesday he had established the 14-person commission through an executive order to look at how public schools […]
chapelboro.com
Duke Energy Restores Power for 2K Customers in East Chapel Hill
UPDATE: Duke Energy shared that the outage was resolved shortly before 3 p.m. A power outage along the Chapel Hill-Durham line is causing some issues for hundreds of residents. Duke Energy reported an outage in the Falconbridge and Downing Creek neighborhoods and along parts of Farrington Road, saying around 1,900...
My Fox 8
Compass Woodworks are made to last in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) – This time of year, people are looking for great gift ideas, especially ones that are made to last. Brad Jones met a Salisbury man who is taking wood and turning it into a real treasure that’s Made in North Carolina. To find out more...
