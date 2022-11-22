Read full article on original website
Arrest made after residents report suspicious man in Isanti area
A 45-year-old Wyoming, Minnesota man has been arrested for burglary after he entered multiple buildings in Isanti County Monday morning. Just after 10 a.m., deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious man wearing camouflage walking around the outside of a building on the 3100 block of 305th Avenue Northeast in Isanti Township.
Man Sentenced On Felony Meth Conviction From Siren Drug Bust
BURNETT COUNTY -- A drug investigation in Siren, WI, has resulted in felony convictions for Troy Lanning, one of 3 people that were arrested and charged following the execution of search warrants in May 2020. Authorities located Lanning, Gerard McKee, and Chelsea Lindmeier at the residence, and found meth, cocaine, a loaded handgun, and nearly $1,000 in U.S. currency during the execution of the search warrants. McKee was subsequently sentenced, and the Court recently accepted a proposed deferred agreement on Lindmeier’s case.
Footprints in snow lead authorities to burglary suspect: sheriff's office
ISANTI TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities arrested a 45-year-old burglary suspect after following his fresh footprints in the snow, a news release says. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in camouflage walking around a building on the 3100 block of 305th Avenue Northeast in Isanti Township shortly after 10 a.m. Deputies found "fresh footprints in the snow," which confirmed someone had been going around the buildings.
Polk County Meth Investigation Leads To Felony Charges For Two Men
POLK COUNTY -- On July 13, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office organized and conducted a search warrant at an address on Polk Ave S. in Frederic, WI because of information gained through an investigation into that residence which indicated that the tenants -- Andrew Zabel (pictured left) and Jeremy Carlson (pictured right) -- were likely selling and distributing methamphetamine from the residence. Criminal charges were filed against both Carlson and Zabel. Carlson was subsequently sentenced while charges are still pending against Zabel.
Wisconsin Pot Bust: 300 Plants & 2 Monkeys. Greatest Bust, Ever?
A Western Wisconsin drug bust went down, and authorities found WAY MORE than they expected. Not only was there a ton of smoke, but cops also found TWO MONKEYS! mprnews. It's not everyday that a huge drug bust in Wisconsin leads to finding two monkeys...Or maybe I should have just typed, what in the actual hell, monkeys? Either way it is a pretty awesome story!
Body exhumed in Robbie Anderson cold case
(FOX 9) - The body of 19-year-old Robbie Anderson was exhumed Friday morning from Forest Hill Cemetery in Anoka, as his family and friends attempt to have his ‘unexplained death’ 13 years ago reclassified as a homicide. A crew of workers and a backhoe could be seen lifting...
Charges Filed After Authorities Investigate Woman Accused Of Locking Up Child While Doing Drugs
SAWYER COUNTY -- Drug charges have been filed against Vala Qauderer, age 40, of Hayward, WI after LCO Law Enforcement, LCO Child Welfare, and Sawyer County CPS responded to a report that she had been using drugs and locking her child in a room while doing so. Authorities executed a search warrant and discovered meth, heroin, and marijuana in the home within reach of the child. Vala also has drug charges filed against her in court cases in 2020 and 2019.
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home
OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
Wanted man to police: I'll hand myself in if my kids can have a good Christmas
A police appeal to find a man wanted for multiple felony warrants took a turn on Facebook when the suspect responded in the comments, and tried to negotiate his surrender in return for a good Christmas for his kids. The unusual exchange took place on the Facebook page of North...
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
Request to play Muslim call to prayer in Barron met with strong opposition
Somali residents in the rural northern Wisconsin city of Barron are withdrawing a request to play an amplified Muslim call to prayer from two mosques after the idea drew stiff opposition from some residents at a recent city council meeting. Barron is home to a community of around 470 Somali...
'Do Nothin Bar' Announces Inflation Reduction Act
Starting on Black Friday, the Do Nothin Bar (outside of Balsam Lake) will be reducing its drink prices to $1.75 for domestic beer and rail drinks. That’s happy Hour pricing all day, every day. Do Nothin’s team said: “At Do Nothin Bar, we know the steep price increases in...
Hinckley-Finalyson school district moves to distance learning Friday due to high illness rate
HINCKLEY, Minn. -- A school district in eastern Minnesota will move to online learning Friday because nearly 20% of the students are out with illness, officials said.Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools Superintendent Brian Masterson said all six of the district's schools will conduct classes through distance learning."As many families are aware, our schools are experiencing a lot of sickness and a lot of illness," he said. "The sickness is being seen in many forms with flu-like symptoms being the most common sickness we are seeing. We are seeing students with fevers, coughs, [sore] throats, and other typical symptoms you would expect during a cold/flu outbreak."Masterson said afternoon activities on Thursday will still take place, as will the district's fall play and high school sports practices this weekend."With this break we hope that families will be able to get healthy over a three day weekend," Masterson said. "We are looking forward to seeing everyone back on Monday morning."The Hinckley-Finlayson district is about 80 miles north of the Twin Cities.According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there have been 324 influenza outbreaks at Minnesota schools so far this season.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
