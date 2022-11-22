Man critically injured after being hit by vehicle in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A vehicle hit a pedestrian just south of Wichita Monday night.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the call came in around 9:24 p.m. at the intersection of 47th Street South and Southeast Blvd.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, was initially found not breathing.

According to Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Tim Forshee, a bystander who witnessed the crash took it upon himself to perform lifesaving measures, along with a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputy who arrived on the scene.

The victim was updated to critical condition just over 10 minutes later and transported to a local hospital.

According to Lt. Forshee, initial reports show that the victim had stepped off the curb onto the roadway, not in the designated crosswalk, and was run over.

It is not believed that speed or alcohol played a role in this crash.

Officers are still working to identify the victim as he had no identification on him. However, they believe that he is familiar with the area based on the fact that he wasn’t dressed in warmer clothing.

47th street was closed for several hours but reopened early Tuesday morning.

