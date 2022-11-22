ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

1011now.com

Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning

The holidays are a great time for friends and family to come together for fun times and lots of food. At the same time, it can become difficult to maintain waistlines during this when surrounded by amazing holiday food and treats. Learn more from the Nebraska Safety Council here: https://tinyurl.com/healthy-holiday-eating.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Casey Thompson addresses his health and future at Nebraska

Before Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson makes any decision about his future at Nebraska or meets with NU’s prospective new coach, he’s ready to rest and mull over an important decision about his health. In the wake of the Huskers’ 24-17 win over Iowa, Thompson wore a smile and...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Thanksgiving Day closures: Grocery stores, food and retail

OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving is upon us, and that means different store hours for shoppers. Big-box retailers including Target and Best Buy, and grocery stores including Costco, Walmart and Hy-Vee will all be closed Thanksgiving day. Most retail stores will be closed, but limited offerings are available at grocery...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s office confirms they are searching the landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4...
OMAHA, NE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Online date ends in gunfire and robbery

An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Reward increased for information on Omaha murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a shooting suspect wanted for first-degree murder. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster earlier this week, but are still looking for 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Police say Omaha Crime Stoppers has increased the potential reward for tips leading to an arrest from...
OMAHA, NE
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 23)

Last Monday afternoon at 3:38 and 4:46, police worked two felony shopliftings in the 2400 block of North Main. First, an identified 45-year-old white male from the Tyler area entered the store in August of 2022 and again today. The suspect selects an item in a large box, removes one significant thing, re-fills it with a varied selection of other items, and checks out with the deception of one item. Unfortunately, Monday was not the suspect’s lucky day. The cashier had prior sold the same item that the suspect selected today and noticed the box to be much heavier than the box containing the same item sold to an earlier customer. Camera surveillance linked to the incidents show the suspect stole over $5,000 worth of items in August and over $2,500 today. Detectives are preparing the cases for the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
PARIS, TX
KETV.com

Family grieving loss of Omaha man electrocuted on the job

OMAHA, Neb. — A family is grieving the loss of 31-year-old Raymond Sexton Jr. after he was electrocuted on the job. According to a police report, witnesses told police Sexton accidentally touched a power line on Nov. 1. He was on the job for the company Autographix — they...
OMAHA, NE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Falling From Lincoln Overpass

Lincoln Police say a 53 year old man was killed after his motorcycle crashed on Rosa Parks Way just after 1:00 Wednesday afternoon. LPD Captain Todd Kocian tells KLIN News the initial investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rosa Parks Way approaching 9th Street when the driver struck the north side wall.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party

OMAHA — A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
LINCOLN, NE

