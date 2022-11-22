Read full article on original website
New Restaurant Specializing in Tequila and Tacos is Coming to Evansville
In the world of the culinary arts, there are just some things that always pair well together. Tequila and tacos may very well be at the top of that list and a new restaurant coming to Southern Indiana will be serving up both. What We Know. The details about the...
Indiana Haunted Attraction to Hold Christmas Themed Scare to Raise Money for Homeless Animals
You can't keep a good haunt down! Halloween may be over, but the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is creeping it scary with a Christmas-themed haunt to raise money for homeless animals in Warrick County. A Creepy Little Christmas. Much like the haunt in October, A Creepy Little Christmas is a...
INDOT Announces Lane Restrictions at Highway 41 and Lynch Road in Evansville
Driving down the stretch of Highway 41 between Diamond Avenue and Lynch Road has not been the most pleasant experience for the past couple of years. It all started in January 2020 when a truck hit the Pigeon Creek bridge causing enough structural damage that officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) determined it was no longer safe for drivers to travel over and would need to be rebuilt. That was followed by a decision to completely rebuild both the northbound ramp from Diamond Avenue and the southbound ramp leading from Highway 41 South back to Diamond. Just as those projects are near their completion and it looks like traffic may be able to start moving more smoothly through the area, INDOT announces they'll be reinstating lane restrictions on a portion of Highway 41 for another project.
Top Five Best Tattoo Studios Around Evansville Indiana
If you are ready to get some new ink - or maybe your very first tattoo - choosing the right tattoo studio and artist is incredibly important. There are talented tattoo artists creating stunning visual artwork in shops around the world, but we have a list of the Top 5 Best Tattoo Studios in the Evansville area.
Don’t Miss the Final Family FREE Night of 2022 at the Children’s Museum of Evansville
With the prices of just about everything continuing to rise, it can be a challenge for families to find something fun and affordable to do together. The Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe) has an offer that is tough (impossible, actually) to beat. It's an Offer You Can't Refuse. Normally the...
Crumbl Cookies Will Be Opening a Second Evansville Location
Crumbl Cookies is a cookie chain that serves up massive and flavorful cookies. They're the kind of cookie that is so big and sweet that you can only eat a quarter of it at a time and they usually are topped with decadent toppings. They're known for their craft cookies with rotating flavors every week. Crumbl Cookies opened their first Evansville location off of Burkhart on Evansville's east side last year, and now they've announced a new location is heading to Evansville's west side!
Exclusive New Club in Downtown Evansville Delays Launch Party Until 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, there have been eleven new businesses open this year. Get Ready for a New Lounge Experience. If you like to go out after work, but you feel like...
Best Owensboro Breakfast Spots for Visitors From Out of Town
Do you have family or friends visiting from out of town over the holidays? Whether you want to take your guests to eat at a greasy spoon, an all-you-can-eat breakfast, or a fine-dining restaurant, Owensboro has many delicious options to choose from. If you're like me, you want to impress...
Take a Trip Back in Time With These Incredible Vintage Evansville Commercials
Here lately there is a lot of nostalgia on the internet for the 80s and 90s, and I think the reason for that is those were really the last two decades before technology really popped off. Not that we didn't have tech, but the internet wasn't nearly as prominent or advanced as it is now, and back then you had a landline phone and a pager and that was about it (although my grandpa had a car phone and I remember thinking that was the coolest thing ever).
Watch Holiday Classics in Your PJs at Evansville Area Movie Theaters
Christmas will be here before you know it, so that means it is time for Christmas movies. There are more Christmas movies out there than any other holiday. The list of Christmas movies is a long one. Everyone has their favorites. Mine has always been "Jingle All The Way" with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Don't ask why, it just always has been. That being said, there are a lot of great Christmas movies out there that folks have made a holiday tradition to watch. What better way to watch some of those than by how they were intended to be seen...at the theater.
Shop and Dine at These Indiana Shops & Restaurants for Small Business Saturday
Get ready to shop, eat, and support local Downtown Evansville shops and restaurants with Small Business Saturday. Did you know (according to Forbes) that to qualify as a small business, it must employ less than 500 employees? There are nearly 28 Million small businesses in America and those small businesses employ more than 50% of American workers. When you shop, eat and spend money locally you aren't padding to some billion-dollar CEO's savings accounts or stock options. What you are doing is helping your friends and neighbors - business owners and their employees - to make their mortgages, feed their families, and fund their children's extracurricular activities, and we all know it feels good to help our neighbors!
Meet the Dogs Available for Warrick Humane Society Friendsgiving
Last year, we decided to host a friend over for Thanksgiving. Acer got to go to my mom's house for Thanksgiving and have plenty of walks and snuggles (and even a bath) at our house. He had a great time. We couldn't adopt him but we did give the shelter staff a break on Thanksgiving.
Indiana Native Created One of Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Foods
Here's a little Thanksgiving fun fact for you...an Evansville, Indiana native is responsible for one of the most popular Thanksgiving foods we all enjoy each year. Every Thanksgiving, the family gathers around a table full of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, deviled eggs, and so on. One of the most common foods that we consume on Thanksgiving is stuffing. Now, some folks like to go the homemade route when it comes to stuffing, but many prefer to go the easier and less time-consuming way by buying a box of stuffing from the store. Perhaps you didn't know that we have an Evansville, Indiana native to thank for that box of stuffing that we enjoy on Thanksgiving.
Stay On the Ground While Enjoying a Meal in a Ski Gondola With Unique Southern Indiana Experience
One Evansville, Indiana attraction is offering the opportunity for you to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola, all while keeping yourself firmly planted on the ground. Your fear of heights won't interfere with your ability to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola when you make a reservation at Evansville's NOCO Park with their Mount NOCO Winter Experience. If a ski gondola isn't your thing or maybe you want to bring more than a friend or two, check out their igloos!
Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
Participants Share the Profound Impact of Aurora Evansville’s Homeless Experiment
The second year for Aurora’s project to raise awareness and needed funds to prevent and end homelessness wrapped up on Saturday. Community leaders and volunteers stepped up to live on Evansville's streets, raising awareness and funds for Aurora Evansville. What is the 48 Hours in the Life 2.0 Experiment?
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
Evansville Police Issue Warning About a Group of Individuals Targeting and Stealing Purses from Area Shoppers
With the holiday shopping season getting ready to ramp up, the Evansville Police Department is warning residents, particularly women, about groups of individuals who are going from store-to-store looking for potential targets to rob while they shop. A "Recent Uptick in Theft of Wallets and Credit Cards" In a Facebook...
Lace up those Skates! Energy on Ice Returns to Owensboro, Kentucky
All decked out in holiday cheer, Downtown Owensboro is the ideal setting to hit the skating rink. So, bundle up, grab a hot cocoa, and lace up your skates. It's time to take the kids ice skating! The season kicks off Friday, November 25th, 2022. Ice skating was a common...
Things to Do in the Evansville – Henderson Area on Thanksgiving Weekend 2022
After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
