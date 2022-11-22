ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Medtronic cuts annual profit forecast blaming strong dollar

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc (MDT.N) on Tuesday lowered its full-year profit outlook, blaming a stronger dollar and a slower-than-anticipated recovery from supply chain disruptions.

Shares of the Dublin-based company fell nearly 2.5% in U.S. premarket trading.

The medical device maker now sees its adjusted profit in the range of $5.25 to $5.30 per share in fiscal 2023, compared with $5.53 to $5.65 it previously expected.

Total worldwide revenue fell 3.3% to $7.59 billion in the second quarter ended Oct. 28.

"Slower-than-predicted procedure and supply recovery drove revenue below our expectations this quarter," Medtronic Chief Executive Geoff Martha said.

During the year, the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips and the stronger dollar have heavily impacted the company's medical surgical business, which sells stapling and dissection devices. The unit was the most affected by a slow recovery in the quarter, with its revenue falling 10% to $2.07 billion.

Other medical device makers such as Boston Scientific Corp and Stryker (SYK.N) recently also lowered their full-year profit forecast and cautioned about the persistence of supply chain constraints and the stronger dollar in the near term.

Excluding items, Medtronic reported a profit of $1.30 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.28, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ

Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?

Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. The company bought so much it's now one of its top-10 holdings. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan...
ARIZONA STATE
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Reuters

HP to cut up to 6,000 jobs

Nov 22 (Reuters) - HP Inc (HPQ.N) said on Tuesday it expects to reduce its global headcount by about 4,000 to 6,000 by the end of fiscal 2025. The PC maker estimates it will incur about $1.0 billion in labor and non-labor costs related to restructuring and other charges, with nearly $0.6 billion in fiscal 2023 and the rest split between the following two years.
u.today

Morgan Stanley Compares Bitcoin (BTC) to Tesla (TSLA)

American banking giant Morgan Stanley recently compared the performance of Bitcoin (BTC) to that of Tesla (TSLA). As the chart below shows, they have been trading virtually in lockstep over the past year. The Tesla stock has shed roughly $500 billion of its market cap over the past two months...
Reuters

Wall Street rises as Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended Wednesday with solid gains after the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes showed interest rate hikes may slow soon. A "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, the minutes showed.
hbsdealer.com

Lowe’s Q3 sales rise

Pro growth, DIY resilience and other trends from the home improvement giant. After two consecutive quarters of negative comp-store sales, Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s reported a 2.2 percent gain in comps —positive 3.0 percent in U.S. comps—and raised its guidance for full-year profit. The world's second-largest home improvement...
msn.com

AbbVie Boosts Its Dividend: Is the Dividend King a Buy?

The global economic and geopolitical environment is far from certain right now, with elevated inflation throughout the world and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. And if there's anything that the market craves, it is certainty. This goes some way to explaining why the S&P 500 index is down about 18% so far in 2022.
Benzinga

Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings

HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Citigroup, Manchester United, Nordstrom, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday:. — Shares of the heavy equipment maker jumped 5%, on track for a record close, after the company reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter. Deere also issued an upbeat outlook, saying it benefited from positive farm fundamentals and increased infrastructure investment.
TheStreet

Dollar Tree Stock Slumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Mixed 2022 Outlook

Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Free Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, as consumers continue to trade down to the discount retail space amid surging inflation and uncertain economic prospects. Shares in the group were hit hard, however, by the group's forecast that...
msn.com

S&P 500 Rises 0.6%; Deere Earnings Beat Estimates

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 34,221.83 while the NASDAQ rose 1.06% to 11,292.79. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.61% to 4,027.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares...
Autoblog

Tesla stock rout accelerates over recall, Covid in China, Twitter chaos

The rout in Tesla shares is accelerating as a recall and signs of China’s return to Covid Zero curbs adds to a litany of investor concerns, with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk focused on turning around Twitter Inc. The electric-vehicle maker’s stock dropped as much as 6.5% to $168.52...
Reuters

Reuters

651K+
Followers
365K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy