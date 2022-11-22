Read full article on original website
Malcolm Bolden Named SAC-7 Soccer Co-Player of the Year
DUNN – East Bladen senior Malcolm Bolden and Clinton’s Daniel Adasiak have been named Southeastern Athletic Conference Boys’ Soccer Co-Players of the Year. Bolden poured in 31 goals and dished out 10 assists as the Eagles qualified for a NCHSAA Class 2A Playoff berth. Adasiak led Clinton to the SAC-7 and Eastern Regional Championships.
Nine Bladen Players Named All-Conference Football
DUNN – Nine Bladen County athletes – 6 from East Bladen and 3 from West Bladen – have been named to the 2022 All-Southeastern Athletic Conference football team. Juniors Masion Brooks, Jadon Pridgen and Rodney Lacewell, seniors Zamar Lewis and Jordan Mathis and sophomore Malikah Moore were the Eagle representatives on the honors team. Chosen from West Bladen were seniors Tydrick Stewart, Deonte Lacey and Tyler Ward.
Five Bladen Players Named All-Conference Soccer
DUNN – Five Bladen County soccer players – 3 from East Bladen and 2 from West Bladen – have been named to the All-Southeastern Conference Boys Soccer team. Senior Malcolm Bolden, who was named SAC-7 Co-Player of the Year, leads the East Bladen contingent. Other Eagles receiving All-SAC-7 honors were senior Omarion Atkinson and junior Lee Barnes. West Bladen’s two All-SAC-7 players are seniors Charlie Cruz-Rodriguez and Gabriel Inestroza-Lara.
NCHSAA Football Playoff Scores, Schedule
East Duplin routed Whiteville 49-6 on Friday night in the fourth round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A football playoffs. Second-seeded East Duplin (13-1) will host 12th-seeded Wallace-Rose Hill (12-2) on Friday, Dec. 2 for the 2-A Eastern championship and a berth in the state championship game. Here...
3 Things To Know For Saturday
Here are three things to know for Saturday, Nov. 26:. 1. Coffee, Cars & Croissants: Today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cape Fear Farmers Market, 106, Martin Luther King Dr., Elizabethtown. Cruise in with your classic car or bike. 2. Bears: Today, 2 p.m., Jones Lake State Park Visitor Center, 4117 NC...
Thoughts While Shaving For Nov. 25
Lots of folks off for a few days … as we continue to celebrate the Thanksgiving Holiday Season … We celebrated yesterday, a wonderful time with our immediate family … An active, beautiful young lady about 18 months old kept everyone on their toes … A fun time … and the food was delicious…
3 Things To Know For Sunday
Here are three things to know for Sunday, Nov. 27:. 1. Elizabethtown Christmas Parade: Today, 4 p.m., downtown, followed by tree lighting at 5 p.m. (. 2. Community Information Meeting: Tuesday, 6 p.m., Riegelwood Community Park Center, 142 Waccamaw Road, Riegelwood. Sponsored by N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination. (READ MORE)
