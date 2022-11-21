Maryland Recycling Network (formerly the Maryland Recycling Coalition) has been around for over 30 years. Its executive director, Peter Houstle, tells stories of the organization, its people, and their work. Some key highlights are past legislative work and what’s in store for 2023 [Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for packaging and e-cycling, paint stewardship, and environmental justice are among focus areas]. And Houstle explains why MRN just celebrated its 30th anniversary, this year, at age 31.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO